AIXTRON expands market leading position in MOCVD / Market share in 2021 at 75% according to Gartner / MOCVD market grew by 28% to USD 561 million in 2021

AIXTRON expands market leading position in MOCVD

Market share in 2021 at 75% according to Gartner[1] / MOCVD market grew by 28% to USD 561 million in 2021

Herzogenrath, May 25, 2022 ? AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6), worldwide leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, announced today that AIXTRON was able to expand its market share in MOCVD in 2021 and is the largest supplier of MOCVD[2] tools worldwide for the sixth consecutive year. Market research firm Gartner determined that AIXTRON held a 75% share of the market, while competitors from China and the US had significantly lower market shares of 14% and 11%, respectively. At the same time, the global market for MOCVD tools grew by 28% in 2021 to a total of USD 561 million (2020: USD 438 million).

AIXTRON's MOCVD tools are accepted as reference tools by the industry in many markets. AIXTRON's equipment is used in the production of power semiconductors made of gallium nitride or silicon carbide, lasers for 3D sensing and optical data communication, or in the production of red LEDs. Increasingly, it is also being used in the manufacture of micro LEDs.

"AIXTRON has put a clear focus on MOCVD technology for compound semiconductors in the last years. These devices offer immense advantages over traditional silicon-based semiconductors. As a result, the devices produced on our equipment are conquering more and more new areas of application. This opens up significant growth areas for us - over many years and across our entire technology portfolio," explains Dr. Felix Grawert, Chief Executive Officer of AIXTRON SE.

AIXTRON's growth is driven by the megatrends of sustainability, digitalization and electrification. AIXTRON is a key enabler for the increasing electrification of our world and the reduction of power consumption through energy efficient power electronics.

About AIXTRON

AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States and in Europe. AIXTRON´s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications.

For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com

Forward-Looking Statements

[2] MOCVD: Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Phase Deposition