AIXTRON honored with supplier award from onsemi

New G10-SiC and AIXTRON’s customer service supported production ramp-up in record time and a major productivity increase at onsemi’s SiC-fab in South Korea

Herzogenrath, January 9, 2024 – AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA) has received an esteemed supplier award from onsemi (Nasdaq: ON). With its new G10-SiC and excellent customer service on-site, AIXTRON is supporting the production ramp-up of onsemi’s facility in Bucheon, South Korea, which was achieved in record time. The onsemi facility is one of the words largest silicon carbide (SiC) fabs with a production capacity of more than one million 200 mm SiC wafers per year. At the inaugural event of the new S5 production line, AIXTRON was among the suppliers receiving this special award.

At the new site, onsemi operates multiple new G10-SiC systems, and both companies worked closely together to not only install the new tools but also achieve major productivity improvements on-site: Together, the teams have improved tool operations, optimized maintenance procedures, all enabling a major increase in uptime and wafers output. The speed of the on-site support and the good collaboration also on data analysis resulted in further tool performance enhancements.

An onsemi representative stated: “Thanks to the close cooperation with AIXTRON, we were able to improve the already very high level of productivity of the installed base. The AIXTRON team offered great on-site support and training and helped to optimize our operating and maintenance processes. With their mindset of only being satisfied if the tool is achieving the highest productivity the service team really made the difference.”

“A strong and trustworthy relationship with our customers is an essential element of our success. To obtain a strong and sustainable market position, technology leadership always has to be matched with excellent customer support. We have worked hard to build what is likely today the largest SiC expert and service network worldwide to support our customers in their rapid production ramp ups. Therefore, it is a great honor that onsemi, a leading manufacturer in the semiconductor industry, acknowledges our service excellence and honored us with this prestigious award”, said Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO and President of AIXTRON SE.

First launched in September 2022, the G10-SiC has quickly become the tool of record for both 150mm and 200mm SiC epi. With the latest improvements on service excellence and a strong investment into best-in-class service by AIXTRON, the system now delivers best-in-class uniformities combined with the highest productivity and stability in manufacturing.



