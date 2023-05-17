

AIXTRON introduces new Executive Committee

Current COO Jochen Linck not to renew his contract due to personal reasons. / New Executive Committee will support CEO and CFO.

Herzogenrath, May 17, 2023 – As of October 2023, AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) will introduce a new Executive Committee to support Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Felix Grawert and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Dr. Christian Danninger. Due to personal reasons, the current Chief Operating Officer (COO), Dr. Jochen Linck, will not renew his contract, which ends in September 2023.

“During his time at AIXTRON, Dr. Jochen Linck, together with his team, has realized key initiatives like the launch of the G10 family enabling further growth. As a result, AIXTRON is well positioned and prepared for the future. We thank him and wish him all the best for the time after AIXTRON," said Kim Schindelhauer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AIXTRON SE.

The future Executive Committee will consist of the Executive Board and selected executives of AIXTRON’s leadership team. The Committee will support CEO and CFO in strategic and operational matters and will have decision-making power. This means that for decisions the company will draw even more on the vast experience of its leadership team which is of great advantage in a dynamic environment like the semiconductor industry.

"We are convinced that with this setup, AIXTRON is well positioned for the further positive development and growth in the years to come," said Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO of AIXTRON SE.

As of October 2023, the Executive Board of AIXTRON SE will thus consist of CEO Grawert and CFO Danninger. No new Executive Board member will be appointed to succeed Dr. Jochen Linck. Instead, the new position of Senior Vice President Operations will be created, who will be a member of the Executive Committee.

About AIXTRON

AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States and in Europe. AIXTRON´s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications.

For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com

