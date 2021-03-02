AIXTRON : New shares from AIXTRON stock option program receive separate ISIN

DGAP-News: AIXTRON SE / Key word(s): Dividend

New shares from AIXTRON stock option program receive separate ISIN



02.03.2021 / 06:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





New shares from AIXTRON stock option program receive separate ISIN

Herzogenrath/Germany, March 2, 2021 - New shares from the stock option programs 2007 and 2012 of AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA), a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, will receive a separate ISIN. New shares resulting from exercised options of the above mentioned option plan are not entitled to a dividend for fiscal year 2020 and will be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the separate ISIN DE000A3H3MC9 until and including the day of the Annual General Meeting 2021 on May 19, 2021.

AIXTRON SE has stock option programs in place that grant employees the right to purchase AIXTRON shares under certain conditions. Under the terms of the stock option plans 2007 and 2012, stock options can currently be exercised at strike prices between EUR 12.55 and EUR 14.01 per share.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting 2021 that for the first time since 2011, a dividend of EUR 0.11 per share be paid for fiscal year 2020.

Contact:

Guido Pickert

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

T: +49 (2407) 9030-444

F: +49 (2407) 9030-445

E: invest@aixtron.com

For further information on AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please consult our website at: www.aixtron.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "continue" and "estimate" and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on the current assessments, expectations and assumptions of the executive board of AIXTRON, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, based on information available at the date hereof and subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as those discussed by AIXTRON in public reports and statements, including but not limited those reported in the chapter "Risk Report". AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law.

This document is an English language translation of a document in German language. In case of discrepancies, the German language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version.