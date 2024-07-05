HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - Following a weak quarter, chip industry supplier Aixtron has lowered its forecast for the current year. The MDax-listed company now only expects sales of between 620 million euros and 660 million euros. Previously, the company's forecast had been between 630 million euros and 720 million euros. The margin based on earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) is now expected to be between 22 and 25 percent, as Aixtron announced in Herzogenrath. The company had previously forecast this figure at 24 percent to 26 percent. In the second quarter, sales and the operating margin fell surprisingly sharply. Incoming orders offer hope. After a weak start to the year, this figure increased and stabilized compared to the previous year./zb/tih