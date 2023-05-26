Advanced search
    AIXA   DE000A0WMPJ6

AIXTRON SE

(AIXA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:30:00 2023-05-26 am EDT
29.15 EUR   +2.33%
Dd : AIXTRON SE: Dr. Felix Grawert, Transfer of 46,987 shares in AIXTRON SE pursuant to employment contractual agreement
EQ
05/25Morgan Stanley starts Aixtron with 'Equal-weight' - Target 31 euros
DP
05/25Data centers in Germany are growing and becoming more efficient
DP
DD: AIXTRON SE: Dr. Felix Grawert, Transfer of 46,987 shares in AIXTRON SE pursuant to employment contractual agreement

05/26/2023 | 11:03am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.05.2023 / 17:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Felix
Last name(s): Grawert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AIXTRON SE

b) LEI
5299004UJ4D51M25LD67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6

b) Nature of the transaction
Transfer of 46,987 shares in AIXTRON SE pursuant to employment contractual agreement

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
28.74 EUR 1350406.38 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
28.74 EUR 1350406.38 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


26.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Internet: www.aixtron.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

83451  26.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1643461&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 605 M 649 M 649 M
Net income 2023 142 M 152 M 152 M
Net cash 2023 437 M 469 M 469 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,7x
Yield 2023 1,38%
Capitalization 3 201 M 3 433 M 3 433 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,57x
EV / Sales 2024 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 974
Free-Float 93,0%
Managers and Directors
Felix Jan Grawert President, CEO & Chairman-Executive Board
Christian Danninger CFO, CTO, HRO, Compliance & General Counsel
Kim Schindelhauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Heuken Vice President-Research & Development
Jochen Linck Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIXTRON SE5.60%3 433
ASML HOLDING N.V.29.54%276 179
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION43.25%80 886
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.45.08%62 960
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.15.55%15 130
ENTEGRIS, INC.52.08%14 931
