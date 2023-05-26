DD: AIXTRON SE: Dr. Felix Grawert, Transfer of 46,987 shares in AIXTRON SE pursuant to employment contractual agreement



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.05.2023 / 17:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Felix Last name(s): Grawert

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

AIXTRON SE

b) LEI

5299004UJ4D51M25LD67

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6

b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of 46,987 shares in AIXTRON SE pursuant to employment contractual agreement

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 28.74 EUR 1350406.38 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 28.74 EUR 1350406.38 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

23/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

