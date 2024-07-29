Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.07.2024 / 16:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Frits Jurgen
Last name(s): van Hout

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AIXTRON SE

b) LEI
5299004UJ4D51M25LD67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
20.59 EUR 102950.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
20.59 EUR 102950.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Boerse Berlin Equiduct Trading
MIC: XEQT


Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Internet: www.aixtron.com

 
