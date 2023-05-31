Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. AIXTRON SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIXA   DE000A0WMPJ6

AIXTRON SE

(AIXA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/31/2023 | 03:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: AIXTRON SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.05.2023 / 09:05 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.05.2023/May 31, 2023: Execution of employee stock options / Ausübung von Mitarbeiteroptionen
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
113356220


31.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Internet: www.aixtron.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1645369  31.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1645369&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about AIXTRON SE
03:06aNvr : AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tradi..
EQ
05/30Dd : AIXTRON SE: Dr. Felix Grawert, Sale of 41,000 shares in AIXTRON SE after transfer of ..
EQ
05/30Dd : AIXTRON SE: Dr. Felix Grawert, Sale of 11,000 shares in AIXTRON SE after allocation o..
EQ
05/26Dd : AIXTRON SE: Dr. Felix Grawert, Transfer of 46,987 shares in AIXTRON SE pursuant to em..
EQ
05/25Morgan Stanley starts Aixtron with 'Equal-weight' - Target 31 euros
DP
05/25Data centers in Germany are growing and becoming more efficient
DP
05/23Aixtron Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
EQ
05/18AIXTRON SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/17AIXTRON SE Annual General Meeting 2023 / All resolutions approved by large majority
EQ
05/17AIXTRON introduces new Executive Committee / Current COO Jochen Linck not to renew his ..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIXTRON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 605 M 648 M 648 M
Net income 2023 142 M 152 M 152 M
Net cash 2023 437 M 469 M 469 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 1,35%
Capitalization 3 275 M 3 511 M 3 511 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,69x
EV / Sales 2024 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 974
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart AIXTRON SE
Duration : Period :
AIXTRON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIXTRON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 29,14 €
Average target price 32,80 €
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Felix Jan Grawert President, CEO & Chairman-Executive Board
Christian Danninger CFO, CTO, HRO, Compliance & General Counsel
Kim Schindelhauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Heuken Vice President-Research & Development
Jochen Linck Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIXTRON SE8.05%3 511
ASML HOLDING N.V.35.59%288 962
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION49.88%84 629
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.52.10%66 050
ENTEGRIS, INC.64.63%16 163
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.18.74%15 685
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer