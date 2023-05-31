NVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: AIXTRON SE
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
31.05.2023 / 09:05 CET/CEST
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure
AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
3. New total number of voting rights:
|Type of capital measure
|Date of status / date of effect
|X
|Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
|31.05.2023/May 31, 2023: Execution of employee stock options / Ausübung von Mitarbeiteroptionen
|X
|Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
