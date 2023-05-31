NVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: AIXTRON SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement

AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



31.05.2023 / 09:05 CET/CEST

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer AIXTRON SE

Dornkaulstraße 2

52134 Herzogenrath

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.05.2023/May 31, 2023: Execution of employee stock options / Ausübung von Mitarbeiteroptionen X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 113356220



