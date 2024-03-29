EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: AIXTRON SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.03.2024 / 10:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

1. Details of issuer
AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany

2. Type of capital measure or other measure
  Type of capital measure or other measure Date of status / date of effect
XConditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 29.03.2024, Execution of employee stock options/Ausübung von Mitarbeiteroptionen
 Other (capital) measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
113415120
number of multiple voting rights thereof: 0


Language: English
