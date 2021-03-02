Log in
AIXTRON SE    AIXA   DE000A0WMPJ6

AIXTRON SE

(AIXA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE: New shares from AIXTRON stock option program receive separate ISIN

03/02/2021 | 12:33am EST
DGAP-News: AIXTRON SE / Key word(s): Dividend 
New shares from AIXTRON stock option program receive separate ISIN 
2021-03-02 / 06:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
New shares from AIXTRON stock option program receive separate ISIN 
Herzogenrath/Germany, March 2, 2021 - New shares from the stock option programs 2007 and 2012 of AIXTRON SE (FSE: 
AIXA), a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, will receive a separate ISIN. New 
shares resulting from exercised options of the above mentioned option plan are not entitled to a dividend for fiscal 
year 2020 and will be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the separate ISIN DE000A3H3MC9 until and including 
the day of the Annual General Meeting 2021 on May 19, 2021. 
AIXTRON SE has stock option programs in place that grant employees the right to purchase AIXTRON shares under certain 
conditions. Under the terms of the stock option plans 2007 and 2012, stock options can currently be exercised at strike 
prices between EUR 12.55 and EUR 14.01 per share. 
The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting 2021 that for the first time since 
2011, a dividend of EUR 0.11 per share be paid for fiscal year 2020. 
Contact: 
Guido Pickert 
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications 
T: +49 (2407) 9030-444 
F: +49 (2407) 9030-445 
E: invest@aixtron.com 
For further information on AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please consult our website at: www.aixtron.com. 
Forward-Looking Statements 
This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition 
and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect", 
"anticipate", "contemplate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "continue" and "estimate" and variations of such words or 
similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on the current assessments, expectations and 
assumptions of the executive board of AIXTRON, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, based on information 
available at the date hereof and subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these 
forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not 
occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from 
those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of 
factors, such as those discussed by AIXTRON in public reports and statements, including but not limited those reported 
in the chapter "Risk Report". AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a 
result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law. 
This document is an English language translation of a document in German language. In case of discrepancies, the German 
language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-02 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      AIXTRON SE 
              Dornkaulstraße 2 
              52134 Herzogenrath 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (2407) 9030-0 
Fax:          +49 (2407) 9030-445 
E-mail:       invest@aixtron.com 
Internet:     www.aixtron.com 
ISIN:         DE000A0WMPJ6 
WKN:          A0WMPJ 
Indices:      MDAX, TecDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq OTC 
EQS News ID:  1172249 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1172249 2021-03-02

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2021 00:32 ET (05:32 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIXTRON SE -2.84% 18.315 Delayed Quote.28.39%
MDAX 2.01% 31900.95 Delayed Quote.3.59%
TECDAX PERFORMANCE INDEX 9:00-20:00 0.83% 3385.11 Delayed Quote.5.36%
Financials
Sales 2021 334 M 402 M 402 M
Net income 2021 41,3 M 49,7 M 49,7 M
Net cash 2021 289 M 348 M 348 M
P/E ratio 2021 49,7x
Yield 2021 0,34%
Capitalization 2 048 M 2 470 M 2 462 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,26x
EV / Sales 2022 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 728
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart AIXTRON SE
Duration : Period :
AIXTRON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIXTRON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 18,00 €
Last Close Price 18,32 €
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target -1,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernd Schulte Co-President
Felix Jan Grawert Co-President
Kim Schindelhauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Heuken Vice President-Research & Development
Jochen Linck Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIXTRON SE28.39%2 551
ASML HOLDING N.V.20.98%234 314
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION26.79%81 056
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED15.78%63 499
QORVO, INC.5.09%19 790
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.27.31%15 877
