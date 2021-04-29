Log in
    AIXA   DE000A0WMPJ6

AIXTRON SE

(AIXA)
PRESS RELEASE : AIXTRON: Good start into the new -2-

04/29/2021 | 01:32am EDT
AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States and in Europe. AIXTRON's technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and opto-electronic applications based on compound or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge technologies.

Our registered trademarks: AIXACT(R), AIXTRON(R), APEVA(R), Atomic Level SolutionS(R), Close Coupled Showerhead(R), CRIUS(R), EXP(R), EPISON(R), Gas Foil Rotation(R), Optacap(TM), OVPD(R), Planetary Reactor(R), PVPD(R), STExS(R), TriJet(R)

For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at www.aixtron.com/en.

Forward-Looking Statements This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "continue" and "estimate" and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semi-conductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements , in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law.

This document is an English language translation of a document in German language. In case of discrepancies, the German language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-04-29 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      AIXTRON SE 
              Dornkaulstraße 2 
              52134 Herzogenrath 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (2407) 9030-0 
Fax:          +49 (2407) 9030-445 
E-mail:       invest@aixtron.com 
Internet:     www.aixtron.com 
ISIN:         DE000A0WMPJ6 
WKN:          A0WMPJ 
Indices:      MDAX, TecDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq OTC 
EQS News ID:  1190210 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1190210 2021-04-29

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1190210&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 01:31 ET (05:31 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 342 M 414 M 414 M
Net income 2021 43,9 M 53,3 M 53,3 M
Net cash 2021 289 M 350 M 350 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,7x
Yield 2021 0,35%
Capitalization 2 106 M 2 548 M 2 555 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,32x
EV / Sales 2022 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 728
Free-Float 94,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 19,50 €
Last Close Price 18,83 €
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Felix Jan Grawert President & Chief Executive Officer
Kim Schindelhauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Heuken Vice President-Research & Development
Jochen Linck Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Petra Denk Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIXTRON SE32.00%2 548
ASML HOLDING N.V.38.30%275 862
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION35.10%91 964
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED28.54%70 332
QORVO, INC.19.31%22 469
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.51.29%18 201
