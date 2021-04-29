Log in
PRESS RELEASE : AIXTRON: Good start into the new year 2021 / High order momentum especially for GaN power electronics / Orders and revenues at upper end of forecast, EBIT guidance increased

04/29/2021
DGAP-News: AIXTRON SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Personnel 
AIXTRON: Good start into the new year 2021 / High order momentum especially for GaN power electronics / Orders and 
revenues at upper end of forecast, EBIT guidance increased 
2021-04-29 / 07:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AIXTRON: Good start into the new year 2021 
High order momentum especially for GaN power electronics 
Orders and revenues at upper end of forecast, EBIT guidance increased 
Herzogenrath/Germany, April 29, 2021 - AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) has made a good start into the new 
fiscal year 2021. The Company, which is one of the world's leading providers of deposition equipment to the 
semiconductor industry, strongly increased orders, revenues and net income in the first quarter of 2021 year-on-year. 
In light of this development, the Management Board has reiterated its positive guidance for the full year 2021. 
Order intake: Gallium nitride as growth driver 
The equipment manufacturer's order intake in the first three months of 2021 increased by 81% year-on-year to EUR 124.4 
million (previous year: EUR 68.8 million). This means that AIXTRON has exceeded the high order intake of the last 
quarter of 2020 (EUR 92.2 million). 
In the first quarter of 2021, AIXTRON's equipment for the production of semiconductor devices based on gallium nitride 
was in particularly high demand; they are used for energy-efficient power electronics, for example for more compact and 
higher performing chargers, and for wireless data transmission in 5G mobile communications. The order backlog as of 
March 31, 2021, was EUR 223.5 million, up around 53% on the prior-year quarter's level of EUR 146.3 million. 
Main sales driver: application area Optoelectronics 
The MOCVD specialist for the semiconductor industry also improved its revenues by 21% to EUR 49.5 million in the first 
quarter of the year. The systems for the production of devices for applications in optoelectronics were the main sales 
driver in the first quarter. The focus was on equipment for the production of lasers for use in optical data 
communication and 3D sensor technology. 
Systems for the manufacture of energy-efficient power electronics based on gallium nitride and silicon carbide were 
another important sales driver. They are used, for example, for fast charging of the batteries of mobile devices such 
as smartphones and in the powertrain for electric vehicles. 
At EUR 17.3 million, gross profit exceeded the previous year's result (EUR 14.6 million) by 18% with a gross margin of 
35% (previous year: 36%). Higher sales volume effects compared to the previous year were partially offset by the impact 
of the weaker US dollar. Furthermore, additional expenses were incurred in the reporting quarter for preparing 
production capacities for the increased output planned for the second half of the year. 
Ready for the future 
In particular, to bring next-generation MOCVD systems for various applications to market maturity, the high-tech 
equipment supplier to the semiconductor industry spent EUR 11.9 million in the first three months of 2021 for Research 
& Development (previous year: EUR 14.4 million). This includes lower ongoing costs for OLED technology. 
Operating expenses of EUR 18.0 million increased by 15% year-on-year in Q1/2021 (Q1/2020: EUR 15.7 million). A positive 
one-off benefit in the previous year resulted in other operating income of EUR 2.9 million at that time. 
AIXTRON's operating result (EBIT) of EUR -0.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 improved year-on-year (EUR -1.1 
million), mainly due to revenue growth. The net result increased substantially to EUR 3.8 million compared to the 
corresponding period of the previous year, primarily due to further recognition of deferred tax assets (Q1/2020: EUR 
-0.8 million). The manufacturer of deposition equipment achieved a gross margin of 35% (previous year: 36%) and an EBIT 
margin of -1% (previous year: -3%). 
Solid financial foundation 
At EUR 28.1 million, free cash flow in the first three months of 2021 was significantly higher than in the previous 
year (EUR 3.0 million). Cash and cash equivalents including financial assets amounted to EUR 341.0 million as of March 
31, 2021 (December 31, 2020: EUR 309.7 million) mainly due an increase in customer deposits and despite the scheduled 
increase in inventories for future shipments. 
AIXTRON's financial strength is evidenced by the continued high equity ratio of 77% (as of March 31, 2021), up from 84% 
as of December 31, 2020. 
As announced, Dr. Bernd Schulte left the Executive Board at the end of his contract on March 31, 2021 and retired. As 
announced, Dr. Felix Grawert has been appointed Chairman of the Executive Board effective April 1, 2021. As of May 1, 
2021, Dr. Christian Danninger will join the AIXTRON Executive Board as the new Chief Financial Officer. AIXTRON has 
thus completed the generation change in the Executive Board. 
Forecast 2021: Accelerated growth 
For the financial year 2021, the Management Board continues to expect a strong upturn in business compared to the 
previous year. Based on the results for the first three months of 2021 and the internal assessment of the demand 
development, the Executive Board confirms the previously issued full-year guidance with regard to order intake, 
revenues, and gross margin and raises it in regard to the EBIT margin. This also takes into account the impact of the 
COVID-19 pandemic, which at this stage is not considered to be significant for the AIXTRON Group's business. 
In terms of order intake, the Executive Board anticipates to come out at the upper end of the EUR 340 million to EUR 
380 million range. In terms of revenues, AIXTRON also expects to achieve the upper end of the EUR 320 million to EUR 
360 million range. A gross margin of approximately 40% is still expected to be achieved. Due to the improved revenue 
expectations, the Executive Board is raising its EBIT margin expectation from previously 16% to now around 18%. 
In addition, with a view to the AIXTRON Group's newly defined sustainability targets in 2020, AIXTRON is striving in 
the medium term to achieve a recognizable reduction in energy consumption and a significant expansion of further 
training measures for its employees. 
As the customer discussions initiated with the previous Asian customer after qualification of the Gen2 deposition 
system did not lead to the envisaged result, AIXTRON's subsidiary APEVA is now addressing opportunities in China with 
its technology for the production of OLEDs. Together with the joint venture partner H&IRUJA, the commercialisation of 
the OVPD core technology is to be driven forward there. To this end, APEVA will focus on the supply of key components. 
Successful conclusion of talks with potential customers in China is not expected before 2022. 
Key Financials    2021 Q1 2020 Q1  +/-  2021 Q1 2020 Q4  +/- 
(in EUR million)                   (%)                   (%) 
Order intake        124.4    68.8  81     124.4    92.2   35 
Order backlog 
(Equipment only)    223.5   146.3  53     223.5   150.9   48 
Revenues             49.5    41.0  21      49.5   108.1  -54 
Gross Profit         17.3    14.6  18      17.3    45.0  -62 
%                      35      36 -1 pp      35      42 -7 pp 
EBIT                 -0.7    -1.1  36      -0.7    24.5  -103 
%                      -1      -3 2 pp       -1      23 -24 pp 
Net result            3.8    -0.8  575      3.8    24.9  -85 
%                       8      -2 10 pp       8      23 -15 pp 
Free cash flow       28.1     3.0  837     28.1    17.3   62

"We have made a very good start to the new year. Customer demand for our systems is pleasingly high - across all three application areas of power electronics, optoelectronics and LEDs. As a result, we were able to cfirm up our full-year guidance for order intake and revenues at the upper end of the range and increase our EBIT margin expectations from previously 16% to around 18%," said Dr. Felix Grawert, Chief Executive Officer of AIXTRON SE. "With our focused investment program to further develop our leading-edge technologies and product portfolio, we have set the course at an early stage to be able to continue to satisfy our customers' demand for innovative equipment in the years to come in the best possible way," he adds.

To download photos please click here.

Financial Statements

The Q1/2021 results presentation is available at: http://www.aixtron.com/de/investoren/ir-praesentationen The consolidated financial statements (income statement, statement of comprehensive income, balance sheet, cash flow statement, statement of changes in equity) relating to this press release are part of AIXTRON's Q1/2021 quarterly report and are available at: http://www.aixtron.com/de/investoren/publikationen

Investor Conference Call

In conjunction with the announcement of the first quarter 2021 results, AIXTRON will hold a conference call for analysts and investors on Thursday, April 29., 2021, at 15:00 Uhr CEST (06:00 a.m. PDT, 09:00 a.m. EDT). You can dial into the conference starting at 2:45 a.m. CEST (05:45 a.m. PDT, 08:45 a.m. EDT) by calling +49 (30) 23 25 31 411 or +1 (862) 701-2734. An audio recording or transcript will be available after the conference at https://www.aixtron.com/en/ investors/events/conference-calls/.

Contact Person Guido Pickert Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications PHONE +49 (2407) 9030-444 E-MAIL g.pickert@aixtron.com Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals indicated and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures for the same reason.

About AIXTRON SE

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 01:31 ET (05:31 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 342 M 414 M 414 M
Net income 2021 43,9 M 53,3 M 53,3 M
Net cash 2021 289 M 350 M 350 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,7x
Yield 2021 0,35%
Capitalization 2 106 M 2 548 M 2 555 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,32x
EV / Sales 2022 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 728
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart AIXTRON SE
Duration : Period :
AIXTRON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIXTRON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 19,50 €
Last Close Price 18,83 €
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Felix Jan Grawert President & Chief Executive Officer
Kim Schindelhauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Heuken Vice President-Research & Development
Jochen Linck Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Petra Denk Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIXTRON SE32.00%2 548
ASML HOLDING N.V.38.30%275 862
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION35.10%91 964
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED28.54%70 332
QORVO, INC.19.31%22 469
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.51.29%18 201
