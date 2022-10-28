Advanced search
    AIXA   DE000A0WMPJ6

AIXTRON SE

(AIXA)
PVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/28/2022 | 04:34am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.10.2022 / 10:32 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: AIXTRON SE
Street: Dornkaulstraße 2
Postal code: 52134
City: Herzogenrath
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299004UJ4D51M25LD67

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 Oct 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.38 % 3.46 % 4.85 % 113318970
Previous notification 1.43 % 3.66 % 5.08 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0WMPJ6 0 1568322 0.00 % 1.38 %
Total 1568322 1.38 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to Recall N/A N/A 343030 0.30 %
Right of Use N/A N/A 696 0 %
    Total 343726 0.30 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 07/11/2022-15/10/2027 N/A Cash 3582679 3.16 %
      Total 3582679 3.16 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited % % %
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited % % %
ML UK Capital Holdings Limited % % %
Merrill Lynch International % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BAC North America Holding Company % % %
Bank of America, National Association % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofA Securities, Inc % % %
- % % %
Bank of America Corporation % % %
NB Holdings Corporation % % %
BofA Securities, Inc % % %
Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
25 Oct 2022


28.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Internet: www.aixtron.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1472919  28.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1472919&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 495 M 495 M 495 M
Net income 2022 102 M 102 M 102 M
Net cash 2022 365 M 366 M 366 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,2x
Yield 2022 1,05%
Capitalization 2 974 M 2 976 M 2 976 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,27x
EV / Sales 2023 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 772
Free-Float 92,7%
Managers and Directors
Felix Jan Grawert President, CEO & Chairman-Executive Board
Christian Danninger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kim Schindelhauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Heuken Vice President-Research & Development
Jochen Linck Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIXTRON SE48.29%2 976