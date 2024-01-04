ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - The major Swiss bank UBS has added Aixtron to its rating with a "Sell" and a target price of 26.90 euros. Despite the recent solid growth of the semiconductor industry supplier and the strong expected fourth quarter figures, he believes that this is not sustainable in the short term, analyst Gareth Jenkins wrote in a study published on Thursday. For 2024, he expects sales growth to be almost non-existent, while the consensus estimate is 13 percent./edh/gl

