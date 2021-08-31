Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AJ Bell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AJB   GB00BFZNLB60

AJ BELL PLC

(AJB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AJ BELL : ANNOUNCED AS TITLE PARTNER OF THE TOUR OF BRITAIN AND WOMEN'S TOUR

08/31/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AJ Bell has been confirmed as the new title partner of the 2021 AJ Bell Tour of Britain and AJ Bell Women's Tour, Britain's biggest and most prestigious cycle races.

AJ Bell is one of the UK's leading online investment platforms, helping people invest for the long term via ISAs, pensions and general investment accounts. It has a rich history of supporting elite level sport including badminton, cricket, rugby, squash and triathlon.

The exciting new partnership will see AJ Bell become the title partner of the upcoming AJ Bell Tour of Britain (5 - 12 September) and AJ Bell Women's Tour (4 - 9 October).

Andy Bell, chief executive at AJ Bell, comments: 'Elite level sport can provide inspiration to all of us to get out, get active and stay healthy. The past 18 months has shown us how important that is and we are delighted to be the title partner of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain and the AJ Bell Women's Tour. After a one-year hiatus, I'm sure fans and new supporters around the country will be looking forward to seeing the races pass through their hometowns and I hope it can motivate a new generation of weekend warrior cyclists.'

The AJ Bell Tour of Britain will be the first Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) event to take place in Britain since the World Road race championships in September 2019 and marks the return of the race after a year's absence due to the pandemic. October will see the return of the AJ Bell Women's Tour, the UK's only round of the UCI Women's WorldTour in 2021, almost 30-months on from the last edition in June 2019, won by Britain's Lizzie Deignan.

Commenting on the partnership, Hugh Roberts, Chief Executive of race organisers SweetSpot Group said; 'I am delighted to welcome AJ Bell on board for the eagerly anticipated AJ Bell Tour of Britain and AJ Bell Women's Tour. It has been a most challenging two years since our most recent races so the positive support of AJ Bell is most welcome and continues the good news as we build up to both Tours with riders of the calibre of Mark Cavendish, Wout van Aert, Julian Alaphilppe and Lizzie Deignan and Annemiek van Vleuten racing in the respective events.

'We are excited to be getting underway in Cornwall this weekend with the AJ Bell Tour of Britain and an exciting route taking us to Aberdeen across eight days of racing for the British fans at the roadside and watching at home via our ITV4 coverage.'

This year's AJ Bell Tour of Britain begins in Cornwall on Sunday 5 September and includes a team time trial in Carmarthenshire (stage three), hill-top finish on the Great Orme, Llandudno (stage four) and a first-ever finish in Edinburgh (stage seven). The 2021 champion will be crowned in Aberdeen on Sunday 12 September.

The AJ Bell Women's Tour will take place less than a month later, getting underway from Bicester in Oxfordshire on Monday 4 October and finishing six days later on the Suffolk coast in Felixstowe on Saturday 9 October.

About AJ Bell

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK with assets under administration of £70.4 billion and 368,000 customers (as at 31.06.2021).

We operate in both the advised and direct-to-consumer segments of the platform market and our flagship platform propositions are AJ Bell Investcentre (adviser) and AJ Bell Youinvest (direct-to-consumer).

We offer SIPPs, ISAs and General Investment / Dealing Accounts which provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds. We also offer a Cash savings hub which provides access to a range of competitive savings accounts to help people manage their cash savings.

We aim to make it easy for our customers to save and invest by providing them with online tools and information to help them build and manage their portfolios.

AJ Bell is headquartered in Manchester, UK.

About the 2021 AJ Bell Tour of Britain

Stages

Stage One

Sunday 5 September

Penzance to Bodmin

180.8km

Stage Two

Monday 6 September

Sherford to Exeter

184km

Stage Three

Tuesday 7 September

Carmarthenshire team time trial

18.2km

Stage Four

Wednesday 8 September

Aberaeron to Great Orme, Llandudno

209.7km

Stage Five

Thursday 9 September

Alderley Park to Warrington

152km

Stage Six

Friday 10 September

Carlisle to Gateshead

192.7km

Stage Seven

Saturday 11 September

Hawick to Edinburgh

194.7km

Stage Eight

Sunday 12 September

Stonehaven to Aberdeen

173km

Media Accreditation

Media accreditation applications for this year's race can be made online at tourofbritain.co.uk/about/press

About the AJ Bell Tour of Britain

Relaunched in 2004 after a five-year absence from the calendar, the AJ Bell Tour of Britain is British Cycling's premier road cycling event, held annually across eight days in September.

The free-to-watch sporting spectacular features Olympic, world and Tour de France champions, and attracts a roadside audience of over 1.5m spectators. Live coverage of the race is shown daily in the UK on ITV4, in addition to around the world. The AJ Bell Tour of Britain is part of the UCI ProSeries, making it one of the most prestigious sporting events in the sport's global calendar.

Follow the AJ Bell Tour of Britain on Twitter, Facebookand Instagramor via the event's official website at tourofbritain.co.uk.

About the 2021 AJ Bell Women's Tour

Stages

Stage One

Monday 4 October

Bicester to Banbury

147.6km

Stage Two

Tuesday 5 October

Walsall to Walsall

103km

Stage Three

Wednesday 6 October

Atherstone individual time trial

16.6km

Stage Four

Thursday 7 October

Shoeburyness to Southend-on-Sea

117.5km

Stage Five

Friday 8 October

Colchester to Clacton-on-Sea

95.3km

Stage Six

Saturday 9 October

Haverhill to Felixstowe

155km

About the AJ Bell Women's Tour

Created by SweetSpot Group in 2014, the AJ Bell Women's Tour is the UK's first international stage race for women, bringing the world's top riders to compete in Great Britain as a part of the UCI Women's WorldTour.

The race, which has been won by the likes of Marianne Vos (2014), Lizzie Deignan (2016, 2019) and Coryn Rivera (2018), attracts an annual roadside audience of 300,000, as well as over three million fans through linear and online platforms.

Follow the AJ Bell Women's Tour on Twitter(#WomensTour), Facebook, and Instagramor via the event's official website at womenstour.co.uk.

For further media information, please contact:

  • Peter Hodges / peterH@thetour.co.uk/ 07970 526 519
  • Nick Bull / nickb@thetour.co.uk/ 07977 151 184

Disclaimer

AJ Bell plc published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 17:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AJ BELL PLC
01:02pAJ BELL : Announced as title partner of the tour of britain and women's tour
PU
08/27LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Miners, energy stocks lift FTSE 100; mid-cap index sets ..
RE
08/26FTSE 100 Closes Down as Markets Await Fed Chair's Keynote Speech
DJ
08/26Pound Stuck In Tight Ranges, Lacking Data-Related Catalysts
DJ
08/25OCADO : FTSE 100 supported by financial, travel stocks; mid-caps at record high
RE
08/23LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Commodity-linked stocks lift London's FTSE 100; PMI in f..
RE
08/23FTSE 100 Closes Up Led by Boost for Sainsburys
DJ
08/23Bid Interest in UK Supermarkets Reflects Better Sector Economics
DJ
08/20FTSE 100 Rises 0.4% as Retail Gains
DJ
08/20FTSE : Consumer staples, financials lift FTSE 100 after worst week since Febr..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AJ BELL PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 147 M 202 M 202 M
Net income 2021 46,8 M 64,3 M 64,3 M
Net cash 2021 90,9 M 125 M 125 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,3x
Yield 2021 2,15%
Capitalization 1 768 M 2 433 M 2 431 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 915
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart AJ BELL PLC
Duration : Period :
AJ Bell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AJ BELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 432,00 GBX
Average target price 441,14 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew James Bell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Thomas Summersgill Chief Financial Officer & Director
Leslie Michael Platts Non-Executive Chairman
Russ Mould Investment Director
Simon Eric Hugh Turner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AJ BELL PLC-0.35%2 432
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED19.87%42 849
NATIXIS0.00%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.21.26%12 794
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.53.01%9 135
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.7.23%5 833