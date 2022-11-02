AJ Bell : BP unveils fourth share buyback of 2022 as tax debate rages on

AJ Bell press comment - 1 November 2022

BP announces $3.5 billion share buyback plan for final three months of 2022

This makes the oil major second only to Shell for FTSE 100 company buybacks, who announced a $4 billion plan last week

FTSE 100 firms on track to return a record £55.5 billion to shareholders via share buybacks this year

"The debate over the rights and wrongs of BP's bumper profits will run and run, but from the narrow perspective of investment the oil major's announcement of its fourth share buyback scheme in 2022 means the FTSE 100's members are on track to return record amounts of cash to their shareholders this year," says AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould. "After Shell's $4 billion announcement last week and BP's $3.5 billion plan for the final three months of 2022, FTSE 100 firms are now due to return £55.5 billion to their shareholders via share buybacks this year, on top of a forecast aggregate dividend pay-out of £81.5 billion.

"That estimated dividend payment is a fraction short of 2018's all-time peak of £85.2 billion but share buybacks are now firmly on track to set a new record, with the prior high of £34.4 billion also set in 2018.

Source: Company accounts. *2022 based on announcements to date

"Thirty-nine members of the FTSE 100 have announced or carried out share buybacks in 2022 to date.

"BP's $3.5 billion fourth-quarter plan supplements outlays of $1.6 billion in Q1, $2.3 billion in Q2 and $2.9 billion in Q3. As a result, it catapults the firm into second place in terms of this year's buyback announcements by FTSE 100 members.

"It also cements the oil and gas sector's position at the top of the buyback charts, as ranked by industrial sector. This will doubtless make environmental campaigners despair, but it also may also mean their pleas for further windfall taxes resonate with politicians and the wider public alike.

Ten largest FTSE 100 firms for share buybacks Share buybacks by sector Share buybacks (£ billion) 2022* Share buybacks (£ billion) 2022* Shell 13.8 Oil & Gas 22.1 BP 8.2 Financials 12.2 Aviva 3.8 Consumer Staples 8.5 British American Tobacco 3.2 Consumer Discretionary 4.4 Glencore 2.9 Industrial goods & services 3.5 Unilever 2.5 Mining 2.9 Diageo 2.3 Telecoms 1.2 Lloyds 2.0 Technology 0.3 NatWest Group 2.0 Health Care 0.2 Barclays 1.5 Utilities 0.1 Real estate 0.0 TOTAL 42.2 TOTAL 55.5

Source: Company accounts

"This buyback largesse complements analysts' forecasts for aggregate ordinary dividend payments from the FTSE 100 of £81.5 billion and special dividends of £1.3 billion. That is a total of £138 billion and equivalent to 7.5% of the FTSE 100's current total market capitalisation of £1.8 trillion.

Source: Company accounts, Marketscreener, analysts' consensus forecasts

"That may provide some succour to patient investors who are looking at a low-single-digit percentage decline from the FTSE 100 index in capital terms in the year to date.

"That small loss means the FTSE 100 is the third-best performer among major stock market indices in 2022, trailing only Brazil's BOVESPA and India's BSE Sensex, both of which can point to single-digit-percentage gains in nominal, local currency terms.

"The bumper cash returns may therefore be helping to persuade investors to stick with UK equities rather than look elsewhere, although the danger remains that buyback plans are revised and dividend forecasts prove over-optimistic, should a recession or other unexpected development strike.

"Buybacks are particularly subject to revision, as there is far less stigma when a management team quietly parks a programme compared to when a boardroom has to sanction a dividend cut.

"In 2020, FTSE 100 firms returned £10.2 billion to their shareholders via buybacks but scrapped plans to buy back £10.3 billion more as the pandemic spread, lockdowns were imposed and the globe plunged into a recession, to the great detriment of corporate profits cash flows and in some cases balance sheets.

"Cynics will also flag how buybacks tend to be pro-cyclical. Buyback activity reached its high in 2006-07, as animal spirits were running most strongly just before the Great Financial Crisis swept the world. Over £60 billion in buybacks across those two years did nothing to support share prices in 2007-09 and buybacks slowed to just £3 billion in 2009 by the time the crisis was passing, and equity markets had collapsed and thus become much cheaper.

"Buybacks reached their next zenith in 2018 and buyback activity peaked that year, too, so management teams' record of buying high rather than low may give some investors pause for thought as to whether buybacks are a potential contrarian indicator, especially considering global equities' late spring and early summer stumble.

"BP's own track record here is not great. It's last major buyback spree of 2005-07 ran slap into the Great Financial Crisis and a collapse in the oil price from $147 to $35 by late 2008, while 2014's buyback was followed by a two-year swoon in the price of crude from over $100 a barrel all the way down to $28."

Source: Company accounts, Refinitiv data. *2022 announcements to date

Source: Refinitiv data

The case for and against share buybacks

"America's Securities Exchange Act of 1934 outlawed share buybacks as it deemed large-scale share buybacks could be a form of wilful share price manipulation. That was only repealed in 1982 by the Reagan administration, with rule 10b-18, and since then buybacks have become increasingly popular. The UK has followed America's lead to some degree here, although dividends are still the more common means for returning cash to investors.

"There are four clear arguments in favour of share buybacks:

If a company is generating surplus cash then it can return this money to shareholders and let them decide what to do with it, rather than splurge it on an unnecessary acquisition or capacity increases. This is a particularly acute issue at a time when interest rates remain low, even after some recent increases and as a result, firms are not gaining a substantial return on any cash holdings.

Buybacks can work for individuals depending on their tax situation and whether they prefer to be taxed on a capital gain (buyback) or dividend (income).

Anyone who elects to retain their shares when a firm buys back stock will have an enhanced stake in the company and thus be entitled to a bigger share of future dividends (assuming there are any).

Buybacks can also suggest that a management team feels a company's shares are undervalued, so any move to buy purchase stock can be seen as a vote of confidence in the firm's near and long-term trading prospects.

"Equally, there are four reasons to treat share buybacks with some degree of caution and not blindly welcome them all as a good thing:

History shows companies have a habit of buying stock back during bull markets (when their stocks tend to be more expensive) and not doing so during bear ones (when their stock tends to be much cheaper). For example, buybacks in the US topped out in 2007 and collapsed in 2008 and 2009 only to reach new highs in 2018 as stock prices reached new peaks. A similar pattern can be seen in the UK and the higher share prices have gone, the more buybacks there seem to have been in 2021 and 2022 on both sides of the Atlantic.

The tendency among some management teams to buy high rather than low could therefore question whether executives are sufficiently objective when they sanction a buyback to show the market they feel their stock is undervalued.

A buyback could be used to massage earnings per share figures by reducing the share count at limited cost. This could be used to trigger management bonuses or stock options, courtesy of some near-term financial engineering.

There is also the risk that some firms buy back stock using debt, potentially weakening their balance sheets and competitive position in the long term (although the same danger lurks with dividends).

"Any short-term financial engineering could therefore damage a firm's long-term ability to invest in its customer proposition and defend its market share to the potential detriment of profits, cash flow, the ability to return cash and - ultimately - the share price."