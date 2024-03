AJ Bell Plc is a United Kingdom-based company that provides investment platforms. The Company provides investment administration, dealing, and custody services. The Company's products include AJ Bell Investcentre, AJ Bell, Touch, and Dodl. Its AJ Bell Investcentre is an investment platform proposition for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers, providing a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools to help manage their retail customers? portfolios. AJ Bell is an investment platform proposition for execution-only retail customers that includes investment solutions through its in-house funds and ready-made portfolios, and guidance via the AJ Bell Favourite funds list. Touch is a streamlined, app-based investment platform proposition, offering advisers a digital service model that expands the range of clients they can service. Its other products include AJ Bell Platinum, AJ Bell Media, and AJ Bell Securities.

Sector Diversified Investment Services