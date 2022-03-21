Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  AJ Bell plc
  News
  Summary
AJ Bell : Stadium sponsorship comes to an end

03/21/2022 | 11:09am EDT
The AJ Bell Stadium sponsorship arrangement will not be renewed at the end of this season, bringing an end to AJ Bell's nine-year partnership with Sale Sharks.

The tie up between one of the UK's largest investment platforms and the Premiership rugby club saw the Salford City Stadium become the AJ Bell Stadium in 2013 and, since then, it has affectionately become known as 'The AJ Bell' by Sale Sharks and Salford Reds fans.

During the partnership, AJ Bell has more than trebled in size and now looks after £75.6 billion of investments for 400,000 customers, making it one of the largest and best-known investment platforms in the UK. It is now a FTSE 250 listed business with a brand that is trusted and recognised by retail investors across the UK.

Sale Sharks have regularly challenged for top honours whilst playing at the AJ Bell Stadium, winning the Premiership Cup in 2019-20 and coming third in the Gallagher Premiership last season.

Andy Bell, chief executive of AJ Bell, comments:

"It has been a privilege to have our name on the AJ Bell Stadium for the past nine years and a pleasure to support a local rugby club just a drop kick from our head office in Salford Quays. I'll always look back fondly to the times I've spent at 'The AJ Bell' and will continue to cheer on Sale Sharks and Salford Reds for many years to come."

Sid Sutton, chief executive of Sale Sharks, comments:

"I would like to extend my thanks to all at AJ Bell for their unwavering support over the last nine years and wish AJ Bell the best for the future."

Disclaimer

AJ Bell plc published this content on 21 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2022 15:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
