Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AJ Bell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AJB   GB00BFZNLB60

AJ BELL PLC

(AJB)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-22 am EST
353.20 GBX   -0.34%
12:52pAj Bell : Telecom Plus sends out all the right signals with first-half results
PU
12:52pAj Bell : Caterer Compass keeps the FTSE 100 buyback pot bubbling
PU
12:52pInvesting In A Recession : 5 things investors need to know
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AJ Bell : Virgin Money UK becomes latest bank to boost cash returns to investors

11/22/2022 | 12:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Virgin Money UK becomes latest bank to boost cash returns to investors
Russ Mould
21 November 2022
Share:

AJ Bell press comment - 21 November 2022

"Everyone seems to be talking down the UK's economic prospects, but no-one has told Virgin Money UK. The bank is increasing cash returns to shareholders as net interest margins rise, loan losses remain modest and cost control is good," says AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould. "The FTSE 250 firm does expect increased sour loan provisions in its new fiscal year to September 2023, but analysts have already pencilled in a big drop in profits and the shares trade at a huge discount to net asset value, so this is hardly a shock either and that may be why the shares are rising sharply.

"Virgin Money UK's share price is 160p, but the firm's latest net asset, or book, value per share figure is 383p, so investors are effectively buying £1 of assets per share for 42p.

"That could look like an opportunity, given how loan losses remain low (at just 0.07% of loans outstanding), return on equity is still in double figures and the net interest margin has improved to 1.85%, as interest rates and bond yields rise.

2022E

H1/Q3 2022

Prospective

Prospective

P/E

Price/book

Dividend yield

Dividend cover

Metro Bank

neg.

0.16 x

0.0%

0.00 x

Secure Trust Bank

3.8 x

0.40 x

6.4%

4.17 x

Virgin Money UK

6.4 x

0.42 x

4.7%

3.25 x

Paragon Banking

5.7 x

0.87 x

6.3%

2.79 x

OSB

5.4 x

1.04 x

6.4%

2.90 x

Source: Company accounts, Marketscreener, consensus analysts' forecasts

H1/Q3 2022

H1/Q3 2022

H1/Q3 2022

H1/Q3 2022

H1/Q3 2022

Net interest

Cost/income

Impairment

H1/Q3 2022

CET1

Leverage

margin (%)

ratio (%)

ratio (%)

RoTE

ratio

ratio

Metro Bank

1.98%

113%

0.29%

neg.

10.6%

4.3%

Secure Trust Bank

5.70%

57%

1.30%

12.5%

14.0%

10.6%

Virgin Money UK

1.85%

52%

0.07%

10.3%

15.0%

5.1%

Paragon Banking

2.57%

41%

0.02%

14.9%

15.4%

7.4%

OSB

3.02%

25%

0.01%

22.0%

18.9%

8.8%

Source: Company accounts, based on last set of published full-year or interim results or trading update

"The bank does acknowledge that provisions for bad loans will increase in the year to September 2023, to around 0.30% to 0.35% of the loan book. Provisions for cost cuts will also burden the profit and loss account in the new financial year (even if they are designed to bring long-term gains) but a further modest improvement in net interest margins should help support earnings and keep return on equity in the low double-digit percentage range, if management's guidance proves accurate.

Source: Company accounts. Financial year to September. Virgin Money and CYBG merged in October 2018.

"The expectation that loan loss provisions will start to normalise reflects the gloomy outlook for the UK economy, as well as the mortgage market, and consensus forecasts are factoring in a double-digit percentage drop in earnings in fiscal 2023.

Source: Company accounts, Marketscreener, consensus analysts' estimates. Financial year to September. Virgin Money and CYBG merged in October 2018.

"That anticipated profits slide explains why the shares have been so weak for much of 2022, although they have now started to rally, partly because the valuation starting point is lowly and partly because of the prospect of further cash returns.

"A 30% pay-out based on consensus analysts forecasts implies a drop in the full-year dividend to 7.7p from 10p a share in 2023, but that equates to a 4.7% forward dividend yield with cover of more than three times. Moreover, Virgin Media is now adding share buybacks to the mix, with the goal of a £50 million programme to follow the £75 million one of fiscal 2022.

Source: Company accounts, Marketscreener, consensus analysts' estimates, management guidance for 2023E. Financial year to September. Virgin Money and CYBG merged in October 2018.

"Add together the dividend per share implied by the plan to pay out 30% of 2023's net profit in dividends and top that up with £50 million in buybacks and Virgin Money UK could return some 7% of its market cap in cash to shareholders in just one year.

"No wonder the shares are up so strongly, especially after a lengthy spell in the doldrums - they still trade at barely half their 2018 peak - as buying back stock at a discount to net asset value is just about the surest way to create the shareholder value that there is.

"Fellow challenger banks OSB and Paragon are also running buyback programmes to supplement dividend payments, while all of the Big Five FTSE 100 lenders have declared buyback schemes in 2022. Based on their latest pronouncements, Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, NatWest and Standard Chartered are due to buy back more than £7 billion of stock this year."

Russ Mould Investment Director

Russ Mould's long experience of the capital markets began in 1991 when he became a Fund Manager at a leading provider of life insurance, pensions and asset management services. In 1993, he joined a prestigious investment bank, working as an Equity Analyst covering the technology sector for 12 years. Russ eventually joined Shares magazine in November 2005 as Technology Correspondent and became Editor of the magazine in July 2008. Following the acquisition of Shares' parent company, MSM Media, by AJ Bell Group, he was appointed as AJ Bell's Investment Director in summer 2013.

Contact details

Mobile: 07710 356 331
Email: russ.mould@ajbell.co.uk

Follow us:

Attachments

Disclaimer

AJ Bell plc published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 17:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AJ BELL PLC
12:52pAj Bell : Telecom Plus sends out all the right signals with first-half results
PU
12:52pAj Bell : Caterer Compass keeps the FTSE 100 buyback pot bubbling
PU
12:52pInvesting In A Recession : 5 things investors need to know
PU
12:42pAj Bell : Virgin Money UK becomes latest bank to boost cash returns to investors
PU
02:11aTHE GREAT WALL "Once again, ...
AQ
11/18OH, BOTHER Just six weeks ...
AQ
11/17Rabbits, Redistribution And Rate Ris : how the markets have reacted to the Autumn Statemen..
PU
11/17Aj Bell : Wealth tax raid to boost ISAs and pensions as savers seek shelter from the taxma..
PU
11/17Aj Bell : Wealthy investors set to seek advice after Autumn Statement tax raid
PU
11/16Aj Bell : writes to Treasury urging pension tax allowance reform ahead of Autumn Statement
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AJ BELL PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 161 M 190 M 190 M
Net income 2022 44,3 M 52,2 M 52,2 M
Net cash 2022 92,7 M 109 M 109 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,1x
Yield 2022 2,06%
Capitalization 1 455 M 1 716 M 1 716 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,47x
EV / Sales 2023 7,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 065
Free-Float 61,7%
Chart AJ BELL PLC
Duration : Period :
AJ Bell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AJ BELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 354,40 GBX
Average target price 375,46 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Summersgill Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Birch Chief Financial Officer
Helena Louise Morrissey Chairman
Roger John Stott Chief Operating Officer & Director
Russ Mould Investment Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AJ BELL PLC-6.59%1 716
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-13.55%43 495
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-6.68%11 323
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-4.51%8 484
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-16.46%5 017
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-19.13%3 472