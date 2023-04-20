AJ Bell grows quarterly assets under management and customer numbers

Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. AJ Bell plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AJB   GB00BFZNLB60

AJ BELL PLC

(AJB)
  Report
2023-04-20
329.90 GBX   +0.76%
(Alliance News) - AJ Bell PLC on Thursday reported that customer numbers and assets under management and administration increased in the second quarter of its financial year.

The Manchester-based investment platform provider said its customer numbers increased by 13% against the year prior to close at 455,008 on March 31. A year before, customer numbers closed the quarter at 404,383.

AJ Bell's assets under administration in its Platform division closed the quarter at GBP68.6 billion, up 2.5% from GBP66.9 billion a year prior. Assets under management in its Investments division closed at GBP3.9 billion, up 70% from GBP2.3 billion the previous year.

The Platform business booked GBP1.2 billion in net inflows during the recent quarter, down 25% from GBP1.6 billion a year before. The Investments arm saw "record" net inflows of GBP500 million, up from GBP200 million.

Chief Executive Michael Summersgill said: "I am pleased to report another quarter of robust trading performance which once again demonstrates the strength of our dual-channel business model. We have continued to grow customer numbers and assets under administration across the platform, building on our latest market share gains in both the advised and [direct to consumer] markets.

"After a slightly subdued start to 2023, there was strong momentum in the run up to the tax year end, with GBP1.2 billion of gross inflows and GBP600 million of net inflows in March alone as customers and advisers took advantage of annual pension and ISA allowances."

AJ Bell expects to announce its results for the six months ended March 31 on May 25.

Shares in AJ Bell were up 1.5% at 332.40 pence on Thursday morning in London.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 212 M 263 M 263 M
Net income 2023 61,8 M 76,9 M 76,9 M
Net cash 2023 106 M 131 M 131 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,1x
Yield 2023 2,90%
Capitalization 1 347 M 1 676 M 1 676 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,87x
EV / Sales 2024 5,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 173
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart AJ BELL PLC
Duration : Period :
AJ Bell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AJ BELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 327,40 GBX
Average target price 401,08 GBX
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Thomas Summersgill Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Birch Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helena Louise Morrissey Chairman
Mo Tagari Chief Technology Officer
Roger John Stott Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AJ BELL PLC-8.60%1 676
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED7.98%44 993
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-7.98%9 483
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.6.52%5 413
ROTHSCHILD & CO25.44%3 767
PT SARATOGA INVESTAMA SEDAYA TBK-27.27%1 661
