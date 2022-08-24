AJ1G : Amended Quarterly Report with financial statements

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 4,258,482,747

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 60,132,121

As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 60,132,121

Present: AJ1G, Inc. formerly known as Global Consortium, Inc formerly known as Bahamas Development Corp.(changed on December 26, 2018) formerly known as KSTV Holding Company(changed September 2008) herein referred to as "AJYG" or the "Company."

Incorporated in Nevada, Active.

None

On October 27, 2020 the Company filed an Amendment with the State of Nevada to increase its Authorized shares to 4.5 billion shares. The increase was needed to enable the potential conversion of the Series A Preferred shares in to Common stock and replenish a reserve fund for the exchange of shares from the proposed merger in 2018. The Series A, if and when converted, will convert into 2,112,691,294 restricted Common shares.

On February 24, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors and the shareholder holding the majority of voting power of the Company filed an Amendment with the State of Nevada to effect a 1:4000 reverse stock split and reduce its authorized shares from 4,500,000,000 shares to 250,000,000 shares following the Reverse Split. Each 4,000 issued and outstanding shares of Common stock was combined into one new share of Common stock, with any resulting fractional shares of Common stock rounded up to the next nearest whole share of Common stock.

On November 18, 2021, the Company amended its Articles of Incorporation to eliminate all authorized classes of Preferred Stock. As a result, the only authorized shares as of the date of this Report are 250,000,000 common shares, $.0001 par value.

On February 17, 2022, FINRA announced that the Company's trading symbol was changed from GCGX to AJYG, its current trading symbol, and confirmed a 1-for-6 reverse split of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

50 West Liberty Street, Suite 880 Las Vegas, NV 89501

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒

2) Security Information Trading symbol: AJYG Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock ("Common Stock") CUSIP: 37891L206 Par or stated value: $0.0001 Total shares authorized: 250,000,000 as of date: August 14, 2022 Total shares outstanding: 60,132,121 as of date: June 30, 2022 Number of shares in the public float: 543,202 as of date: August 14, 2022 Total number of shareholders of record: 417 as of date: August 14, 2022

