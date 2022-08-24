AJ1G : Amended Quarterly Report with financial statements
08/24/2022 | 04:38pm EDT
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
AJ1G, INC.
FORMERLY KNOWN AS
GLOBAL CONSORTIUM, INC.
A NevadaCorporation
50 West Liberty Street, Suite 880
Las Vegas NV 89501
________________________________
86-173-45970915SIC-9995
Quarterly Report
For the Period Ending: June 30, 2022
(the "Reporting Period")
As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 60,132,121
As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 60,132,121
As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 4,258,482,747
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes:
No: [ ]
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: No:
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: No:
5 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
Present: AJ1G, Inc. formerly known as Global Consortium, Inc formerly known as Bahamas Development Corp.(changed on December 26, 2018) formerly known as KSTV Holding Company(changed September 2008) herein referred to as "AJYG" or the "Company."
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
Incorporated in Nevada, Active.
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
On October 27, 2020 the Company filed an Amendment with the State of Nevada to increase its Authorized shares to 4.5 billion shares. The increase was needed to enable the potential conversion of the Series A Preferred shares in to Common stock and replenish a reserve fund for the exchange of shares from the proposed merger in 2018. The Series A, if and when converted, will convert into 2,112,691,294 restricted Common shares.
On February 24, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors and the shareholder holding the majority of voting power of the Company filed an Amendment with the State of Nevada to effect a 1:4000 reverse stock split and reduce its authorized shares from 4,500,000,000 shares to 250,000,000 shares following the Reverse Split. Each 4,000 issued and outstanding shares of Common stock was combined into one new share of Common stock, with any resulting fractional shares of Common stock rounded up to the next nearest whole share of Common stock.
On November 18, 2021, the Company amended its Articles of Incorporation to eliminate all authorized classes of Preferred Stock. As a result, the only authorized shares as of the date of this Report are 250,000,000 common shares, $.0001 par value.
On February 17, 2022, FINRA announced that the Company's trading symbol was changed from GCGX to AJYG, its current trading symbol, and confirmed a 1-for-6 reverse split of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
50 West Liberty Street, Suite 880 Las Vegas, NV 89501
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors ever been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes:
No:
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
N/A
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
AJYG
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common Stock ("Common Stock")
CUSIP:
37891L206
Par or stated value:
$0.0001
Total shares authorized:
250,000,000
as of date: August 14, 2022
Total shares outstanding:
60,132,121
as of date: June 30, 2022
Number of shares in the public float:
543,202
as of date: August 14, 2022
Total number of shareholders of record:
417
as of date: August 14, 2022
Additional class of publicly traded securities (if any):
Trading symbol:
N/A
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
None
Transfer Agent
Name:
Madison Stock Transfer, Inc.
Phone:
(786) 627- 4453
Email:
inbox@madisonstockTransfer.com
Address:
PO Box #290-145
Address 2:
Brooklyn, NY 11229-0145
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?
Yes:
No:
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors:
N/A
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
On February 24, 2021 the Company's Board of Directors and the shareholder holding the majority of voting power of the Corporation filed an Amendment with the State of Nevada to effect a 1:4000 reverse stock split of its common shares, and reduce its authorized common shares from 4,500,000,000 shares to 250,000,000 shares following the Reverse Split. Each 4,000 issued and outstanding shares of common stock were combined into one new share of Common stock, with any resulting fractional shares of Common stock rounded up to the next nearest whole share of common stock. On November 19, 2021, as part of the change of control by which Mr. Liangtian Wen acquired control of the Company, all previously issued and outstanding Preferred Shares were cancelled, and the Company's authorized shares became 250,000,000 common shares and -0- Preferred Shares.
On February 17, 2022, FINRA announced that the Company's trading symbol was changed from GCGX to AJYG, its current trading symbol, and confirmed a 1-for-6 reverse split of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.
Item 3. Issuance History
Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:
"Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
Number of Shares
Opening Balance:
outstanding as of
12/31/2018
Common: 274,687,610
Preferred: 1,000,000
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value
Were the
Individual/
Reason for
Restricted
Exemption
Transaction
type (e.g.
Shares
Securities
of
shares
Entity Shares
share issuance
or
or
new
Issued (or
shares
issued at
were issued to
(e.g. for cash
Unrestricte
Registratio
issuance,
cancelled)
issued
a
(entities must
or debt
d as of this
n Type?
cancellation
($/per
discount
have individual
conversion)
filing?
, shares
share)
to
with voting /
OR Nature of
returned to
at
market
investment
Services
treasury)
Issuanc
price at
control
Provided (if
e
the time
disclosed).
applicable)
of
issuance
?
(Yes/No)
01/16/2019
Return to
60,000,000
Common
Trans Global
Treasury
Group, Inc. Matt
Dwyer
01/28/2019
New
17,000,000
Common
.0001
Yes
VS Services
Debt
Unrestricted
4(a)(1)
LLC Rick
Conversion
Houraney
02/04/2019
New
10,000,000
Common
.0001
Yes
VS Services
Debt
Unrestricted
4(a)(1)
LLC Rick
Conversion
Houraney
02/05/2019
New
15,000,000
Common
.0001
Yes
VS Services
Debt
Unrestricted
4(a)(1)
LLC Rick
Conversion
Houraney
02/14/2019
New
10,000,000
Common
.0001
Yes
VS Services
Debt
Unrestricted
4(a)(1)
LLC Rick
Conversion
Houraney
03/06/2019
New
27,798,570
Common
.0001
Yes
Chin LLC
Exchange*
Restricted
Lyndon Chin
03/18/2019
New
27,798,570
Common
.0001
Yes
CTJ Holding Inc
Exchange*
Restricted
Claudel Jeannot
03/25/2019
New
10,000,000
Common
.0001
Yes
VS Services
Debt
Unrestricted
4(a)(1)
LLC Rick
Conversion
Houraney
03/26/2019
New
194,589,998
Common
.0001
Yes
Sue Hooten
Exchange*
Restricted
03/26/2019
New
194,589,998
Common
.0001
Yes
Christopher
Exchange*
Restricted
Cross
03/27/2019
New
20,000,000
Common
.0001
Yes
VS Services
Debt
Unrestricted
4(a)(1)
LLC Rick
Conversion
Houraney
03/28/2019
New
5,003,743
Common
.0001
Yes
Douglas Tokarik
Exchange*
Restricted
07/08/2019
New
50,000,000
Common
.0001
Yes
VS Services
Debt
Unrestricted
4(a)(1)
LLC Rick
Conversion
Houraney
07/23/2019
New
55,000,000
Common
.0001
Yes
VS Services
Debt
Unrestricted
4(a)(1)
LLC Rick
Conversion
Houraney
08/26/2019
New
50,000,000
Common
.0001
Yes
VS Services
Debt
Unrestricted
4(a)(1)
LLC Rick
Conversion
Houraney
09/13/2019
New
30,000,000
Common
.0001
Yes
VS Services
Debt
Unrestricted
4(a)(1)
LLC Rick
Conversion
Houraney
10/24/2019
Return to
199,161,427
Common
.0001
Susan Hooten
Treasury
11/04/2019
New
30,000,000
Common
.0001
Yes
VS Services
Debt
Unrestricted
4(a)(1)
LLC Rick
Conversion
Houraney
11/07/2019
Return to
185,304,284
Common
.0001
Christopher
Treasury
Cross
11/14/2019
New
40,000,000
Common
.0001
Yes
VS Services
Debt
Unrestricted
4(a)(1)
LLC Rick
Conversion
Houraney
12/09/2019
New
30,000,000
Common
.0001
Yes
VS Services
Debt
Unrestricted
4(a)(1)
LLC Rick
Conversion
Houraney
12/10/2019
New
27,798,570
Common
.0001
Yes
VS Services
Debt
Unrestricted
4(a)(1)
LLC Rick
Conversion
Houraney
12/16/2019
New
30,000,000
Common
.0001
Yes
VS Services
Debt
Unrestricted
4(a)(1)
LLC Rick
Conversion
Houraney
