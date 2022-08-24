AJ1G : Amended Quarterly Report with financial statements

Log in
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

AJ1G, INC.

FORMERLY KNOWN AS

GLOBAL CONSORTIUM, INC.

A NevadaCorporation

50 West Liberty Street, Suite 880

Las Vegas NV 89501

________________________________

86-173-45970915SIC -9995

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: June 30, 2022

(the "Reporting Period")

As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 60,132,121

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 60,132,121

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 4,258,482,747

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No: [ ]

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes: No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes: No:

5 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
  1. Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

Present: AJ1G, Inc. formerly known as Global Consortium, Inc formerly known as Bahamas Development Corp.(changed on December 26, 2018) formerly known as KSTV Holding Company(changed September 2008) herein referred to as "AJYG" or the "Company."

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

Incorporated in Nevada, Active.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

On October 27, 2020 the Company filed an Amendment with the State of Nevada to increase its Authorized shares to 4.5 billion shares. The increase was needed to enable the potential conversion of the Series A Preferred shares in to Common stock and replenish a reserve fund for the exchange of shares from the proposed merger in 2018. The Series A, if and when converted, will convert into 2,112,691,294 restricted Common shares.

On February 24, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors and the shareholder holding the majority of voting power of the Company filed an Amendment with the State of Nevada to effect a 1:4000 reverse stock split and reduce its authorized shares from 4,500,000,000 shares to 250,000,000 shares following the Reverse Split. Each 4,000 issued and outstanding shares of Common stock was combined into one new share of Common stock, with any resulting fractional shares of Common stock rounded up to the next nearest whole share of Common stock.

On November 18, 2021, the Company amended its Articles of Incorporation to eliminate all authorized classes of Preferred Stock. As a result, the only authorized shares as of the date of this Report are 250,000,000 common shares, $.0001 par value.

On February 17, 2022, FINRA announced that the Company's trading symbol was changed from GCGX to AJYG, its current trading symbol, and confirmed a 1-for-6 reverse split of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

50 West Liberty Street, Suite 880 Las Vegas, NV 89501

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors ever been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

N/A

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

AJYG

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common Stock ("Common Stock")

CUSIP:

37891L206

Par or stated value:

$0.0001

Total shares authorized:

250,000,000

as of date: August 14, 2022

Total shares outstanding:

60,132,121

as of date: June 30, 2022

Number of shares in the public float:

543,202

as of date: August 14, 2022

Total number of shareholders of record:

417

as of date: August 14, 2022

Additional class of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

N/A

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

None

Transfer Agent

Name:

Madison Stock Transfer, Inc.

Phone:

(786) 627- 4453

Email:

inbox@madisonstockTransfer.com

Address:

PO Box #290-145

Address 2:

Brooklyn, NY 11229-0145

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?

Yes:

No:

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors:

N/A

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

On February 24, 2021 the Company's Board of Directors and the shareholder holding the majority of voting power of the Corporation filed an Amendment with the State of Nevada to effect a 1:4000 reverse stock split of its common shares, and reduce its authorized common shares from 4,500,000,000 shares to 250,000,000 shares following the Reverse Split. Each 4,000 issued and outstanding shares of common stock were combined into one new share of Common stock, with any resulting fractional shares of Common stock rounded up to the next nearest whole share of common stock. On November 19, 2021, as part of the change of control by which Mr. Liangtian Wen acquired control of the Company, all previously issued and outstanding Preferred Shares were cancelled, and the Company's authorized shares became 250,000,000 common shares and -0- Preferred Shares.

On February 17, 2022, FINRA announced that the Company's trading symbol was changed from GCGX to AJYG, its current trading symbol, and confirmed a 1-for-6 reverse split of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

Item 3. Issuance History

  1. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

  1. "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
  2. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

Number of Shares

Opening Balance:

outstanding as of

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

12/31/2018

Common: 274,687,610

Preferred: 1,000,000

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value

Were the

Individual/

Reason for

Restricted

Exemption

Transaction

type (e.g.

Shares

Securities

of

shares

Entity Shares

share issuance

or

or

new

Issued (or

shares

issued at

were issued to

(e.g. for cash

Unrestricte

Registratio

issuance,

cancelled)

issued

a

(entities must

or debt

d as of this

n Type?

cancellation

($/per

discount

have individual

conversion)

filing?

, shares

share)

to

with voting /

OR Nature of

returned to

at

market

investment

Services

treasury)

Issuanc

price at

control

Provided (if

e

the time

disclosed).

applicable)

of

issuance

?

(Yes/No)

01/16/2019

Return to

60,000,000

Common

Trans Global

Treasury

Group, Inc. Matt

Dwyer

01/28/2019

New

17,000,000

Common

.0001

Yes

VS Services

Debt

Unrestricted

4(a)(1)

LLC Rick

Conversion

Houraney

02/04/2019

New

10,000,000

Common

.0001

Yes

VS Services

Debt

Unrestricted

4(a)(1)

LLC Rick

Conversion

Houraney

02/05/2019

New

15,000,000

Common

.0001

Yes

VS Services

Debt

Unrestricted

4(a)(1)

LLC Rick

Conversion

Houraney

02/14/2019

New

10,000,000

Common

.0001

Yes

VS Services

Debt

Unrestricted

4(a)(1)

LLC Rick

Conversion

Houraney

03/06/2019

New

27,798,570

Common

.0001

Yes

Chin LLC

Exchange*

Restricted

Lyndon Chin

03/18/2019

New

27,798,570

Common

.0001

Yes

CTJ Holding Inc

Exchange*

Restricted

Claudel Jeannot

03/25/2019

New

10,000,000

Common

.0001

Yes

VS Services

Debt

Unrestricted

4(a)(1)

LLC Rick

Conversion

Houraney

03/26/2019

New

194,589,998

Common

.0001

Yes

Sue Hooten

Exchange*

Restricted

03/26/2019

New

194,589,998

Common

.0001

Yes

Christopher

Exchange*

Restricted

Cross

03/27/2019

New

20,000,000

Common

.0001

Yes

VS Services

Debt

Unrestricted

4(a)(1)

LLC Rick

Conversion

Houraney

03/28/2019

New

5,003,743

Common

.0001

Yes

Douglas Tokarik

Exchange*

Restricted

07/08/2019

New

50,000,000

Common

.0001

Yes

VS Services

Debt

Unrestricted

4(a)(1)

LLC Rick

Conversion

Houraney

07/23/2019

New

55,000,000

Common

.0001

Yes

VS Services

Debt

Unrestricted

4(a)(1)

LLC Rick

Conversion

Houraney

08/26/2019

New

50,000,000

Common

.0001

Yes

VS Services

Debt

Unrestricted

4(a)(1)

LLC Rick

Conversion

Houraney

09/13/2019

New

30,000,000

Common

.0001

Yes

VS Services

Debt

Unrestricted

4(a)(1)

LLC Rick

Conversion

Houraney

10/24/2019

Return to

199,161,427

Common

.0001

Susan Hooten

Treasury

11/04/2019

New

30,000,000

Common

.0001

Yes

VS Services

Debt

Unrestricted

4(a)(1)

LLC Rick

Conversion

Houraney

11/07/2019

Return to

185,304,284

Common

.0001

Christopher

Treasury

Cross

11/14/2019

New

40,000,000

Common

.0001

Yes

VS Services

Debt

Unrestricted

4(a)(1)

LLC Rick

Conversion

Houraney

12/09/2019

New

30,000,000

Common

.0001

Yes

VS Services

Debt

Unrestricted

4(a)(1)

LLC Rick

Conversion

Houraney

12/10/2019

New

27,798,570

Common

.0001

Yes

VS Services

Debt

Unrestricted

4(a)(1)

LLC Rick

Conversion

Houraney

12/16/2019

New

30,000,000

Common

.0001

Yes

VS Services

Debt

Unrestricted

4(a)(1)

LLC Rick

Conversion

Houraney

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

