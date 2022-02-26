Ajanta Pharma : Post Buyback Public Announcement 02/26/2022 | 04:51am EST Send by mail :

C/1, G Dalal Street, Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra Mumbai - 400001 (East), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: BSE - AJANTPHARM 532331 Scrip Code: NSE AJANTPHARM EQ Dear Sir/Madam, Sub: Submission of Post Buyback Public Announcement for buyback of equity shares of Ajanta Pharma Limited ("Company") pursuant to Regulation 24(vi) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("Buyback Regulations") Pursuant to Regulation 24(vi) of the Buyback Regulations, the Company issued a public advertisement dated 25th February, 2022 (the "Post Buyback Public Announcement") for the Buyback of 11,20,000 (Eleven Lakh Twenty Thousand) Equity Shares, at a price of Rs. 2,550/- (Rupees Two Thousand Five Hundred and Fifty only), on a proportionate basis from the equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date i.e. 14th January 2022 through the tender offer process. The Post Buyback Public Announcement has been published on 26th February 2022 in following news publications: Publication Language Editions Business Standard English All Business Standard Hindi All Pratahkal Marathi Mumbai The e-clippings of the said Advertisement are enclosed for your reference and dissemination on the Stock Exchanges. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For Ajanta Pharma Limited GAURANG CHINUBHAI SHAH Digitally signed by GAURANG CHINUBHAI SHAH Date: 2022.02.26 14:45:30 +05'30' GAURANG SHAH VP - Legal & Company Secretary Encl.: a/a Corporate Identity Number - L24230MH1979PLC022059 For, Stovec Industries Limited Sd/- Shailesh Wani Managing Director (DIN: 06474766) MUMBAI | 26 FEBRUARY 2022 . 7 < STOVEC INDUSTRIES LIMITED Regd. Office: N.I.D.C., Near Lambha Village, Post: Narol, Ahmedabad - 382405, Gujarat, India. Website: www.stovec.com, e-mail: secretarial@stovec.com, CIN: L45200GJ1973PLC050790 Tel: +91(0)79 - 6157 2300, Fax: +91(0)79 - 2571 0406 Statement of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021 (Rs. in Million) Quarter Ended Year Ended Particulars 31/12/2021 30/09/2021 31/12/2020 31/12/2021 31/12/2020 Audited Unaudited Audited Audited Audited Total income from operations (net) 572.34 609.19 499.56 2,333.61 1,510.23 Net Profit for the periods / year (before tax, Exceptional and/or Extraordinary items) 65.23 80.36 60.05 374.56 171.62 Net Profit for the periods / year before tax (after Exceptional and/or Extraordinary items) 81.13 80.36 60.05 390.46 171.62 Net Profit for the periods / year after tax (after Exceptional and/or Extraordinary items) 59.19 61.88 46.41 296.41 134.63 Total Comprehensive Income for the periods / year [Comprising Profit (after tax) and Other Comprehensive Income (after tax)] 57.26 63.65 48.23 298.48 132.42 Paid up Equity Share Capital (Face value per share Rs. 10) 20.88 20.88 20.88 20.88 20.88 Other equity (excluding revaluation reserves) as at balance sheet date - - - 1,586.21 1,333.67 Earnings per share of Rs. 10 each (not annualised for the quarters): a) Basic (Rs.) : 28.35 29.64 22.23 141.96 64.48 b) Diluted (Rs.) : 28.35 29.64 22.23 141.96 64.48 Notes: The above is an extract of the detailed format of audited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Stock Exchanges under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended. The full format of audited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 are available on the Company's Website, www.stovec.com and on the BSE website, www.bseindia.com. The figures for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are balancing figures between the audited figures in respect of full financial years upto December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and the unaudited published year to date figures upto third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 respectively, being the date at the end of the third quarter of the financial year which are subject to limited reviews. Place: Ahmedabad Date: February 25, 2022 Weekend Business Standard MUMBAI EDITION Printed and Published by Sangita Kheora on behalf of Business Standard Private Limited and Printed at M/s. Dangat Media Private Limited, 22 Digha M.I.D.C., TTC Industrial Area, Vishnu Nagar, Digha, Navi Mumbai, 400708 and M/s. No Air Surcharge RAIN INDUSTRIES LIMITED CIN: L26942TG1974PLC001693 Regd. Office : "Rain Center", 34, Srinagar Colony, Hyderabad-500 073, Telangana State, India. Ph.No.: 040-40401234; Fax: 040-40401214; Email: secretarial@rain-industries.com;www.rain-industries.com Statement of Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results (Extract) for the Quarter and Year ended December 31, 2021 (Rupees in Millions except per share data) Consolidated Quarter ended Current Year ended Previous Year ended Particulars Dec.31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec.31, 2021 Dec.31, 2020 Audited Un-Audited Audited Audited Audited See Note 3 below See Note 3 below Revenue from operations 40,260.54 38,490.05 26,402.31 145,267.82 104,646.93 Net Profit/(loss) for the period/year (Attributable to Owners of the Company) (969.59) 2,355.64 3,069.48 5,801.58 5,581.67 Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period/year [Comprising net profit/(loss) and other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax] (Attributable to Owners of the Company) (549.23) 1,712.34 3,174.79 6,093.52 6,616.40 Paid-up equity share capital (Face value of INR 2/- per share) 672.69 672.69 672.69 672.69 672.69 Reserves (excluding Revaluation Reserve as shown in the Balance Sheet) 60,419.44 54,662.27 Earnings/(Loss) Per Share - Basic and Diluted (of INR 2/- each) (2.88) 7.00 9.13 17.25 16.60 (Rupees in Millions except per share data) Standalone Particulars Quarter ended Current Year ended Previous Year ended Dec.31, 2021 Sept. 30,2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec.31, 2021 Dec.31, 2020 Audited Un-Audited Audited Audited Audited See Note 3 below See Note 3 below Revenue from operations 233.12 86.50 146.67 535.47 476.25 Net Profit for the period/year 322.76 1.59 290.88 311.64 273.02 Total comprehensive income for the period/year (Comprising net profit and other comprehensive income, net of tax) 324.56 1.59 292.56 313.44 274.70 Paid-up equity share capital (Face value of INR 2/- per share) 672.69 672.69 672.69 672.69 672.69 Reserves (excluding Revaluation Reserve as shown in the Balance Sheet) 8,419.49 8,442.40 Earnings Per Share - Basic and Diluted (of INR 2/- each) 0.96 0.00 0.86 0.93 0.81 Notes: The above is an extract of the detailed format of Quarterly Audited Financial Results filed with the Stock Exchanges under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The details of Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company are available on the Company's website www.rain-industries.com, on the BSE Limited's website www.bseindia.com and on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited's website www.nseindia.com. The Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results were reviewed by the Audit Committee on February 24, 2022 and approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on February 25, 2022. Figures for the quarter ended December 31 are the balancing figures between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year ended December 31 and the unaudited figures for the nine months ended September 30. For and on behalf of the Board of Directors Rain Industries Limited N. Radha Krishna Reddy Place : Hyderabad Managing Director Date : February 25, 2022 DIN: 00021052 ×é¢Õ§ü | 26 È¤ÚUßÚUè 2022 àæçÙßæÚU U Øê·ýð¤ÙÑ ÕæÁæÚU 3 ÌðÜ ×ð´ ©UÕæÜ âð ÂÇ¸ðU»æ çßžæèØ ÎÕæß ÂéÙèÌ ßæŠæßæ ÌðÜ ·¤è×Ìð´ ¿É¸UÙð âð ãUæð»æ Ùé·¤âæÙ ×é¢Õ§ü, wz È¤ÚUßÚUè M¤ â â´ƒæáü ·¤è ÂëDUÖêç× ×ð´ ÌðÜ ·ð¤ ÕÉ¸UÌð Îæ×, Áæð çÂÀUÜð °·¤ ×ãUèÙð ×ð´ wv ÂýçÌàæÌ âð ¥çŠæ·¤ ÕÉ¸U·¤ÚU ãUæÜ ãUè ×ð´ v®z ÇUæòÜÚU ÂýçÌ ÕñÚUÜ Ì·¤ Âãé´U¿ »° ãñ´U, ÖæÚUÌ âÚU·¤æÚU ·Ô¤ çÜ° ÂÚÔUàææÙè ·¤è ßÁãU ÕÙ ÚUãðU ãñ´UU ¥æñÚU Øã ©â·Ô¤ ¥æçÍü·¤ »ç‡æÌ ·¤ô çÕ»æÇ¸ â·¤Ìð ãñ´UÐ ÖæÚUÌèØ SÅUðÅU Õñ´·¤ (°âÕè¥æ§üU) ·¤è ¥æçÍü·¤ àææ¹æ ·¤è °·¤ çÚUÂôÅUü ·Ô¤ ¥ÙéâæÚU ·¤'¿ð ÌðÜ ·¤è ÕÉ¸Ìè ·¤è×Ìô´ âð çßžæ ßáü w®ww ßáü wx) ×ð´ âÚU·¤æÚU ·Ô¤ ¹ÁæÙð ÂÚU °·¤ Üæ¹ ·¤ÚUæðÇ¸ L¤ÂØð Ì·¤ ·¤æ ÕæðÛæ ÂÇ¸ â·¤Ìæ ãñÐ ÌðÜ ·¤è ·¤è×Ìô´ ×ð´ ßëçh ·Ô¤ ÕæßÁêÎ ÖæÚUÌ âÚU·¤æÚU Ùð Âæ´¿ ÚUæ'Øô´ ×ð´ çßÏæÙâÖæ ¿éÙæßô´ ·¤ô ŠØæÙ ×ð´ ÚU¹·¤ÚU °·¤ Üô·¤ÜéÖæßÙ ©ÂæØ ·Ô¤ M¤Â ×ð´ Ùß´ÕÚU w®wv âð ßæãUÙ §ü´ÏÙ ·¤è ¹éÎÚUæ çÕ·ý¤è ·¤è×Ìô´ ·¤æð çÙØ´˜æ‡æ ×ð´ ÚU¹æ °·¤ çÚUÂôÅUü ·Ô¤ ¥ÙéâæÚU ÌðÜ ·¤è×Ìð´ ÕÉ¸UÙð âð çßžæ ßáü çßžæ ßáü w®wx ×ð´ âÚU·¤æÚU ãé¥æ ãñÐ ×õÁêÎæ ×êËØ â´ßçÏüÌ ·¤ÚU (ßñÅU) ·Ô¤ ¹ÁæÙð ÂÚU °·¤ Üæ¹ ·¤ÚUæðÇ¸ L¤ÂØð Ì·¤ ·¤æ ÕæðÛæ ÂÇ¸ â·¤Ìæ ãñ â´ÚU¿Ùæ ·Ô¤ ¥æÏæÚU ÂÚU ¥õÚU Õýð´ÅU ·ýê¤Ç ·ð¤ Îæ×U v®® ÇUæòÜÚU âð vv® ÇUæòÜÚU ÂýçÌ ÕñÚUÜ ·ð¤ ×gðÙÁÚU °âÕè¥æ§ü ·¤æ ×æÙÙæ ãñ ç·¤ ÇèÁÜ ¥õÚU ÂðÅþôÜ ·¤è ·¤è×Ìð´ ÎæðÙæð´ ×ð´ âð ÂýˆØð·¤ ·ð¤ ×æ×Üð ×ð´ ¥Õ ÁÙßÚUè ×ð´ ÖæÚUÌ ·¤è ¹éÎÚUæ ×éÎýæSÈ¤èçÌ ·¤è Öè §UÙ ÎæðÙæð´ ·¤æ Øæð»ÎæÙ ÚUãUÌæ ãñUÐ Øê·ýð¤Ù ·ð¤ Ì·¤ Ùæñ âð vy L¤ÂØð Ì·¤ ÕÉ¸U ÁæÙè ¿æçãU° Íè´Ð {.®v ÂýçÌàæÌ (âæÌ ×ãèÙð ·¤æ àæèáü SÌÚU) ÎÚU °ðâð ÿæð˜æ, çÁ‹ãð´U â´ÖæçßÌ M¤Â âð âñ‹Ø ÕæçŠæÌ ÖæÚUÌèØ SÅðUÅU Õñ´·¤ ×ð´ â×êãU ·ð¤ ×é ÂãÜð âð ãè ÖæÚUÌèØ çÚUÁßü Õñ´·¤ (¥æÚUÕè¥æ§üU) ×æÙæ Áæ â·¤Ìæ ãñU, ×ð´ âð ¥æŠææ çãUSâæ »ðãê´U ÿæð˜æ âÜæã·¤æÚU Çæò. âõ ·Ô¤ âãUÙàæèÜÌæ ·ð¤ ÎæØÚÔU ·ð¤ ¥æâÂæâ ãñÐ ¥æ´·¤Ç¸ð ·¤æ ãñUÐ ·¤ãUæ Áæ ÚUãUæ ãñU ç·¤ ×êËØ çÚUÂôÅUü ×ð´ çÜ¹æ ãñ ç·¤ ¥ÜÕžææ ¥»ÚU âÚU·¤æÚU ÕÌæÌð ãñ´U ç·¤ çÎâ´ÕÚU ×ð´ ¹éÎÚUæ ×éÎýæSÈ¤èçÌ ÕÉ¸U·¤ÚU ×æ´» ·ð¤ ×gðÙÁÚU ÂýçÌÕ´Ïô´ ·¤æ ¥âæÏæÚU‡æ ¥âÚU ÂðÅþôçÜØ× ©ˆÂæÎô´ ÂÚU ©ˆÂæÎ àæéË·¤ ×ð´ ·¤ÅUõÌè Âæ´¿ ×ãèÙð ·Ô¤ àæèáü SÌÚU z.z~ ÂýçÌàæÌ ÂÚU Âãé´¿ çÎ¹æ§üU Îð»æÐ ·¤ÚUÌè ãñ ÌÍæ ÂðÅþôÜ ¥õÚU ÇèÁÜ ·¤è ·¤è×Ìô´ »§ü Íè, Áô Ùß´ÕÚU ×ð´ y.~v ÂýçÌàæÌ ÍèÐ §Uâ·¤è ÚUæÕôÕñ´·¤ §´ÅUÚUÙñàæÙÜ ×ð´ ßñçàß·¤ ÚU‡æÙèçÌ·¤æÚU ·¤ô ÕÉ¸Ùð âð ÚUô·¤ ÎðÌè ãñ, Ìô ©âð °·¤ ×ãèÙð ×ð´ ×é ×æ§·¤Ü °ßÚUè ¿ðÌæßÙè ÎðÌð ãñ´ ç·¤ âèÕè¥ôÅUè },®®® ·¤ÚUôÇ¸ L¤ÂØð ·Ô¤ ©ˆÂæÎ àæéË·¤ ·¤æ Ùé·¤âæÙ ×æñÁêÎæ M¤â »ðãê´ ×ð´ ßáü w®wv ·ð¤ ÎæñÚUæÙ ÕæÁæÚU ×ð´ }} Üæ¹ ãô»æÐ ¥»ÚU ã× Øã ×æÙ Üð´ ç·¤ ©ˆÂæÎ àæéË·¤ Áñâæ ÚUãUÙð ·ð¤ ¥æâæÚU ãñ´UÐ ÅUÙ ·¤è ¥Ùé×æçÙÌ ·¤×è ·¤è ßÁãU âð wv ÂýçÌàæÌ ×ð´ ØãU ·¤×è ¥»Üð çßžæ ßáü ×ð´ ÁæÚUè ãñ ¥õÚU Øã ÚUæÕôÕñ´·¤ §´ÅUÚUÙñàæÙÜ mUæÚUæ ÁÌæ° »° ¥Ùé×æÙ ·¤æ §UÁæÈ¤æ ãéU¥æ ãñU ¥õÚU §Uââð ÀUãU »éÙæ 'ØæÎæ ×æÙÌð ãéU° ç·¤ çßžæ ßáü wx ×ð´ ÂðÅþôÜ ¥õÚU ÇèÁÜ ·Ô¤ ¥ÙéâæÚU M¤â/Øê·ýð¤Ù ·¤æ ¥ÙæÁ çÙØæüÌ (»ðãê´, ×æ˜ææ ãUÅUæÙð ßæÜð ÂýçÌÕ´Šææð´ âð »ðãê´U ·ð¤ Îæ× Îæð»éÙð ·¤è ¹ÂÌ ·¤ÚUèÕ ¥æÆU âð v® ÂýçÌàæÌ ÕÉ¸ ÁæÌæ Áõ, ×€·¤æ) ÂêÚUð çßàß ·¤æ wy ÂýçÌàæÌ çãUSâæ ãUæð â·¤Ìð ãñ´UÐ §Uâ ·¤è×Ì ßëçh âð M¤â/Øê·ýð¤Ù ·Ô¤ ãñU, Ìô çßžæ ßáü wx ×ð´ âÚU·¤æÚU ·¤æ ÚUæÁSß ƒææÅUæ ÕñÆUÌæ ãñÐ ÎéçÙØæ ·ð¤ ·é¤Ü ©UˆÂæÎÙ ×ð´ âêÚUÁ×é¹è ÕæãÚU ÕÉ¸Ùð ßæÜð ÿæð˜æô´ ·¤æ çßSÌæÚU ãô»æ, çÁââð ~z,®®® ·¤ÚUôÇ¸ L¤ÂØð âð Üð·¤ÚU °·¤ Üæ¹ ·¤ÚUæðÇ¸ ©ˆÂæÎô´ (ÕèÁ, ¹æl ¥õÚU ÌðÜ) ·¤è¤ z® ÂýçÌàæÌ ¥‹Ø È¤âÜô´ ÂÚU ÎÕæß ÂÇ¸ð»æ, Üðç·¤Ù çÈ¤ÚU Öè L¤ÂØð ·ð¤ ¥æâÂæâ ÚUãðU»æÐ ¥õÚ âÈð¤Î âÚUâæð´ ·¤è wv ÂýçÌàæUÌ çãUSâðÎæÚUè ×ð´ â´ÚU¿Ùæˆ×·¤ ƒææÅUð ·¤è ÖÚUÂæ§ü Ùãè´ ãUæð â·¤Ìè ãñUÐ Øê·ýð¤Ù â¢·¤ÅUÑ ÖæÚUÌèØ ¥ÍüÃØßSÍæ Öè ãUæð»è ÂýÖæçßÌ °Ü¥æ§üâè ¥æ§üÂè¥æðÑ §¢ÌÁæÚU ·¤è ÙèçÌ ×ð´ çÙßðàæ Õñ´·¤ÚU °ðàÜè ·é¤çÅU‹ãUæð Ùð ·¤ãUæ, ÒãU× â ×é¢Õ§ü, wz È¤ÚUßÚUè ·¤ÚUÙð ·¤è ·¤æðçàæàæ ·¤ÚU ÚUãðU ãñ´UÐ Üðç·¤Ù Ù° çÙßðàæ ßñçàß·¤ ÕæÁæÚUæð´ ×ð´ ©UÌæÚU ¥ßâÚUæð´ ÂÚU ŠØæÙ ÎðÙð ·ð¤ ÕÁæØ çÙßðàæ·¤ ¥ÂÙð ×æñÁêÎæ ÂæðÅüUÈ¤æðçÜØæð ×ð¢ ÕÎÜæß ÂÚU ÁæðÚU Îð ÚUãðU Õñ´·¤ÚUæð´ ·¤æð ÖæÚUÌèØ ÁèßÙ Õè×æ çÙ»× ãñ´U çÁâð Îð¹Ìð ãéU° §â çÙ»ü× ÂÚU ÂýçÌç·ý¤Øæ°¢ (°Ü¥æ§üâè) ·ð¤ ¥æ§üÂè¥æð ÂÚU ¥ÂÙè ãUæçâÜ ·¤ÚUÙð ·ð¤ çÜ° ØãU ¥'ÀUæ â×Ø ÙãUè´ ÂýçÌç·ý¤Øæ°¢ ÃØ€Ì ·¤ÚUÙð ·¤æð Üð·¤ÚU ¥çÙçà¿ÌÌæ ãUæð â·¤Ìæ ãñUÐÓ ×ð´ ÇUæÜ çÎØæ ãñUÐ °·¤ ¥‹Ø ¥çÏ·¤æÚUè Ùð ·¤ãUæ, Ò§â çÙ»ü× M¤â ¥æñÚU Øê·ýð¤Ù ·ð¤ Õè¿ ãU×Üð ·¤è ßÁãU ·¤æð ÌÖè Âðàæ ç·¤Øæ Áæ°»æ ÁÕ çÙßðàæ·¤æð´ âð âð »éL¤ßæÚU ·¤æð Âý×é¹ âê¿·¤æ¢·¤ »éL¤ßæÚU ·¤æð ¥'ÀUè ×æ¢» ãUæð ¥æñÚU âÚU·¤æÚU ×êËØæ¢·¤Ù ·ð¤ â¢ÎÖü ·¤ÚUèÕ z ÂýçÌàæÌ ç»ÚU »° Íð, ãUæÜæ¢ç·¤ ×ð´ Õñ´·¤ÚUæð´ ·ð¤ âæÍ âãU×Ì ãUæðÐÓ ãUæÜæ¢ç·¤ §â àæé·ý¤ßæÚU ·¤æð §Ù×ð´ Ùé·¤âæÙ ·¤è ·é¤ÀU ãUÎ Ì·¤ ÂýæÍç×·¤Ìæ Îð´»ðÐ âÕ¢Ï ×ð´ °Ü¥æ§üâè ·¤æð ÖðÁð »° §ü×ðÜ â¢Îðàæ ÖÚUÂæ§ü ãéU§üÐ °Ü¥æ§üâè ¥æ§üÂè¥æð ·¤æð Üð·¤ÚU Õñ´·¤ÚU ·¤æ ·¤æð§ü ÁßæÕ ÙãUè´ ç×Üæ ãñUÐ çÙßðàæ Õñ´·¤ÚUæð´ ·¤æ ·¤ãUÙæ ãñU ç·¤ ØãU çÙßðàæ·¤ â çßàÜðá·¤æð´ ·¤æ ×æÙÙæ ãñU ç·¤ ƒæÚðUÜê â¢SÍæ»Ì çÎÜ¿SÂè ·¤æ ¥æ·¤ÜÙ ·¤ÚUÙð ·ð¤ çÜ° ¥'ÀUæ ×êËØæ¢·¤Ù ¥æñÚU ×êËØ çÙÏæüÚU‡æ â¢Õ¢çÏÌ çÙßðàæ·¤æð´ ·ð¤ âæÍ âæÍ çßÎðàæè çÙßðàæ·¤æð´ ·¤è â×Ø ÙãUè´ ãñUÐ ç·¤âè ¥æ§üÂè¥æð ·ð¤ çÜ° ×æ¢» Áæðç¹×æð´ ·¤æ ¥æ¢·¤ÜÙ ·¤ÚUÙð ·ð¤ çÜ° Ü¢Õæ çÎÜ¿SÂè Öè §â çÙ»ü× ·¤è âÈ¤ÜÌæ ·¤æ ÂÌæ Ü»æÙð ·ð¤ çÜ° çÙßðàæ·¤æð´ ·¤è çÎÜ¿SÂè §¢ÌÁæÚU ·¤ÚUÙð âð ¥æ§üÂè¥æð ×æ¿ü âð ¥æ»ð ÕÉ¸U âéçÙçà¿Ì ·¤ÚUÙð ·ð¤ çÜ° ÁM¤ÚUè ãUæð»èÐ ¥æñÚU ©UÙ·ð¤ ¥Ùé·ê¤Ü ×êËØæ¢·¤Ù ·ð¤ ÕæÚðU ×ð´ ÁæÙÙæ â·¤Ìæ ãñU, çÁââð âÚU·¤æÚU ·¤æð â×SØæ ãUæð ×æÙæ Áæ ÚUãUæ ãñU ç·¤ ÕæÁæÚU çÙØæ×·¤ âðÕè ÁM¤ÚUè ãUæðÌæ ãñUÐ ØãUè ßÁãU ãñU ç·¤ ·¤§ü çßÎðàæè â·¤Ìè ãñU, €Øæð´ç·¤ ©UâÙð ¥æ§üÂè¥æð ÚUæçàæ âð Ùð °Ü¥æ§üâè ¥æ§üÂè¥æð ·¤æð ÂýæÍç×·¤Ìæ Îè ãñU çÙßðàæ·¤ M¤â ¥æñÚU Øê·ýð¤Ù ·ð¤ Õè¿ ÌæÁæ §â çßžæ ßáü ·ð¤ çßçÙßðàæ ÜÿØ ·¤æð ÂêÚUæ ·¤ÚUÙð ¥æñÚU ßãU ·¢¤ÂÙè ·¤æð ÁËÎ ×¢ÁêÚUè çÎÜæÙð ·¤è ÖêÚUæÁÙèçÌ·¤ ÅU·¤ÚUæß ·ð¤ Õè¿ Ù° çÙßðàæ ·¤æð ÂÚU ÁæðÚU çÎØæ ãñUÐ Âýç·ý¤Øæ ·ð¤ çÜ° ÎèÂ× ·ð¤ âæÍ ç×Ü·¤ÚU ·¤æ× Üð·¤ÚU ×æñÁêÎæ ÂæðÅüUÈ¤æðçÜØæð ×ð´ ÕÎÜæß ·¤æð §â àæðØÚU çÕ·ý¤è âð ÁéÇ¸ðU °·¤ çÙßðàæ Õñ´·¤ÚU ·¤ÚU ÚUãUæ ãñUÐ ÂéÙèÌ ßæÏßæ ßëçf ·¤æð Üð·¤ÚU ¥çÙçà¿ÌÌæ°¢ ÕÉ¸U Ù§ü çÎËÜè, wz È¤ÚUßÚUè â·¤Ìè ãñ´U, €Øæð´ç·¤ Îðàæ ¥â×æÙ Ùæð×éÚUæ ·¤è °·¤ ÌæÁæ çÚUÂæðÅüU ×ð´ ·¤ãUæ çÚU·¤ßÚUè ·¤è ÚUæãU ÂÚU ãñU ¥æñÚU ©Uâð ª¢¤¿ð âæßüÁçÙ·¤ Âê¢Áè»Ì ¹¿ü, »Øæ ãñU ç·¤ M¤â ¥æñÚU Øê·ýð¤Ù ·ð¤ Õè¿ âðßæ¥æð´ ·¤æð âæ×æ‹Ø ÕÙæÙð Áñâð ×æñÁêÎæ ÖêÚUæÁÙèçÌ·¤ â¢·¤ÅU âð ¥ËÂæßçÏ ¿éÙæñçÌØæð´ ·¤æ âæ×Ùæ °çàæØæ§ü ¥ÍüÃØßSÍæ°¢ ÂýÖæçßÌ ·¤ÚUÙæ ÂÇ¸U ÚUãUæ ãñUÐ ×é¼ýæSÈ¤èçÌ ãUæð´»è, Üðç·¤Ù §â·¤æ ¥Ùé×æÙ Öè ÌðÜ ·¤è×Ìæð´ ÂýÖæß Ü»Ö» âÖè çßàÜðá·¤æð´ ·¤æ ·ð¤ ¥ÙéM¤Â ÕÉ¸ðU ãñ´U ¥æñÚU ÿæð˜ææð´ ÂÚU Îð¹æ ·¤ãUÙæ ãñU ç·¤ §â ·¤"æð ÌðÜ ×ð´ v® ÂýçÌàæÌ Áæ°»æÐ ©UÙ·¤æ â¢·¤ÅU âð °çàæØæ ·¤è ßëçf ×é ×æÙÙæ ãñU ç·¤ °çàæØæ ÂÚU Ù·¤æÚUæˆ×·¤ ×é¼ýæSÈ¤èçÌ ×ð´ ®.x ÂÚU Ù·¤æÚUæˆ×·¤ ÂýÖæß ÂýçÌàæÌ ¥·¤¢ âð ÁéÇ¸Uè ãéU§ü çÎ¹ð»æ, €Øæð´ç·¤ ·¤§ü ÂýÖæß çÎ¹Ùð ·¤è ãñUÐ °âÕè¥æ§ü ·ð¤ â×êãU Îðàæ àæéf ÌðÜ ¥æàæ¢·¤æ ãñU ×é ¥æØæÌ·¤ ãñ´U, ¥æñÚU âÜæãU·¤æÚU âæñ ¹æl °ß¢ ª¤Áæü ·¤æ ƒææðá ·ð¤ ¥ÙéâæÚU, ØçÎ ¹ÂÌ ¹¿ü ×ð´ ©UÙ·¤æ ·¤ÚUèÕ z® ÌðÜ ·¤è×Ìæð´ ¥æñâÌ ÌæñÚU ÂÚU ~® ÂýçÌàæÌ Øæð»ÎæÙ ãñUÐ ÇUæòÜÚU ÂýçÌ ÕñÚUÜ ÂÚU ¥æÌè ãñU¢ ¥æñÚU ÖÜð ãUè ÂýÖæß ¥Ü» ¥Ü» v®® ÌÚUãU âð ×ãUâêâ ç·¤Øæ Áæ°»æ Ìæð çßžæ ßáü w®wx ·ð¤ çÜ° â ¥æÚUÕè¥æ§ü ·¤æ ×é¼ýæSÈ¤èçÌ ¥Ùé×æÙ ¥çÙçà¿ÌÌæ ¥æñÚU ·¤×ÁæðÚU ßñçàß·¤ ~® ×æ»¢ ·¤æ Áæðç¹×, Üðç·¤Ù ª¤¿è¢ çÁâ¢ ÂýçÌàæÌ ÂÚU ÂãéU¿Ùð¢ ·¤è ¥æàæ·¤æ¢ ãñUÐ ·¤è×Ìð´, ¹æâ·¤ÚU ÌðÜ ÕðãUÎ »éL¤ßæÚU ·¤æð, ·¤"æð ÌðÜ ·¤è ×ãUˆßÂê‡æü ÅþUæâç×àæÙ¢ ×æŠØ× ãñ´UÐ ·¤è×Ìð´ ¿É¸U·¤ÚU v®® ÇUæòÜÚU ÂýçÌ Ùæð×éÚUæ ·ð¤ çßàÜðá·¤æð´ Ùð çÜ¹æ ÕñÚUÜ ·ð¤ ÂæÚU Âãé¢U¿ »§ü Íè´, Áæð ãñU, ÒÌðÜ °ß¢ ¹æl ·¤è×Ìæð´ ×ð´ w®vy âð ÂãUÜè ÕæÚU §â SÌÚU ÂÚU Ü»æÌæÚU ÌðÁè ·¤æ °çàæØæ ·¤è ÂÚU ¥æ§ü ãñ´UÐ §â Õè¿ ÖæÚUÌèØ ¥ÍüÃØßSÍæ¥æð´ ÂÚU çßÂÚUèÌ ÂýÖæß âÚU·¤æÚU Ùð ßæãUÙ §ZÏÙ ·¤è×Ìæð´ ·¤æð ÂÇ¸ðU»æ, €Øæð´ç·¤ ×é¼ýæSÈ¤èçÌ ÌðÁè âð Âæ¢¿ Âý×é¹ ÚUæ…Øæð´ ×ð´ çßÏæÙâÖæ ÕÉ¸Uè ãñU, ×æñç¼ý·¤ ¹æÌæ ¥æñÚU çßžæèØ ¿éÙæßæð´ ·¤æð Îð¹Ìð ãéU° Ùß¢ÕÚU âð ÕñÜð´â ×ð´ ·¤×ÁæðÚUè ¥æ§ü ãñU ¥æñÚU ¥ÂçÚUßçÌüÌ ÚU¹æ ãñUÐ Ùæð×éÚUæ ·ð¤ ¥æçÍü·¤ ßëçf ÂÚU ÎÕæß ÂÇ¸Uæ ãñUÐ çßàÜðá·¤æð´ ·¤æð ÚUæ…Ø ¿éÙæßæð´ ·ð¤ ÕæÎ °ðâð ÂçÚUßðàæ ×ð´ ÖæÚUÌ, Íæ§Üñ´ÇU ¥æñÚU ÂðÅþUæðÜ ¥æñÚU ÇUèÁÜ ·¤è×Ìæð´ ×ð´ çÈ¤ÜèÂè´â ·¤æð âÕâð ÕÇ¸Uæ Ùé·¤âæÙ ·¤ÚUèÕ v® ÂýçÌàæÌ ·¤è ÌðÁè ¥æñÚU ãéU¥æ ãñU, ÁÕç·¤ §¢ÇUæðÙðçàæØæ ·¤æð °ÜÂèÁè ·¤è×Ìæð´ ×ð´ ÕÇ¸Uè ßëçf ·¤æ È¤æØÎæ ãUæð»æÐÓ ¥Ùé×æÙ ãñUÐ ÖæÚUÌ ·ð¤ çÜ°, ·¤"æð ÌðÜ ·¤è×Ìæð´ ×ð´ ãUÚðU·¤ v® ÂýçÌàæÌ ·¤è §¢ÇUæðÙðçàæØæ ·¤æð ÚUæãUÌ ßëçf ÁèÇUèÂè ßëçf âð ·¤ÚUèÕ ®.w ÁãUæ¢ ÂêÚUè ÎéçÙØæ ×ð´ ·¤§ü °çàæØæ§ü ÂýçÌàæÌ ¥¢·¤ ·¤è ·¤×è ·¤æð ÕÉ¸Uæßæ Îð»èÐ ©UÙ·¤æ ×æÙÙæ ãñU ç·¤ §ââð ¥ÍüÃØßSÍæ¥æð´ ÂÚU §â ÅU·¤ÚUæß ·¤æ ÂýÖæß ÂÇ¸UÙð ·¤è ¥æàæ¢·¤æ ãñU, ßãUè´ Ùæð×éÚUæ ·¤æð ·¤"æð ÌðÜ ·¤æ àæéf ¥æØæÌ·¤ ãUæðÙð ·ð¤ ÕæßÁêÎ ÜæÖ ç×ÜÙð ·¤è â¢ÖæßÙæ ãñUÐ ©UÙ·¤æ ·¤ãUÙæ ãñU ç·¤ ·¤"æð ÌðÜ ·¤è ·¤è×Ìæð´ ×ð´ v® ÂýçÌàæÌ ßëçf âð §¢ÇUæðÙðçàæØæ ·¤æ ¿æÜê ¹æÌæ ƒææÅUæ (âè°ÇUè) ©Uâ â×Ø ·¤è ÁèÇUèÂè ·ð¤ ®.w ÂýçÌàæÌ Ì·¤ ÕÉ¸U Áæ°»æ, ÁÕ ·¤× â ¥æßæÁæãUè çÙØ¢ç˜æÌ âð §â âæÜ Üæð»æð´ ·¤æð ¥çÏ·¤ Øæ˜ææ°¢ ·¤ÚUÙð ·¤è ¥Ùé×çÌ Îè Áæ ÚUãUè ãñU ¥æñÚU ¹éÎÚUæ ·¤è×Ìæð´ âð ª¢¤¿è §ZÏÙ ¹ÂÌ ÌÍæ ÌðÜ ¥æØæÌ ·¤æð Öè ×ÎÎ ç×Ü ÚUãUè ãñUÐ M¤â ·ð¤ âæÍ L¤ÂØæ ÃØæÂæÚU ¹æÌæ ÕÙæÙð ·¤è ÌñØæÚUè ×ð´ ÖæÚUÌ âÚU·¤æÚU ¥æñÚU Õñ´ç·¤»¢ âê˜ææð´ ·¤æ ·¤ãUÙæ ãñU ç·¤ Øê·ýð¤Ù ÂÚU ãU×Üð ·ð¤ ÕæÎ M¤â ÂÚU Âçà¿×è ÂýçÌÕ¢Ïæð´ ·¤æð ÙÚU× ÕÙæÙð ·ð¤ çÜ° ÖæÚUÌ M¤â ·ð¤ âæÍ ÃØæÂæÚU ·ð¤ â¢ÎÖü ×ð´ L¤ÂØæ Öé»ÌæÙ Âý‡ææÜè ÌñØæÚU ·¤ÚUÙð ·ð¤ çß·¤ËÂ ÌÜæàæ ÚUãUæ ãñUÐ ÖæÚUÌèØ ¥çÏ·¤æÚUè §âð Üð·¤ÚU »¢ÖèÚU ãñ´U ç·¤ ÂýçÌÕ¢Ï â M¤â âð ©UßüÚU·¤ ·¤è ×é ÂýÖæçßÌ ãUæð â·¤Ìè ãñU, çÁââð ÖæÚUÌ ·ð¤ ·ë¤çá ÿæð˜æ ·¤æð Ùé·¤âæÙ Âãé¢U¿ â·¤Ìæ ãñUÐ ÖæÚUÌ Ùð Øê·ýð¤Ù ×ð´ çã¢Uâæ ÚUæð·¤Ùð ·¤æ ¥æuïUæÙ ç·¤Øæ ãñU, Üðç·¤Ù ©UâÙð M¤â ·¤è ¹éÜð¥æ× çÙÎæ¢ ·¤ÚUÙð âð Öè ÂÚUãðUÁ ç·¤Øæ ãñU, €Øæð´ç·¤ ©Uâ·ð¤ Ü¢Õð ÚUæÁÙèçÌ·¤ ¥æñÚU âéÚUÿææ âÕ¢ Ï¢ ãñ´UÐ »éL¤ßæÚU ·¤æð M¤â Ùð ÏÚUÌè, ¥æ·¤æàæ ¥æñÚU â×é¼ýè ×æ»ü ·ð¤ ÁçÚUØð Øê·ýð¤Ù ÂÚU ãU×Üæ ç·¤Øæ, Áæð ÎêâÚðU çßàß Øéf ·ð¤ ÕæÎ âð ç·¤âè ØêÚUæðÂèØ Îðàæ ÂÚU âÕâð ÕÇ¸Uæ ãU×Üæ Íæ, çÁââð ãU×æÚUæð´ Üæð»æð´ ·¤æð ¥ÂÙð ƒæÚUæð´ ·ð¤ çÜ° ÂÜæØÙ ·¤æð çßßàæ ãUæðÙæ ÂÇ¸U ÚUãUæ ãñUÐ àæé·ý¤ßæÚU ·¤æð Øê·ýð¤Ù ·ð¤ ÚUæCïþUÂçÌ ßæðÜæðÎèç×ÚU ÁðÜð´S·¤è Ùð ¥¢ÌÚUÚUæCïþUèØ â×éÎæØ âð ¥ÙéÚUæðÏ ·¤ÚUÌð ãéU° ·¤ãUæ ç·¤ M¤â ·ð¤ ç¹ÜæÈ¤ ×æñÁêÎæ ÂýçÌÕ¢Ï ŒæØæü# ÙãUè´ ãñ´UÐ â¢Õf ¿¿æü¥æð´ âð ÁéÇ¸ðU °·¤ âê˜æ Ùð ·¤ãUæ ç·¤ ¥çÏ·¤æçÚUØæð´ ·¤æ ·¤ãUÙæ ãñU ç·¤ ØæðÁÙæ ãñU ç·¤ M¤âè Õñ´·¤ ¥æñÚU ·¢¤ÂçÙØæ¢ ÃØæÂæÚU çÙÂÅUæÙ ·ð¤ çÜ° ÖæÚUÌ ×ð´ ·é¤ÀU ãUè âÚU·¤æÚU Õñ´·¤æð´ ·ð¤ âæÍ ¹æÌð ¹æðÜð´Ð âê˜æ Ùð ·¤ãUæ, Ò§â ·¤Î× âð ÌÙæß ÕÉ¸UÙð ·¤è ßÁãU âð ÂýçÌÕ¢Ïæð´ ×ð´ §ÁæÈ¤æ ãUæð â·¤Ìæ ãñUÐ §â çSÍçÌ ×ð´ ãU× ÇUæòÜÚU ×ð´ ÜðÙÎðÙ ·¤æ çÙÂÅUæÙ ·¤ÚUÙð ×ð´ âÿæ× ÙãUè´ ãUæð´»ð ¥æñÚU §âçÜ° L¤ÂØæ ¹æÌæ ÕÙæÙð ·¤æ ÂýSÌæß ÚU¹æ »Øæ ãñU, çÁâ ÂÚU ¥Öè çß¿æÚU ç·¤Øæ Áæ ÚUãUæ ãñUÐÓ ÚUæòØÅUâü vecemkeâej keâje, keâjleevee 6 . 26 2022 www. pratahkal.com 12 GmeUuee - . 26 : meceYeeieeuee DeÛeevekeâ . Ùee . Ùee peeCekeuee . 25 12 vÙeeÙeeueÙeeÛee Dekeceeve Oe[ece Peeuee . . meceYeeie . 12 12.15 123.30 Ùee 2022 GmeUuee . vÙeeÙeeueÙeeÛee Skeâ Peeuee. Ùee oeKeue Ùee HeâeÙeÅeeÛee "juee. . - . heekejÛÙee Skeâe ueeieuee 122-125 mlejekej Skeâ cenòkeeÛee DeeOeej . . pej ne Ùee keâjCÙeele . 4200 . lej 140-147 Ûeej . . Deelee Ùee Ùee 4,200 . . - Deškeâ, Deškeâ . 26 : 2013 6 Deej . NSE S[keeÙepej - Deškeâ . keâjCÙeele . NSE ÛÙee HeâeÙeoe 2015 Deeuee . ÙeeÛÙee leheemeele Deškeâ NSE - . OPG veekeeÛÙee NSE kej . 2016 HeâeÙeoe - Ùee . . Ùee Deškeâ . GheueyOe FlejeÛÙee Deškeâ keâjCÙeele leheemeele . . DeMee (Sebi) . keâjCÙeele cele . ne vÙeeÙeeueÙeele npej . meuueeieej lÙeeÛe Peeuee heoeke®ve keve Ûecekeâ, 52 75 npeej nele : . 26 kee{ kee{ . peie Demeleevee DeÛeevekeâ KeCeve kÙeeheej kee{ . 35 Dee"ke[Ÿeele 52 kÙekemeeÙe . keâeUele 75 npeejeÛÙee Iejele . Ùee Heâškeâe yemeuee. nele . keâjCÙeeÛÙee peUieekeele DeÛeevekeâ 50 oj . meOÙee . ojcÙeeve, keâ™ve oj 70 melele Ùee Yejcemee" kee{le . peUieekeÛÙee FLeuÙee kÙekemeeÙeekej mejeHeâ ue#e . DeOÙe#e leyyeue 50 DepeÙe . PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE is hereby given to the public at large that we are investigating the right title and interest of MRS. SONAL TUSHAR BHUTA having her address at 36,Bhaveshwar Darshan, Altamount Road, Near Jaslok Hospital, Cumballa Hill, Mumbai - 400 026 ("Owner") to the ﬂat bearing no. 36 admeasuring 1200 sq.ft. built-up area and more particulars described in the Schedule hereunder written ("the said Property") in relation to said property of my client. That the Original Agreement Dt. 1963 executed between Velji Harkha Patel (Builder) and Satyapal Bakshiram Saigal (purchaser) in respect of the said property (hereinafter collectively referred to as "Lost Agreement") in respect of the said property is misplaced, not traceable and/or lost. Any Party of person having knowledge about the whereabouts or having possession of the original Lost Agreement or claiming to have any right, title, interest or claim of any nature thereunder, including by way of sale, mortgage, charge, lease, lien, assignment, sub-lease of in any other manner whatsoever in respect of the said Property or any part thereof on the basis of the original Lost Agreement or otherwise, is hereby called upon to give notice of the same in writing alongwith relevant documentary proof in that regard to the undersigned at the below mentioned address within 14 days from the date of this notice. If no such notice/claim alongwith supporting documents is received by us within 14 days from the date of publication, then it would be presumed that my client have an absolute right to deal with the said property, that there is no adverse right, title, interest, or demand of any nature whatsoever in respect of the said Property, and the same is free from encumbrance/s. SCHEDULE 5 (ﬁve) fully paid shares of Rs. 50/- (ﬁfty) each bearing distinctive nos. 171 to 175 (both inclusive) held under Share Certiﬁcate no. 35 Dt. 01.06.1964, issued by the Bhaweshwar Darshan Co-operative Housing Society Limited, registered under the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act 1860, bearing Registration No. BOM/HSG-424 of 1963, together with right, title and interest in ﬂat bearing no. 36 admeasuring approximately1200 sq.ft. (built-up area) on the 6th ﬂoor of the building of Bhaveshwar Darshan CHS. Ltd., constructed on land bearing Plot no. 31D, Altamount Road, Bombay - 400 026, in the Registration District and Sub-District of Mumbai City. Place:- Mumbai Sd/- Date:- 26.02.2022 Sanjay M. Yegurwar Advocate 105,1st ﬂoor, F-wing, Mahalaxmi Sra Chs. Ltd., P.B. Marg, Worli, Mumbai - 400 030 NSE - keâjle . meuueeieej pekeU . . ne Ûeeuele leheeme keâjle CBI 3 pekeUÛee yeveuee . De%eele NSE MD CEO Ùee lÙee De%eele lÙeeyeöue . NSE MD CEO pÙeeÛÙee FMeeNÙeekej NSE veejeÙeCe 2 . Deelee kee{Ceej! . 26 : pej Iej keâjle Demeeue lej keâ™ vekeâe. keâejCe mkemle kÙeepe Deelee . kee{lÙee kÙeepeojele k e e { e k e C Ù e e Û e e m e e " e oyeeke kee{le . ojele kee{ . meOÙee kÙeepe oj 10 . kÙeepe oj ueieece . heCe Heâòeâ . kÙeepeojele kee{ peeT . Flej oyeeke . pej Iej Demeeue lej . keâejCe keâeUele kÙeepe ojele kee{oeš . yeepeejele keâÛÛÙee 8 . keâÛÛÙee oj 100 heej . keâÛÛÙee kee{ PeeuÙeeÛee keâejCe . keeše Yeejle DeeÙeele . Attachments Original Link

