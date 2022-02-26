Ajanta Pharma : Post Buyback Public Announcement

Sub: Submission of Post Buyback Public Announcement for buyback of equity shares of Ajanta Pharma Limited ("Company") pursuant to Regulation 24(vi) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("Buyback Regulations")
Pursuant to Regulation 24(vi) of the Buyback Regulations, the Company issued a public advertisement dated 25th February, 2022 (the "Post Buyback Public Announcement") for the Buyback of 11,20,000 (Eleven Lakh Twenty Thousand) Equity Shares, at a price of Rs. 2,550/- (Rupees Two Thousand Five Hundred and Fifty only), on a proportionate basis from the equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date i.e. 14th January 2022 through the tender offer process.
The Post Buyback Public Announcement has been published on 26th February 2022 in following news publications:
Publication
Language
Editions
Business Standard
English
All
Business Standard
Hindi
All
Pratahkal
Marathi
Mumbai
The e-clippings of the said Advertisement are enclosed for your reference and dissemination on the Stock Exchanges.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Ajanta Pharma Limited
GAURANG CHINUBHAI SHAH
Digitally signed by
GAURANG CHINUBHAI SHAH Date: 2022.02.26 14:45:30 +05'30'
GAURANG SHAH
VP - Legal & Company Secretary
Encl.: a/a
Corporate Identity Number - L24230MH1979PLC022059
For, Stovec Industries LimitedSd/-
Shailesh Wani
Managing Director (DIN: 06474766)
MUMBAI | 26 FEBRUARY 2022
.
7
<
STOVEC INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Regd. Office: N.I.D.C., Near Lambha Village, Post: Narol, Ahmedabad - 382405, Gujarat, India. Website: www.stovec.com, e-mail: secretarial@stovec.com, CIN: L45200GJ1973PLC050790 Tel: +91(0)79 - 6157 2300, Fax: +91(0)79 - 2571 0406
Statement of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021
(Rs. in Million)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
Particulars
31/12/2021
30/09/2021
31/12/2020
31/12/2021
31/12/2020
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
Audited
Audited
Total income from operations (net)
572.34
609.19
499.56
2,333.61
1,510.23
Net Profit for the periods / year (before tax,
Exceptional and/or Extraordinary items)
65.23
80.36
60.05
374.56
171.62
Net Profit for the periods / year before tax (after
Exceptional and/or Extraordinary items)
81.13
80.36
60.05
390.46
171.62
Net Profit for the periods / year after tax (after
Exceptional and/or Extraordinary items)
59.19
61.88
46.41
296.41
134.63
Total Comprehensive Income for the periods / year
[Comprising Profit (after tax) and Other
Comprehensive Income (after tax)]
57.26
63.65
48.23
298.48
132.42
Paid up Equity Share Capital (Face value per
share Rs. 10)
20.88
20.88
20.88
20.88
20.88
Other equity (excluding revaluation reserves) as at
balance sheet date
-
-
-
1,586.21
1,333.67
Earnings per share of Rs. 10 each (not annualised
for the quarters):
a) Basic (Rs.) :
28.35
29.64
22.23
141.96
64.48
b) Diluted (Rs.) :
28.35
29.64
22.23
141.96
64.48
Notes:
The above is an extract of the detailed format of audited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Stock Exchanges under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended. The full format of audited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 are available on the Company's Website, www.stovec.com and on the BSE website, www.bseindia.com.
The figures for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are balancing figures between the audited figures in respect of full financial years upto December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 and the unaudited published year to date figures upto third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 respectively, being the date at the end of the third quarter of
the financial year which are subject to limited reviews.
Place: Ahmedabad
Date: February 25, 2022
Statement of Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results (Extract)
for the Quarter and Year ended December 31, 2021
(Rupees in Millions except per share data)
Consolidated
Quarter ended
Current Year ended
Previous Year ended
Particulars
Dec.31, 2021
Sept. 30, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec.31, 2021
Dec.31, 2020
Audited
Un-Audited
Audited
Audited
Audited
See Note 3 below
See Note 3 below
Revenue from operations
40,260.54
38,490.05
26,402.31
145,267.82
104,646.93
Net Profit/(loss) for the period/year
(Attributable to Owners of the Company)
(969.59)
2,355.64
3,069.48
5,801.58
5,581.67
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period/year
[Comprising net profit/(loss) and other comprehensive
income/(loss) net of tax]
(Attributable to Owners of the Company)
(549.23)
1,712.34
3,174.79
6,093.52
6,616.40
Paid-up equity share capital
(Face value of INR 2/- per share)
672.69
672.69
672.69
672.69
672.69
Reserves (excluding Revaluation Reserve as
shown in the Balance Sheet)
60,419.44
54,662.27
Earnings/(Loss) Per Share
- Basic and Diluted (of INR 2/- each)
(2.88)
7.00
9.13
17.25
16.60
(Rupees in Millions except per share data)
Standalone
Particulars
Quarter ended
Current Year ended
Previous Year ended
Dec.31, 2021
Sept. 30,2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec.31, 2021
Dec.31, 2020
Audited
Un-Audited
Audited
Audited
Audited
See Note 3 below
See Note 3 below
Revenue from operations
233.12
86.50
146.67
535.47
476.25
Net Profit for the period/year
322.76
1.59
290.88
311.64
273.02
Total comprehensive income for the period/year
(Comprising net profit and other comprehensive
income, net of tax)
324.56
1.59
292.56
313.44
274.70
Paid-up equity share capital
(Face value of INR 2/- per share)
672.69
672.69
672.69
672.69
672.69
Reserves (excluding Revaluation Reserve
as shown in the Balance Sheet)
8,419.49
8,442.40
Earnings Per Share
- Basic and Diluted (of INR 2/- each)
0.96
0.00
0.86
0.93
0.81
Notes:
The above is an extract of the detailed format of Quarterly Audited Financial Results filed with the Stock Exchanges under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The details of Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company are available on the Company's website www.rain-industries.com, on the BSE Limited's website www.bseindia.com and on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited's website www.nseindia.com.
The Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results were reviewed by the Audit Committee on February 24, 2022 and approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on February 25, 2022.
Figures for the quarter ended December 31 are the balancing figures between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year ended December 31 and the unaudited figures for the nine months ended September 30.
NOTICE is hereby given to the public at large that we are investigating the right title and interest of MRS. SONAL TUSHAR BHUTA having her address at 36,Bhaveshwar Darshan, Altamount Road, Near Jaslok Hospital, Cumballa Hill, Mumbai - 400 026 ("Owner") to the ﬂat bearing no. 36 admeasuring 1200 sq.ft. built-up area and more particulars described in the Schedule hereunder written ("the said Property") in relation to said property of my client.
That the Original Agreement Dt. 1963 executed between Velji Harkha Patel (Builder) and Satyapal Bakshiram Saigal (purchaser) in respect of the said property (hereinafter collectively referred to as "Lost Agreement") in respect of the said property is misplaced, not traceable and/or lost.
Any Party of person having knowledge about the whereabouts or having possession of the original Lost Agreement or claiming to have any right, title, interest or claim of any nature thereunder, including by way of sale, mortgage, charge, lease, lien, assignment, sub-lease of in any other manner whatsoever in respect of the said Property or any part thereof on the basis of the original Lost Agreement or otherwise, is hereby called upon to give notice of the same in writing alongwith relevant documentary proof in that regard to the undersigned at the below mentioned address within 14 days from the date of this notice.
If no such notice/claim alongwith supporting documents is received by us within 14 days from the date of publication, then it would be presumed that my client have an absolute right to deal with the said property, that there is no adverse right, title, interest, or demand of any nature whatsoever in respect of the said Property, and the same is free from encumbrance/s.
SCHEDULE
5 (ﬁve) fully paid shares of Rs. 50/- (ﬁfty) each bearing distinctive nos. 171 to 175 (both inclusive) held under Share Certiﬁcate no. 35 Dt. 01.06.1964, issued by the Bhaweshwar Darshan Co-operative Housing Society Limited, registered under the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act 1860, bearing Registration No. BOM/HSG-424 of 1963, together with right, title and interest in ﬂat bearing no. 36 admeasuring approximately1200 sq.ft. (built-up area) on the 6th ﬂoor of the building of Bhaveshwar Darshan CHS. Ltd., constructed on land bearing Plot no.
31D, Altamount Road, Bombay - 400 026, in the Registration District
and Sub-District of Mumbai City.
Place:- Mumbai
Sd/-
Date:- 26.02.2022
Sanjay M. Yegurwar
Advocate
105,1st ﬂoor, F-wing, Mahalaxmi Sra Chs. Ltd.,
P.B. Marg, Worli, Mumbai - 400 030
