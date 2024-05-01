Ernst & Young Tel: +965 2295 5000 Al Aiban, Al Osaimi & Partners Fax: +965 2245 6419 P.O. Box 74 kuwait@kw.ey.com 18-20th Floor, Baitak Tower ey.com/mena Ahmed Al Jaber Street Safat Square 13001, Kuwait

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF AJIAL REAL ESTATE ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY K.S.C.P.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Ajial Real Estate Entertainment Company K.S.C.P. (the "Parent Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") as at 31 March 2024, and the related interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss, interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and the interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the three-month period then ended. The management of the Parent Company is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the interim condensed consolidated financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the interim condensed consolidated financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim condensed consolidated financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing; and consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

Furthermore, based on our review, the interim condensed consolidated financial information is in agreement with the books of account of the Parent Company. We further report that, to the best of our knowledge and belief, we have not become aware of any violations of the Companies Law No. 1 of 2016, as amended, and its executive regulations, as amended, or of the Parent Company's Memorandum of Incorporation and Articles of Association have occurred during the three-month period ended 31 March 2024 that might have had a material effect on the business of the Parent Company or on its financial position.

We further report that, during the course of our audit, we have not become aware of any violations of the provisions of Law No. 7 of 2010 concerning establishment of Capital Markets Authority ("CMA") and organisation of security activity and its executive regulations, as amended, during the three-month period ended 31 March 2024 that might have had a material effect on the business of the Parent Company or on its financial position.

BADER A. AL-ABDULJADER

LICENCE NO. 207 A

EY

AL AIBAN, AL OSAIMI & PARTNERS

1 May 2024

Kuwait