Ajinomoto Group Sustainability Data Book 2023
Appendix 1 : Environmental Data
- Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions
- Conservation of water resources
- 3Rs of waste
- Third-partyassurance
- ISO 14001 certificate
Scope of the Environmental Data
The environmental data of this section covers Ajinomoto Co., Inc. and other Group companies subject to the Ajinomoto Group Environmental Management as defined in the company's Environmental Regulations as of March 31, 2023. Performance statistics are for the 141, which substantially represent the environmental performance of the entire Ajinomoto Group under the consolidated financial accounting system.
Environmental Data
Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions
Greenhouse gas emissions calculated from IEA[1] CO2 emissions factors
(t-CO2e)
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Scope 3 Category 1: Raw
8,115,946
7,784,783
7,614,734
6,960,412
6,610,392
materials
Scope 1:
1,196,969
1,013,315
1,008,811
1,005,363
973,780
Scope 3 Category 3: Production
381,765
625,142
630,823
583,499
604,719
Market-based
Market-based
Market-based
Market-based
Market-based
method
method
method
method
method
Scope 2:
1,015,723
960,375
901,789
606,594
611,712
Location-based
Location-based
Location-based
Location-based
Location-based
method
method
method
method
method
1,026,764
978,066
910,791
622,059
620,751
Scope 3 Category 4: Transport
1,274,589
1,256,044
1,210,741
1,121,673
1,037,133
Scope 3 Category 11: Use
1,294,392
1,353,234
1,355,477
1,396,947
1,386,049
Scope 3 Category 12: Disposal
443,333
431,048
425,003
409,500
405,337
Scope 3 Category 2:
249,944
255,910
262,711
232,674
219,172
Capital goods
Scope 3 Category 5:
140,678
85,666
85,714
92,884
97,854
Waste generated in operations
Scope 3 Category 6:
4,479
4,486
4,226
4,350
4,446
Business travel
Scope 3 Category 7:
16,206
16,231
15,292
15,740
16,087
Employee commuting
Scope 3 Category 8:
Included in
Included in
Included in
Included in
Included in
Upstream leased assets
category 1
category 1
category 1
category 1
category 1
Scope 3 Category 9:
Downstream transportation and
3,780
3,503
3,183
3,448
2,535
distribution
Scope 3 Category 10:
8,158[2]
5,517
179,801
126,716
108,585
Processing of sold products
Scope 3 Category 13:
0
0
0
0
0
Downstream leased assets
Scope 3 Category 14: Franchises
0
0
0
0
0
Scope 3 Category 15:
0
0
0
0
0
Investments
Scope 3 total
11,933,270[2]
11,821,564
11,787,705
10,947,844
10,492,309
Scope 1, 2 and 3 total
14,145,962[2]
13,795,254
13,698,305
12,599,801
12,077,801
(t-CO2e)
By region
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Scope 1 emissions
1,196,969
1,013,315
1,008,811
1,005,363
973,780
Japan
327,345
302,700
293,358
288,531
279,268
Asia/Africa
526,405
376,020
389,741
412,339
394,705
Europe
39,021
41,463
37,902
18,721
15,824
North America
219,337
212,796
221,691
206,394
210,282
South America
67,231
65,408
53,877
67,975
63,998
China
17,629
14,926
12,242
11,402
9,704
Scope 2 emissions
1,015,723
960,375
901,789
606,594
611,712
(market-based method)
Japan
141,952
118,337
120,119
101,645
92,886
Asia/Africa
427,389
414,365
380,604
276,867
308,580
Europe
184,253
171,196
158,749
20,451
19,161
North America
193,766
194,490
179,067
170,258
159,857
South America
40,308
38,306
32,692
6,753
2,646
China
28,056
23,681
30,558
30,620
28,582
Scope 1 and 2 total
2,212,692
1,973,690
1,910,600
1,611,957
1,585,492
emissions
Japan
469,297
421,038
413,477
390,177
372,154
Asia/Africa
953,794
790,386
770,346
689,205
703,286
Europe
223,275
212,659
196,651
39,172
34,985
North America
413,103
407,286
400,758
376,652
370,139
South America
107,538
103,714
86,569
74,729
66,644
China
45,686
38,608
42,799
42,022
38,286
- International Energy Agency
- Because former data only in FY2018 was calculated by Location based method, it was unified to be Market based method data.
(t-CO2e)
By business activity/division
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Scope 1 emissions
1,196,969
1,013,315
1,008,811
1,005,363
973,780
Production
1,149,384
976,078
970,831
974,789
932,429
Business
Transportation
25,976
16,060
17,633
12,524
24,732
activities
Others (office, sales,
21,609
21,177
20,348
18,050
16,620
R&D, etc.)
Business
Food products
347,927
338,518
436,813
485,193
524,660
division
AminoScience
849,041
674,797
571,998
520,170
449,121
Scope 2 emissions
1,015,723
960,375
901,789
606,594
611,712
(market-based method)
Production
1,010,908
955,202
897,639
604,268
609,377
Business
Transportation
9
2
2
3
5
activities
Others (office, sales,
4,806
5,172
4,148
2,323
2,330
R&D, etc.)
Business
Food products
379,571
356,388
384,066
311,163
299,081
division
AminoScience
636,152
603,988
517,722
295,431
312,631
Greenhouse gas emissions per volume unit calculated from IEA[1] CO2 emissions factors
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Scope 1 and 2 emissions per volume
0.84
0.79
0.79
0.68
0.67
unit (intensity per ton of product)
Scope 3 emissions (exclude
4.54
4.71
4.87
4.64
4.46
category 11) per volume unit
(intensity per ton of product)[2]
Reference value: Production
2,627
2,512
2,423
2,360
2,350
volume (1,000 t)[3]
Scope 1 and 2 emissions per volume
1.99
1.79
1.78
1.40
1.17
unit (intensity per million yen sales)
Scope 3 emissions per volume unit
10.71
10.75
11.00
9.53
7.72
(intensity per million yen sales)
Consolidated sales (million yen)
1,114,308
1,100,039
1,071,453
1,149,370
1,359,115
- International Energy Agency
- The results scope 3 emissions per volume unit were revised because the coverage of organizations for calculation were different.
- We used data different from production volume set forth for the other environment data.
Ajinomoto Group products carbon footprint
CFP values[4]
CFP values per
Product
Production plant
(per kg of
serving[5]
product)
(1)
HON-DASHI®
Kawasaki Plant, Ajinomoto
14.08 kg-CO2e
-
Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
(2)
Ajinomoto KK Consommé
Takatsu Plant, Ajinomoto
6.87 kg-CO2e
-
(Granules)
Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
(3)
Knorr® Cup Soup Tsubu
Takatsu Plant, Ajinomoto
7.08 kg-CO2e
-
Tappuri Corn Cream
Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
(4)
Ajinomoto KK Shirogayu
Takatsu Plant, Ajinomoto
0.81 kg-CO2e
-
250 g
Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
(5)
Cook Do® Hoikoro
Kawasaki Plant, Ajinomoto
2.95 kg-CO2e
1.21 kg-CO2e per
Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
serving (approx. 700 g)
(6)
Cook Do® Kyo-no
Shizuoka Plant, Ajinomoto
2.31 kg-CO2e
2.90 kg-CO2e per
Oozara Butabara Daikon
Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
serving (approx. 1 kg)
(7)
Nabe Cube Toridashi
Kunneppu Plant, Ajinomoto
Food Manufacturing
8.54 kg-CO2e
-
Umashio
Hokkaido Co., Ltd.
(8)
Blendy® Stick Café au
AGF Suzuka, Inc.
4.85 kg-CO2e
-
Lait (coffee mixes)
(9)
Lemon and Basil Fried
Kyushu Plant, Ajinomoto
5.84 kg-CO2e
-
Chicken (frozen foods)
Frozen Foods Co., Inc.
(10)
Yamaki Mentsuyu
Daini Plant and Minakami
2.02 kg-CO2e
-
(400 ml and 500 ml)
Plant, YAMAKI Co., Ltd.
(11) Masako®Ayam (11 g)
Mojokerto Factory, PT
2.49 kg-CO2e
-
AJINOMOTO INDONESIA
(12)
Aji-ngon® Pork flavor
Long Thanh Factory,
2.68 kg-CO2e
-
AJINOMOTO VIETNAM CO.,
seasoning (400 g)
LTD.
Nong Khae Factory,
(13) Ros Dee® Pork (75 g)
AJINOMOTO CO.,
3.15 kg-CO2e
-
(THAILAND) LTD.
- Carbon footprint (CFP) values in the report are calculated in accordance with PCR No. PA-CG-02 from the Japan Environmental Management Association for Industry. The calculation system and the results are backed by a third- party assurance statement from Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance Limited, based on the ISO/TS 14067 standard.
- CFP values of ingredients including vegetables and meat are included.
Energy input
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Energy input (TJ)[1]
38,468
34,619
33,494
31,733
32,125
Energy input intensity of
14.6
13.8
13.8
13.4
13.7
production (per kilo tons of
product)
[1] TJ: terajoule, T (tera) = 1012. The joule conversion factors officially published in 2005 have been used.
Composition of consumed energy (thermal equivalent)
(FY)
2018
16
38
5
17
24
2019
22
40
5
12
21
2020
21
38
5
15
21
2021
14
38
5
13
29
2022
14
37
5
12
32
100（％）
0
20
40
60
80
Grid electricity (excluding renewable energy source, e.g. hydropower)
Gas
Oil
Purchased energy (steam), coal, etc.
Renewable energy
NOx and other atmospheric emissions
(tons)
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Nitrogen oxide (NOx)
9,421
5,224
6,637
5,673
4,730
Sulfur oxide (SOx)
10,701
6,779
7,016
7,676
5,311
Particulates
1,827
884
1,310
871
3,492
CFCs[2]
11
9
7
5
4
- Figures for fiscal 2019 and beyond exclude natural refrigerants and other non-fluorocarbons due to the redefinition of CFCs, HCFCs, and HFCs.
Conservation of water resources
Water use/intensity
(1,000 kl)
FY2005
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
(Base Year)
Total water withdrawal[3]
221,863
69,892
66,926
64,406
59,979
60,039
Fresh surface water
180,363
20,672
19,630
17,004
17,259
17,890
Brackish surface water/
0
0
0
0
0
0
seawater
Fresh groundwater,
0
15,076
14,366
13,041
13,769
13,369
renewable
Fresh groundwater, non-
-
0
0
0
0
0
renewable
Produced water
0
0
0
0
0
0
Municipal water (including
41,500
34,144
32,930
34,361
28,950
28,781
industrial water)
Water consumption per
production volume unit
123
27
27
27
25
26
(intensity per ton of product)
Reduction rate (vs.
-
78%
78%
78%
79%
79%
FY2005)
Ref. Total amount of
1,800
2,627
2,512
2,423
2,360
2,354
production[4] (1,000 t)
Total water discharge[3]
201,300
55,800
52,342
51,564
48,034
46,353
Fresh surface water
47,000
27,498
24,297
24,088
20,490
19,655
(processed by the Group)
Brackish surface water/
0
0
0
0
0
0
seawater
Groundwater
0
0
0
0
0
0
Third-party destinations
10,300
11,273
11,291
11,139
11,360
11,245
Total water recycled or
144,000
17,029
16,754
16,338
16,184
15,453
reused
Proportion of water recycled
65%
24%
25%
25%
27%
26%
or reused
Total water consumption
20,563
14,092
14,584
12,842
11,945
13,685
BOD (tons)
550
312
283
284
263
269
Nitrogen (tons)
3,200
501
506
583
430
327
- Water withdrawal is disclosed as the volume measured and invoiced in accordance with the laws of each country and region, or as a converted volume based on pump power use and pipe water speed. Data for quantity and quality of wastewater is aggregated in accordance with the laws of each country and region.
- We used data different from production volume set forth for the other environment data.
3Rs of waste
Volume of waste and by-products and resource recovery ratio
(tons)
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Hazardous waste (waste acid, waste
alkali, waste oil, cinder)
Generated
69,991
83,834
81,216
83,770
106,161
Recycled
68,422
83,429
80,892
83,399
105,997
Incinerated
40
60
38
24
12
Landfills
1,529
345
286
347
152
Non-hazardous waste
By-products[1]
Generated
2,194,566
2,021,002
1,615,808
1,546,599
1,470,197
Composted
2,194,470
2,020,885
1,615,713
1,543,988
1,470,110
Incinerated
0
0
0
0
0
Landfills
96
117
95
2,611
87
Other[2]
Generated
174,651
181,246
173,310
195,832
208,120
Recycled
153,388
156,432
150,295
169,243
182,956
Incinerated
2,821
2,121
1,784
2,318
3,969
Landfills
18,442
22,693
21,231
24,271
21,195
Total generated
2,439,208
2,286,082
1,870,334
1,826,201
1,784,478
Total recycled
2,416,280
2,260,745
1,846,900
1,796,630
1,759,063
Total waste
22,928
25,337
23,434
29,571
25,415
Resource recovery ratio
99.1%
98.9%
98.7%
98.4%
98.6%
- Sludge, Bacteria, Humus carbon, Waste activated carbon, Gypsum sludge, Salts, Fermentation final concentrate, Waste filter aide, etc.
- Sludge, Animal and plant residues, Plastic wastes, Glass and ceramic wastes, Metal scraps, Paper wastes, Wood wastes, Rubber scraps, Waste construction materials, Office wastes, etc.
Volume of packaging material and resource recovery ratio
(ktons)
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Wood/Paper fiber
150
150
150
150
Recycled and/or certified material ratio
84%
83%
86%
87%
Metal (e.g. aluminum or steel)
13
13
13
14
Recycled and/or certified material ratio
-
-
-
-
Glass
5.4
6.4
6.6
6.6
Recycled and/or certified material ratio
-
-
-
-
Plastic[3]
71
70
71
69
Recyclable plastic ratio[3]
52%
50%
50%
48%
Plastic packaging materials
67
66
66
64
Recyclable plastic packaging materials ratio
52%
50%
51%
48%
Compostable plastic packaging materials
0%
0%
0%
0%
ratio
[3] Corrections have been made as a result of a review of totals.
Volumes of food loss and waste[4]
(tons)
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Total generated volume
53,226
46,729
48,901
47,377
43,389
Total volume used for alternative
25,515
21,222
26,634
28,115
28,222
purposes
Total discarded volume[5]
27,710
25,507
22,267
19,262
15,167
Total discarded volume per volume unit
10.6
10.0
9.2
8.2
6.4
(intensity per ton of product)
Reference value:
2,609
2,542
2,423
2,357
2,354
Production volume[6] (1,000t)
vs. Fiscal 2018 (%)
-
95%
87%
77%
61%
- Measured with reference to the Food Loss & Waste Accounting and Reporting Standard. (Measurement methods may differ between target organizations.)
- Refers to the amount of "food loss and waste", which is an indicator of the reduction target. It is calculated by excluding the "total volume used for alternative purposes" from the "total generated volume".
- We used data different from production volume set forth for the other environment data.
