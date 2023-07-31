Ajinomoto Group Sustainability Data Book 2023

Appendix 1 : Environmental Data

  • Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions
  • Conservation of water resources
  • 3Rs of waste
  • Third-partyassurance
  • ISO 14001 certificate

Scope of the Environmental Data

The environmental data of this section covers Ajinomoto Co., Inc. and other Group companies subject to the Ajinomoto Group Environmental Management as defined in the company's Environmental Regulations as of March 31, 2023. Performance statistics are for the 141, which substantially represent the environmental performance of the entire Ajinomoto Group under the consolidated financial accounting system.

Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions

Greenhouse gas emissions calculated from IEA[1] CO2 emissions factors

(t-CO2e)

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Scope 3 Category 1: Raw

8,115,946

7,784,783

7,614,734

6,960,412

6,610,392

materials

Scope 1:

1,196,969

1,013,315

1,008,811

1,005,363

973,780

Scope 3 Category 3: Production

381,765

625,142

630,823

583,499

604,719

Market-based

Market-based

Market-based

Market-based

Market-based

method

method

method

method

method

Scope 2:

1,015,723

960,375

901,789

606,594

611,712

Location-based

Location-based

Location-based

Location-based

Location-based

method

method

method

method

method

1,026,764

978,066

910,791

622,059

620,751

Scope 3 Category 4: Transport

1,274,589

1,256,044

1,210,741

1,121,673

1,037,133

Scope 3 Category 11: Use

1,294,392

1,353,234

1,355,477

1,396,947

1,386,049

Scope 3 Category 12: Disposal

443,333

431,048

425,003

409,500

405,337

Scope 3 Category 2:

249,944

255,910

262,711

232,674

219,172

Capital goods

Scope 3 Category 5:

140,678

85,666

85,714

92,884

97,854

Waste generated in operations

Scope 3 Category 6:

4,479

4,486

4,226

4,350

4,446

Business travel

Scope 3 Category 7:

16,206

16,231

15,292

15,740

16,087

Employee commuting

Scope 3 Category 8:

Included in

Included in

Included in

Included in

Included in

Upstream leased assets

category 1

category 1

category 1

category 1

category 1

Scope 3 Category 9:

Downstream transportation and

3,780

3,503

3,183

3,448

2,535

distribution

Scope 3 Category 10:

8,158[2]

5,517

179,801

126,716

108,585

Processing of sold products

Scope 3 Category 13:

0

0

0

0

0

Downstream leased assets

Scope 3 Category 14: Franchises

0

0

0

0

0

Scope 3 Category 15:

0

0

0

0

0

Investments

Scope 3 total

11,933,270[2]

11,821,564

11,787,705

10,947,844

10,492,309

Scope 1, 2 and 3 total

14,145,962[2]

13,795,254

13,698,305

12,599,801

12,077,801

(t-CO2e)

By region

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Scope 1 emissions

1,196,969

1,013,315

1,008,811

1,005,363

973,780

Japan

327,345

302,700

293,358

288,531

279,268

Asia/Africa

526,405

376,020

389,741

412,339

394,705

Europe

39,021

41,463

37,902

18,721

15,824

North America

219,337

212,796

221,691

206,394

210,282

South America

67,231

65,408

53,877

67,975

63,998

China

17,629

14,926

12,242

11,402

9,704

Scope 2 emissions

1,015,723

960,375

901,789

606,594

611,712

(market-based method)

Japan

141,952

118,337

120,119

101,645

92,886

Asia/Africa

427,389

414,365

380,604

276,867

308,580

Europe

184,253

171,196

158,749

20,451

19,161

North America

193,766

194,490

179,067

170,258

159,857

South America

40,308

38,306

32,692

6,753

2,646

China

28,056

23,681

30,558

30,620

28,582

Scope 1 and 2 total

2,212,692

1,973,690

1,910,600

1,611,957

1,585,492

emissions

Japan

469,297

421,038

413,477

390,177

372,154

Asia/Africa

953,794

790,386

770,346

689,205

703,286

Europe

223,275

212,659

196,651

39,172

34,985

North America

413,103

407,286

400,758

376,652

370,139

South America

107,538

103,714

86,569

74,729

66,644

China

45,686

38,608

42,799

42,022

38,286

  1. International Energy Agency
  2. Because former data only in FY2018 was calculated by Location based method, it was unified to be Market based method data.

(t-CO2e)

By business activity/division

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Scope 1 emissions

1,196,969

1,013,315

1,008,811

1,005,363

973,780

Production

1,149,384

976,078

970,831

974,789

932,429

Business

Transportation

25,976

16,060

17,633

12,524

24,732

activities

Others (office, sales,

21,609

21,177

20,348

18,050

16,620

R&D, etc.)

Business

Food products

347,927

338,518

436,813

485,193

524,660

division

AminoScience

849,041

674,797

571,998

520,170

449,121

Scope 2 emissions

1,015,723

960,375

901,789

606,594

611,712

(market-based method)

Production

1,010,908

955,202

897,639

604,268

609,377

Business

Transportation

9

2

2

3

5

activities

Others (office, sales,

4,806

5,172

4,148

2,323

2,330

R&D, etc.)

Business

Food products

379,571

356,388

384,066

311,163

299,081

division

AminoScience

636,152

603,988

517,722

295,431

312,631

Greenhouse gas emissions per volume unit calculated from IEA[1] CO2 emissions factors

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Scope 1 and 2 emissions per volume

0.84

0.79

0.79

0.68

0.67

unit (intensity per ton of product)

Scope 3 emissions (exclude

4.54

4.71

4.87

4.64

4.46

category 11) per volume unit

(intensity per ton of product)[2]

Reference value: Production

2,627

2,512

2,423

2,360

2,350

volume (1,000 t)[3]

Scope 1 and 2 emissions per volume

1.99

1.79

1.78

1.40

1.17

unit (intensity per million yen sales)

Scope 3 emissions per volume unit

10.71

10.75

11.00

9.53

7.72

(intensity per million yen sales)

Consolidated sales (million yen)

1,114,308

1,100,039

1,071,453

1,149,370

1,359,115

  1. International Energy Agency
  2. The results scope 3 emissions per volume unit were revised because the coverage of organizations for calculation were different.
  3. We used data different from production volume set forth for the other environment data.

Ajinomoto Group products carbon footprint

CFP values[4]

CFP values per

Product

Production plant

(per kg of

serving[5]

product)

(1)

HON-DASHI®

Kawasaki Plant, Ajinomoto

14.08 kg-CO2e

-

Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

(2)

Ajinomoto KK Consommé

Takatsu Plant, Ajinomoto

6.87 kg-CO2e

-

(Granules)

Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

(3)

Knorr® Cup Soup Tsubu

Takatsu Plant, Ajinomoto

7.08 kg-CO2e

-

Tappuri Corn Cream

Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

(4)

Ajinomoto KK Shirogayu

Takatsu Plant, Ajinomoto

0.81 kg-CO2e

-

250 g

Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

(5)

Cook Do® Hoikoro

Kawasaki Plant, Ajinomoto

2.95 kg-CO2e

1.21 kg-CO2e per

Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

serving (approx. 700 g)

(6)

Cook Do® Kyo-no

Shizuoka Plant, Ajinomoto

2.31 kg-CO2e

2.90 kg-CO2e per

Oozara Butabara Daikon

Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

serving (approx. 1 kg)

(7)

Nabe Cube Toridashi

Kunneppu Plant, Ajinomoto

Food Manufacturing

8.54 kg-CO2e

-

Umashio

Hokkaido Co., Ltd.

(8)

Blendy® Stick Café au

AGF Suzuka, Inc.

4.85 kg-CO2e

-

Lait (coffee mixes)

(9)

Lemon and Basil Fried

Kyushu Plant, Ajinomoto

5.84 kg-CO2e

-

Chicken (frozen foods)

Frozen Foods Co., Inc.

(10)

Yamaki Mentsuyu

Daini Plant and Minakami

2.02 kg-CO2e

-

(400 ml and 500 ml)

Plant, YAMAKI Co., Ltd.

(11) Masako®Ayam (11 g)

Mojokerto Factory, PT

2.49 kg-CO2e

-

AJINOMOTO INDONESIA

(12)

Aji-ngon® Pork flavor

Long Thanh Factory,

2.68 kg-CO2e

-

AJINOMOTO VIETNAM CO.,

seasoning (400 g)

LTD.

Nong Khae Factory,

(13) Ros Dee® Pork (75 g)

AJINOMOTO CO.,

3.15 kg-CO2e

-

(THAILAND) LTD.

  1. Carbon footprint (CFP) values in the report are calculated in accordance with PCR No. PA-CG-02 from the Japan Environmental Management Association for Industry. The calculation system and the results are backed by a third- party assurance statement from Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance Limited, based on the ISO/TS 14067 standard.
  2. CFP values of ingredients including vegetables and meat are included.

Energy input

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Energy input (TJ)[1]

38,468

34,619

33,494

31,733

32,125

Energy input intensity of

14.6

13.8

13.8

13.4

13.7

production (per kilo tons of

product)

[1] TJ: terajoule, T (tera) = 1012. The joule conversion factors officially published in 2005 have been used.

Composition of consumed energy (thermal equivalent)

(FY)

2018

16

38

5

17

24

2019

22

40

5

12

21

2020

21

38

5

15

21

2021

14

38

5

13

29

2022

14

37

5

12

32

100（％）

0

20

40

60

80

Grid electricity (excluding renewable energy source, e.g. hydropower)

Gas

Oil

Purchased energy (steam), coal, etc.

Renewable energy

NOx and other atmospheric emissions

(tons)

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Nitrogen oxide (NOx)

9,421

5,224

6,637

5,673

4,730

Sulfur oxide (SOx)

10,701

6,779

7,016

7,676

5,311

Particulates

1,827

884

1,310

871

3,492

CFCs[2]

11

9

7

5

4

  1. Figures for fiscal 2019 and beyond exclude natural refrigerants and other non-fluorocarbons due to the redefinition of CFCs, HCFCs, and HFCs.

Conservation of water resources

Water use/intensity

(1,000 kl)

FY2005

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

(Base Year)

Total water withdrawal[3]

221,863

69,892

66,926

64,406

59,979

60,039

Fresh surface water

180,363

20,672

19,630

17,004

17,259

17,890

Brackish surface water/

0

0

0

0

0

0

seawater

Fresh groundwater,

0

15,076

14,366

13,041

13,769

13,369

renewable

Fresh groundwater, non-

-

0

0

0

0

0

renewable

Produced water

0

0

0

0

0

0

Municipal water (including

41,500

34,144

32,930

34,361

28,950

28,781

industrial water)

Water consumption per

production volume unit

123

27

27

27

25

26

(intensity per ton of product)

Reduction rate (vs.

-

78%

78%

78%

79%

79%

FY2005)

Ref. Total amount of

1,800

2,627

2,512

2,423

2,360

2,354

production[4] (1,000 t)

Total water discharge[3]

201,300

55,800

52,342

51,564

48,034

46,353

Fresh surface water

47,000

27,498

24,297

24,088

20,490

19,655

(processed by the Group)

Brackish surface water/

0

0

0

0

0

0

seawater

Groundwater

0

0

0

0

0

0

Third-party destinations

10,300

11,273

11,291

11,139

11,360

11,245

Total water recycled or

144,000

17,029

16,754

16,338

16,184

15,453

reused

Proportion of water recycled

65%

24%

25%

25%

27%

26%

or reused

Total water consumption

20,563

14,092

14,584

12,842

11,945

13,685

BOD (tons)

550

312

283

284

263

269

Nitrogen (tons)

3,200

501

506

583

430

327

  1. Water withdrawal is disclosed as the volume measured and invoiced in accordance with the laws of each country and region, or as a converted volume based on pump power use and pipe water speed. Data for quantity and quality of wastewater is aggregated in accordance with the laws of each country and region.
  2. We used data different from production volume set forth for the other environment data.

3Rs of waste

Volume of waste and by-products and resource recovery ratio

(tons)

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Hazardous waste (waste acid, waste

alkali, waste oil, cinder)

Generated

69,991

83,834

81,216

83,770

106,161

Recycled

68,422

83,429

80,892

83,399

105,997

Incinerated

40

60

38

24

12

Landfills

1,529

345

286

347

152

Non-hazardous waste

By-products[1]

Generated

2,194,566

2,021,002

1,615,808

1,546,599

1,470,197

Composted

2,194,470

2,020,885

1,615,713

1,543,988

1,470,110

Incinerated

0

0

0

0

0

Landfills

96

117

95

2,611

87

Other[2]

Generated

174,651

181,246

173,310

195,832

208,120

Recycled

153,388

156,432

150,295

169,243

182,956

Incinerated

2,821

2,121

1,784

2,318

3,969

Landfills

18,442

22,693

21,231

24,271

21,195

Total generated

2,439,208

2,286,082

1,870,334

1,826,201

1,784,478

Total recycled

2,416,280

2,260,745

1,846,900

1,796,630

1,759,063

Total waste

22,928

25,337

23,434

29,571

25,415

Resource recovery ratio

99.1%

98.9%

98.7%

98.4%

98.6%

  1. Sludge, Bacteria, Humus carbon, Waste activated carbon, Gypsum sludge, Salts, Fermentation final concentrate, Waste filter aide, etc.
  2. Sludge, Animal and plant residues, Plastic wastes, Glass and ceramic wastes, Metal scraps, Paper wastes, Wood wastes, Rubber scraps, Waste construction materials, Office wastes, etc.

Volume of packaging material and resource recovery ratio

(ktons)

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Wood/Paper fiber

150

150

150

150

Recycled and/or certified material ratio

84%

83%

86%

87%

Metal (e.g. aluminum or steel)

13

13

13

14

Recycled and/or certified material ratio

-

-

-

-

Glass

5.4

6.4

6.6

6.6

Recycled and/or certified material ratio

-

-

-

-

Plastic[3]

71

70

71

69

Recyclable plastic ratio[3]

52%

50%

50%

48%

Plastic packaging materials

67

66

66

64

Recyclable plastic packaging materials ratio

52%

50%

51%

48%

Compostable plastic packaging materials

0%

0%

0%

0%

ratio

[3] Corrections have been made as a result of a review of totals.

Volumes of food loss and waste[4]

(tons)

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Total generated volume

53,226

46,729

48,901

47,377

43,389

Total volume used for alternative

25,515

21,222

26,634

28,115

28,222

purposes

Total discarded volume[5]

27,710

25,507

22,267

19,262

15,167

Total discarded volume per volume unit

10.6

10.0

9.2

8.2

6.4

(intensity per ton of product)

Reference value:

2,609

2,542

2,423

2,357

2,354

Production volume[6] (1,000t)

vs. Fiscal 2018 (%)

-

95%

87%

77%

61%

  1. Measured with reference to the Food Loss & Waste Accounting and Reporting Standard. (Measurement methods may differ between target organizations.)
  2. Refers to the amount of "food loss and waste", which is an indicator of the reduction target. It is calculated by excluding the "total volume used for alternative purposes" from the "total generated volume".
  3. We used data different from production volume set forth for the other environment data.

