Ajinomoto Group Sustainability Data Book 2023 Appendix 2 : Personnel and Labor-Related Data

  • Directors statistics
  • Employee statistics
  • Work-lifebalance-related programs
  • Frequency of serious accidents and accidents with absence
  • Number of hotline (whistleblowing) reports
  • Third-partyassurance

Scope of the personnel and labor-related data

The personnel and labor-related data of this section covers Ajinomoto Co., Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries (28 in Japan, 84 overseas) as of March 31, 2023.

Definitions of terms

Employees

: Directly employed management, non-management and contract staff

Temporary staff : Directly employed contract and temporary staff, including part-time employees

Executive

: Directors, or executive officers

Management

: Employees in the position of section manager, a position equivalent to section manager, or a position

higher than section manager (excluding executives)

Ajinomoto Group

Sustainability Data Book 2023

Personnel and Labor-Related Data

Director statistics

Employee statistics

Number of directors (Ajinomoto Co., Inc.)

(persons)

as of June 30, 2021

as of June 30, 2022

as of June 30, 2023

Total

Male

Female

Total

Male

Female

Total

Male

Female

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

11

8

3

11

7

4

11

8

3

Ratio

100%

73%

27%

100%

64%

36%

100%

73%

27%

Directors by age (Ajinomoto Co., Inc.)

(persons)

as of June 30, 2021

as of June 30, 2022

as of June 30, 2023

Total

age

age

age

age

age

age

age

age

age

30-

Total

30-

Total

30-

<30

50-

<30

50-

<31

51-

<50

<50

<51

Ajinomoto Co.,

11

0

0

11

11

0

0

11

0

0

0

11

Inc.

Ratio

100%

0%

0%

100%

100%

0%

0%

100%

0%

0%

0%

100%

  1. Europe, the Middle East and Africa
  2. Corrections have been made as a result of review of totals.

Ajinomoto Group

Number of Ajinomoto Group employees

(persons)

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Total

Male

Female

Total

Male

Female

Total

Male

Female

Ajinomoto Group total

42,542

-

-

41,696

-

-

42,431

-

-

Employees

33,461

23,536

9,924

33,910

23,749

10,162

34,615

23,996

10,619

Management

4,977

3,685

1,292

5,014

3,697

1,317

5,254

3,826

1,428

Non-management

28,397

19,784

8,614

28,791

19,972

8,820

29,255

20,095

9,160

Contract staff

86

67

19

105

80

25

106

75

31

Temporary staff

9,081

-

-

7,785

-

-

7,816

-

-

Japan

12,636

-

-

12,534

-

-

12,463

-

-

Employees

7,709

5,570

2,140

7,768

5,585

2,183

7,814

5,585

2,229

Management

1,952

1,746

206

1,989

1,767

222

2,043

1,804

239

Non-management

5,671

3,757

1,914

5,674

3,738

1,936

5,665

3,706

1,959

Contract staff

86

67

19

105

80

25

106

75

31

Temporary staff

4,927

-

-

4,766

-

-

4,649

-

-

Asia

17,130

-

-

16,484

-

-

16,641

-

-

Employees

13,765

9,825

3,940

14,005

10,021

3,984

13,998

10,011

3,987

Management

1,789

1,121

668

1,832

1,145

687

1,916

1,181

735

Non-management

11,976

8,704

3,272

12,173

8,876

3,297

12,082

8,830

3,252

Temporary staff

3,365

-

-

2,479

-

-

2,643

-

-

EMEA[1]

3,974

-

-

3,503

-

-

3,561

-

-

Employees

3,600

2,476

1,124

3,368

2,275

1,094

3,420

2,265

1,155

Management

497

329

168

452

302

150

481

309

172

Non-management

3,102

2,147

955

2,916

1,973

944

2,939

1,956

983

Temporary staff

374

-

-

135

-

-

141

-

-

The Americas

8,802

-

-

9,175

-

-

9,766

-

-

Employees

8,387

5,666

2,721

8,769

5,868

2,901

9,383

6,135

3,248

Management

738

490

249

741

483

258

814

532

282

Non-management

7,648

5,176

2,472

8,028

5,385

2,643

8,569

5,603

2,966

Temporary staff

415

-

-

406

-

-

383

-

-

Ref.: Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

3,404

2,286

1,118

3,476

2,334

1,142

3,559

2,377

1,182

Employees

3,184

2,177

1,007

3,252

2,225

1,027

3,335

2,272

1,063

Management

989

876[2]

113[2]

1,041

915

126

1,080

940

140

Non-management

2,109

1,234[2]

875[2]

2,106

1,230

876

2,149

1,257

892

Contract staff

86

67[2]

19[2]

105

80

25

106

75

31

Temporary staff

220

109[2]

111[2]

224

109

115

224

105

119

Personnel and Labor-Related Data

Ajinomoto Group employee ratio

Numbers in parentheses indicate male and female percentages.

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Total

Male

Female

Total

Male

Female

Total

Male

Female

Ajinomoto Group total

100%

-

-

100%

-

-

100%

-

-

Employees

79%

(70%)

(30%)

81%

(70%)

(30%)

82%

(69%)

(31%)

Management

12%

(74%)

(26%)

12%

(74%)

(26%)

12%

(73%)

(27%)

Non-management

67%

(70%)

(30%)

69%

(69%)

(31%)

69%

(69%)

(31%)

Contract staff

0%

(78%)

(22%)

0%

(76%)

(24%)

0%

(71%)

(29%)

Temporary staff

21%

-

-

19%

-

-

18%

-

-

Japan

100%

-

-

100%

-

-

100%

-

-

Employees

61%

(72%)

(28%)

62%

(72%)

(28%)

63%

(71%)

(29%)

Management

15%

(89%)

(11%)

16%

(89%)

(11%)

16%

(88%)

(12%)

Non-management

45%

(66%)

(34%)

45%

(66%)

(34%)

45%

(65%)

(35%)

Contract staff

1%

(78%)

(22%)

1%

(76%)

(24%)

1%

(71%)

(29%)

Temporary staff

39%

-

-

38%

-

-

37%

-

-

Asia

100%

-

-

100%

-

-

100%

-

-

Employees

80%

(71%)

(29%)

85%

(72%)

(28%)

84%

(72%)

(28%)

Management

10%

(63%)

(37%)

11%

(63%)

(38%)

12%

(62%)

(38%)

Non-management

70%

(73%)

(27%)

74%

(73%)

(27%)

73%

(73%)

(27%)

Temporary staff

20%

-

-

15%

-

-

16%

-

-

EMEA

100%

-

-

100%

-

-

100%

-

-

Employees

91%

(69%)

(31%)

96%

(68%)

(32%)

96%

(66%)

(34%)

Management

13%

(66%)

(34%)

13%

(67%)

(33%)

14%

(64%)

(36%)

Non-management

78%

(69%)

(31%)

83%

(68%)

(32%)

83%

(67%)

(33%)

Temporary staff

9%

-

-

4%

-

-

4%

-

-

The Americas

100%

-

-

100%

-

-

100%

-

-

Employees

95%

(68%)

(32%)

96%

(67%)

(33%)

96%

(65%)

(35%)

Management

8%

(66%)

(34%)

8%

(65%)

(35%)

8%

(65%)

(35%)

Non-management

87%

(68%)

(32%)

87%

(67%)

(33%)

88%

(65%)

(35%)

Temporary staff

5%

-

-

4%

-

-

4%

-

-

Ref.: Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

100%

(67%)

(33%)

100%

(67%)[1]

(33%)[1]

100%

(67%)

(33%)

Employees

94%

(68%)

(32%)

94%

(68%)[1]

(32%)[1]

94%

(68%)

(32%)

Management

29%

(89%)

(11%)

30%[1]

(88%)

(12%)

30%

(87%)

(13%)

Non-management

62%

(59%)

(41%)

61%[1]

(58%)[1]

(42%)[1]

60%

(58%)

(42%)

Contract staff

3%

(78%)

(22%)

3%

(76%)[1]

(24%)[1]

3%

(71%)

(29%)

Temporary staff

6%

(50%)

(50%)

6%

(49%)

(51%)

6%

(47%)

(53%)

[1] Corrections have been made as a result of review of totals.

Ajinomoto Group

Group employees by region

The

Japan

The

Americas

30%

Americas

21%

22%

EMEA

FY2020

EMEA

9%

8%

Asia

40%

The

Japan

Americas

29%

23%

EMEA

FY2022

8%

Asia

39%

[2] Corrections have been made as a result of review of totals.

Sustainability Data Book 2023

Japan

30%

FY2021[2]

Asia

40%

Personnel and Labor-Related Data

Ratio of locally hired overseas executives

(persons)

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Total overseas executives

163

159

162

Local executives

63

63

63

Local executive ratio

39%

40%

39%

Score of Engagement Survey

Ref.: Expenditures for education & training per employee and education & training hours per employee (Major 14 companies in global)

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Total Expenditures for education & training per employee (thousand yen)

57

63

83

Expenditures for HRIS and Engagement survey (thousand yen)

19

23

20

Expenditures for DE&I (thousand yen)

3

3

3

Others (thousand yen)

35

36

61

[1]

Result

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

"ASV as one's own initiative" [1]

-

64%

61%

62%

"ASV Realization Process" [2]

-

-

-

75%

Percentage of employees feeling highly

80%

86%

86%

86%

engaged in their work [3]

Target

FY2025

FY2030

-

-

80%

85%+

Education & Training hours (hours)

-

29

27

[1] Education & Training hour is calculated from 2021.

Number of new hires, retention rate

(persons)

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Total

Male Female Total

Male Female Total

Male Female

  1. The percentage of employees who talk about how they implement ASV through their own work with their family, friends, and business partners is measured using the engagement survey for the Group employee.
  2. Visualize the process from understanding and agreeing to ASV to produce results as an organization, and the average percentage of employees in each process is measured using the engagement survey for the Group employees.
  3. The percentage of employees who support the company's goals and targets and who feel a sense of job satisfaction and are working toward the sustainable growth of the company is measured using the engagement survey for the Group employees,

Expenditures for education & training per employee and education & training hours per employee (Ajinomoto Co., Inc.)

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Total Expenditures for education & training per employee (thousand yen)

222

249

236

Expenditures for HRIS and Engagement survey (thousand yen)

79

105

58

Expenditures for DE&I (thousand yen)

16

18

16

Others (thousand yen)

126

126

162

Education & Training hours [1] (hours)

-

40

76

Total number of new hires

(new graduates + mid-ca-

3,999

-

-

5,436

-

-

6,337

-

-

reer)

Japan

208

-

-

293

-

-

195

-

-

Asia

835

-

-

1,344

-

-

2,233

-

-

EMEA

334

-

-

417

-

-

494

-

-

The Americas

2,622

-

-

3,382

-

-

3,415

-

-

Ref.: Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

73

50

23

91

55

36

153

102

51

New graduates

47

29

18

59

35

24

90

51

39

Mid-career

26

21

5

32

20

12

59

47

12

Management

4

4

0

5

3

2

8

7

1

Non-management

22

17

5

27

17

10

51

40

11

Ratio of mid-carrer

35.6%

42.0%

21.7%

35.2%

36.4%

33.3%

38.6%

46.1%

23.5%

recruitment

Retention rate (3 years) for new graduates

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

85.9%

90.5%

77.3%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

93.1%

91.8%

94.7%

Ajinomoto Group

Sustainability Data Book 2023

Personnel and Labor-Related Data

Diversity of new hires (Ajinomoto Co., Inc.)

(persons)

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Total

Male

Female

Total

Male

Female

Total

Male

Female

Total

26

21

5

32

20

12

59

47

12

age <30

4

3

1

4

2

2

9

8

1

age 30-39

18

14

4

21

15

6

38

32

6

Non-

age 40-49

0

0

0

2

0

2

4

0

4

management

age 50-59

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

age 60-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

age <30

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

age 30-39

1

1

0

0

0

0

2

2

0

Management

age 40-49

0

0

0

3

1

2

3

2

1

(junior)

age 50-59

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

age 60-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

age <30

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

age 30-39

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Management

age 40-49

2

2

0

2

2

0

3

3

0

(middle)

age 50-59

1

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

age 60-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

age <30

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

age 30-39

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Management

age 40-49

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(senior)

age 50-59

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

age 60-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Number of retirees, turnover, reemployment

(persons)

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Total

Male

Female

Total

Male

Female

Total

Male

Female

Total number of retirees

4,113

-

-

5,029

-

-

6,828

-

-

Japan

410

308

102

221

170

51

220

159

61

Retired

109

86

23

94

81

13

67

49

18

Resigned for personal reasons

301

222

79

127

89

38

153

110

43

Overseas (Resigned for personal

3,703

-

-

4,808

-

-

6,608

-

-

reasons, etc.)

Ref.: Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

237

195

42

78

60

18

81

61

20

Retired

52

40

12

20

13

7

17

14

3

Resigned for personal reasons

185[1]

155

30

58

47

11

64

47

17

Turnover[2]

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

4.8%

5.6%

2.7%

1.5%

1.8%

1.0%

1.9%

2.1%

1.6%

Reemployed after retirement

85[3]

69[3]

16[3]

109

81

28

154

120

34

(Japan only)

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

29[3]

24[3]

5[3]

28

15

13

30

15

15

Under reemployment program

0[3]

0

0[3]

5

0

5

5

0

5

Seniors (after retirement)

29

24

5

23

15

8

25

15

10

Group companies in Japan

-

-

-

81

66

15

124

105

19

Under reemployment program

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Seniors (after retirement)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Ref.: Number of employees registered in reemployment program (Ajinomoto Co., Inc.)

Employees registered

44[3]

3[3]

41[3]

40[3]

3[3]

37[3]

39

3

36

Newly registered

5[3]

0[3]

5

3

0

3

9

1

8

  1. Including 144 retirees applied for special career program.
  2. Only includes employees resign for personal reasons.
  3. Corrections have been made as a result of review of totals.

Number of personnel with disabilities (Japan only)

(persons)

As of June 1, 2021

As of June 1, 2022

As of June 1, 2023

Employees

280

275

294

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

85.0

74.0

78.0

Group companies[4]

195

201

216

Percentage of workforce rate

2.26%

2.22%

2.35%

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

2.01%

1.80%

1.87%

Group companies[4]

2.39%

2.42%

2.60%

  1. Numbers refer to 18 consolidated subsidiaries with 45.5 or more regular workers, and a special-purpose subsidiary Ajinomoto Mirai Co., Ltd.

Ajinomoto Group

Sustainability Data Book 2023

