Ajinomoto Group Sustainability Data Book 2023 Appendix 2 : Personnel and Labor-Related Data
- Directors statistics
- Employee statistics
- Work-lifebalance-related programs
- Frequency of serious accidents and accidents with absence
- Number of hotline (whistleblowing) reports
- Third-partyassurance
Scope of the personnel and labor-related data
The personnel and labor-related data of this section covers Ajinomoto Co., Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries (28 in Japan, 84 overseas) as of March 31, 2023.
Definitions of terms
Employees
: Directly employed management, non-management and contract staff
Temporary staff : Directly employed contract and temporary staff, including part-time employees
Executive
: Directors, or executive officers
Management
: Employees in the position of section manager, a position equivalent to section manager, or a position
higher than section manager (excluding executives)
Ajinomoto Group
- i -
Sustainability Data Book 2023
Personnel and Labor-Related Data
Director statistics
Employee statistics
Number of directors (Ajinomoto Co., Inc.)
(persons)
as of June 30, 2021
as of June 30, 2022
as of June 30, 2023
Total
Male
Female
Total
Male
Female
Total
Male
Female
Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
11
8
3
11
7
4
11
8
3
Ratio
100%
73%
27%
100%
64%
36%
100%
73%
27%
Directors by age (Ajinomoto Co., Inc.)
(persons)
as of June 30, 2021
as of June 30, 2022
as of June 30, 2023
Total
age
age
age
age
age
age
age
age
age
30-
Total
30-
Total
30-
<30
50-
<30
50-
<31
51-
<50
<50
<51
Ajinomoto Co.,
11
0
0
11
11
0
0
11
0
0
0
11
Inc.
Ratio
100%
0%
0%
100%
100%
0%
0%
100%
0%
0%
0%
100%
- Europe, the Middle East and Africa
- Corrections have been made as a result of review of totals.
Ajinomoto Group
Number of Ajinomoto Group employees
(persons)
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Total
Male
Female
Total
Male
Female
Total
Male
Female
Ajinomoto Group total
42,542
-
-
41,696
-
-
42,431
-
-
Employees
33,461
23,536
9,924
33,910
23,749
10,162
34,615
23,996
10,619
Management
4,977
3,685
1,292
5,014
3,697
1,317
5,254
3,826
1,428
Non-management
28,397
19,784
8,614
28,791
19,972
8,820
29,255
20,095
9,160
Contract staff
86
67
19
105
80
25
106
75
31
Temporary staff
9,081
-
-
7,785
-
-
7,816
-
-
Japan
12,636
-
-
12,534
-
-
12,463
-
-
Employees
7,709
5,570
2,140
7,768
5,585
2,183
7,814
5,585
2,229
Management
1,952
1,746
206
1,989
1,767
222
2,043
1,804
239
Non-management
5,671
3,757
1,914
5,674
3,738
1,936
5,665
3,706
1,959
Contract staff
86
67
19
105
80
25
106
75
31
Temporary staff
4,927
-
-
4,766
-
-
4,649
-
-
Asia
17,130
-
-
16,484
-
-
16,641
-
-
Employees
13,765
9,825
3,940
14,005
10,021
3,984
13,998
10,011
3,987
Management
1,789
1,121
668
1,832
1,145
687
1,916
1,181
735
Non-management
11,976
8,704
3,272
12,173
8,876
3,297
12,082
8,830
3,252
Temporary staff
3,365
-
-
2,479
-
-
2,643
-
-
EMEA[1]
3,974
-
-
3,503
-
-
3,561
-
-
Employees
3,600
2,476
1,124
3,368
2,275
1,094
3,420
2,265
1,155
Management
497
329
168
452
302
150
481
309
172
Non-management
3,102
2,147
955
2,916
1,973
944
2,939
1,956
983
Temporary staff
374
-
-
135
-
-
141
-
-
The Americas
8,802
-
-
9,175
-
-
9,766
-
-
Employees
8,387
5,666
2,721
8,769
5,868
2,901
9,383
6,135
3,248
Management
738
490
249
741
483
258
814
532
282
Non-management
7,648
5,176
2,472
8,028
5,385
2,643
8,569
5,603
2,966
Temporary staff
415
-
-
406
-
-
383
-
-
Ref.: Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
3,404
2,286
1,118
3,476
2,334
1,142
3,559
2,377
1,182
Employees
3,184
2,177
1,007
3,252
2,225
1,027
3,335
2,272
1,063
Management
989
876[2]
113[2]
1,041
915
126
1,080
940
140
Non-management
2,109
1,234[2]
875[2]
2,106
1,230
876
2,149
1,257
892
Contract staff
86
67[2]
19[2]
105
80
25
106
75
31
Temporary staff
220
109[2]
111[2]
224
109
115
224
105
119
- ii - Sustainability Data Book 2023
Personnel and Labor-Related Data
Ajinomoto Group employee ratio
Numbers in parentheses indicate male and female percentages.
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Total
Male
Female
Total
Male
Female
Total
Male
Female
Ajinomoto Group total
100%
-
-
100%
-
-
100%
-
-
Employees
79%
(70%)
(30%)
81%
(70%)
(30%)
82%
(69%)
(31%)
Management
12%
(74%)
(26%)
12%
(74%)
(26%)
12%
(73%)
(27%)
Non-management
67%
(70%)
(30%)
69%
(69%)
(31%)
69%
(69%)
(31%)
Contract staff
0%
(78%)
(22%)
0%
(76%)
(24%)
0%
(71%)
(29%)
Temporary staff
21%
-
-
19%
-
-
18%
-
-
Japan
100%
-
-
100%
-
-
100%
-
-
Employees
61%
(72%)
(28%)
62%
(72%)
(28%)
63%
(71%)
(29%)
Management
15%
(89%)
(11%)
16%
(89%)
(11%)
16%
(88%)
(12%)
Non-management
45%
(66%)
(34%)
45%
(66%)
(34%)
45%
(65%)
(35%)
Contract staff
1%
(78%)
(22%)
1%
(76%)
(24%)
1%
(71%)
(29%)
Temporary staff
39%
-
-
38%
-
-
37%
-
-
Asia
100%
-
-
100%
-
-
100%
-
-
Employees
80%
(71%)
(29%)
85%
(72%)
(28%)
84%
(72%)
(28%)
Management
10%
(63%)
(37%)
11%
(63%)
(38%)
12%
(62%)
(38%)
Non-management
70%
(73%)
(27%)
74%
(73%)
(27%)
73%
(73%)
(27%)
Temporary staff
20%
-
-
15%
-
-
16%
-
-
EMEA
100%
-
-
100%
-
-
100%
-
-
Employees
91%
(69%)
(31%)
96%
(68%)
(32%)
96%
(66%)
(34%)
Management
13%
(66%)
(34%)
13%
(67%)
(33%)
14%
(64%)
(36%)
Non-management
78%
(69%)
(31%)
83%
(68%)
(32%)
83%
(67%)
(33%)
Temporary staff
9%
-
-
4%
-
-
4%
-
-
The Americas
100%
-
-
100%
-
-
100%
-
-
Employees
95%
(68%)
(32%)
96%
(67%)
(33%)
96%
(65%)
(35%)
Management
8%
(66%)
(34%)
8%
(65%)
(35%)
8%
(65%)
(35%)
Non-management
87%
(68%)
(32%)
87%
(67%)
(33%)
88%
(65%)
(35%)
Temporary staff
5%
-
-
4%
-
-
4%
-
-
Ref.: Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
100%
(67%)
(33%)
100%
(67%)[1]
(33%)[1]
100%
(67%)
(33%)
Employees
94%
(68%)
(32%)
94%
(68%)[1]
(32%)[1]
94%
(68%)
(32%)
Management
29%
(89%)
(11%)
30%[1]
(88%)
(12%)
30%
(87%)
(13%)
Non-management
62%
(59%)
(41%)
61%[1]
(58%)[1]
(42%)[1]
60%
(58%)
(42%)
Contract staff
3%
(78%)
(22%)
3%
(76%)[1]
(24%)[1]
3%
(71%)
(29%)
Temporary staff
6%
(50%)
(50%)
6%
(49%)
(51%)
6%
(47%)
(53%)
[1] Corrections have been made as a result of review of totals.
Ajinomoto Group
- iii -
Group employees by region
The
Japan
The
Americas
30%
Americas
21%
22%
EMEA
FY2020
EMEA
9%
8%
Asia
40%
The
Japan
Americas
29%
23%
EMEA
FY2022
8%
Asia
39%
[2] Corrections have been made as a result of review of totals.
Sustainability Data Book 2023
Japan
30%
FY2021[2]
Asia
40%
Personnel and Labor-Related Data
Ratio of locally hired overseas executives
(persons)
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Total overseas executives
163
159
162
Local executives
63
63
63
Local executive ratio
39%
40%
39%
Score of Engagement Survey
Ref.: Expenditures for education & training per employee and education & training hours per employee (Major 14 companies in global)
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Total Expenditures for education & training per employee (thousand yen)
57
63
83
Expenditures for HRIS and Engagement survey (thousand yen)
19
23
20
Expenditures for DE&I (thousand yen)
3
3
3
Others (thousand yen)
35
36
61
[1]
Result
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
"ASV as one's own initiative" [1]
-
64%
61%
62%
"ASV Realization Process" [2]
-
-
-
75%
Percentage of employees feeling highly
80%
86%
86%
86%
engaged in their work [3]
Target
FY2025
FY2030
-
-
80%
85%+
Education & Training hours (hours)
-
29
27
[1] Education & Training hour is calculated from 2021.
Number of new hires, retention rate
(persons)
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Total
Male Female Total
Male Female Total
Male Female
- The percentage of employees who talk about how they implement ASV through their own work with their family, friends, and business partners is measured using the engagement survey for the Group employee.
- Visualize the process from understanding and agreeing to ASV to produce results as an organization, and the average percentage of employees in each process is measured using the engagement survey for the Group employees.
- The percentage of employees who support the company's goals and targets and who feel a sense of job satisfaction and are working toward the sustainable growth of the company is measured using the engagement survey for the Group employees,
Expenditures for education & training per employee and education & training hours per employee (Ajinomoto Co., Inc.)
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Total Expenditures for education & training per employee (thousand yen)
222
249
236
Expenditures for HRIS and Engagement survey (thousand yen)
79
105
58
Expenditures for DE&I (thousand yen)
16
18
16
Others (thousand yen)
126
126
162
Education & Training hours [1] (hours)
-
40
76
Total number of new hires
(new graduates + mid-ca-
3,999
-
-
5,436
-
-
6,337
-
-
reer)
Japan
208
-
-
293
-
-
195
-
-
Asia
835
-
-
1,344
-
-
2,233
-
-
EMEA
334
-
-
417
-
-
494
-
-
The Americas
2,622
-
-
3,382
-
-
3,415
-
-
Ref.: Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
73
50
23
91
55
36
153
102
51
New graduates
47
29
18
59
35
24
90
51
39
Mid-career
26
21
5
32
20
12
59
47
12
Management
4
4
0
5
3
2
8
7
1
Non-management
22
17
5
27
17
10
51
40
11
Ratio of mid-carrer
35.6%
42.0%
21.7%
35.2%
36.4%
33.3%
38.6%
46.1%
23.5%
recruitment
Retention rate (3 years) for new graduates
Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
85.9%
90.5%
77.3%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
93.1%
91.8%
94.7%
Ajinomoto Group
- iv -
Sustainability Data Book 2023
Personnel and Labor-Related Data
Diversity of new hires (Ajinomoto Co., Inc.)
(persons)
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Total
Male
Female
Total
Male
Female
Total
Male
Female
Total
26
21
5
32
20
12
59
47
12
age <30
4
3
1
4
2
2
9
8
1
age 30-39
18
14
4
21
15
6
38
32
6
Non-
age 40-49
0
0
0
2
0
2
4
0
4
management
age 50-59
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
age 60-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
age <30
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
age 30-39
1
1
0
0
0
0
2
2
0
Management
age 40-49
0
0
0
3
1
2
3
2
1
(junior)
age 50-59
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
age 60-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
age <30
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
age 30-39
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Management
age 40-49
2
2
0
2
2
0
3
3
0
(middle)
age 50-59
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
age 60-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
age <30
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
age 30-39
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Management
age 40-49
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(senior)
age 50-59
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
age 60-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Number of retirees, turnover, reemployment
(persons)
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
Total
Male
Female
Total
Male
Female
Total
Male
Female
Total number of retirees
4,113
-
-
5,029
-
-
6,828
-
-
Japan
410
308
102
221
170
51
220
159
61
Retired
109
86
23
94
81
13
67
49
18
Resigned for personal reasons
301
222
79
127
89
38
153
110
43
Overseas (Resigned for personal
3,703
-
-
4,808
-
-
6,608
-
-
reasons, etc.)
Ref.: Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
237
195
42
78
60
18
81
61
20
Retired
52
40
12
20
13
7
17
14
3
Resigned for personal reasons
185[1]
155
30
58
47
11
64
47
17
Turnover[2]
Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
4.8%
5.6%
2.7%
1.5%
1.8%
1.0%
1.9%
2.1%
1.6%
Reemployed after retirement
85[3]
69[3]
16[3]
109
81
28
154
120
34
(Japan only)
Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
29[3]
24[3]
5[3]
28
15
13
30
15
15
Under reemployment program
0[3]
0
0[3]
5
0
5
5
0
5
Seniors (after retirement)
29
24
5
23
15
8
25
15
10
Group companies in Japan
-
-
-
81
66
15
124
105
19
Under reemployment program
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Seniors (after retirement)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Ref.: Number of employees registered in reemployment program (Ajinomoto Co., Inc.)
Employees registered
44[3]
3[3]
41[3]
40[3]
3[3]
37[3]
39
3
36
Newly registered
5[3]
0[3]
5
3
0
3
9
1
8
- Including 144 retirees applied for special career program.
- Only includes employees resign for personal reasons.
- Corrections have been made as a result of review of totals.
Number of personnel with disabilities (Japan only)
(persons)
As of June 1, 2021
As of June 1, 2022
As of June 1, 2023
Employees
280
275
294
Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
85.0
74.0
78.0
Group companies[4]
195
201
216
Percentage of workforce rate
2.26%
2.22%
2.35%
Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
2.01%
1.80%
1.87%
Group companies[4]
2.39%
2.42%
2.60%
- Numbers refer to 18 consolidated subsidiaries with 45.5 or more regular workers, and a special-purpose subsidiary Ajinomoto Mirai Co., Ltd.
Ajinomoto Group
- v -
Sustainability Data Book 2023
