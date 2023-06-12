Advanced search
    2802   JP3119600009

AJINOMOTO CO., INC.

(2802)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-12 am EDT
5611.00 JPY   -0.64%
05:12pAjinomoto : Opening Remarks -The Growth Strategy in Our Medium-Term ASV Initiatives-
PU
05:12pAjinomoto : Continuous Growth in Healthcare and ICT through "AminoScience"
PU
05:12pAjinomoto : ABF-Based Growth Strategy in ICT
PU
Ajinomoto : ABF-Based Growth Strategy in ICT

06/12/2023 | 05:12pm EDT
Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Business Briefing

ABF-Based Growth Strategy in ICT

Genjin Mago

President and Representative Director

Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Co., Inc.

June 13, 2023

  1. Overview of ICT
  2. Semiconductor Market Forecast
  3. Competitive Advantage in ICT
  4. Medium- to Long-Term Business Strategy in ICT

1.Overview of ICT

Functional Materials Business

ABF: Ajinomoto Buildup Film®

RCC: Resin coated copper foil

Product lineup

Molding film

Magnetic

ABF

ABF-RCC

Molding ink

materials

Computing platforms

Servers

Automobiles

Game

Networks

Mobile

devices

devices

By supporting a variety of computing platforms through our diverse product lineup, we will contribute to people's well-being.

Copyright © 2023 Ajinomoto Co., Inc. All rights reserved

3

1.Overview of ICT

Examples of the Use of ABF

Film-type insulation material

protecting the core components

in personal computers

IC chip

Motherboard

Semiconductor packaging substrate

Cross-section of packaging substrate

Semiconductor

IC chip

packaging

substrate

Motherboard

  • IC chip protection
  • Signal transmission between IC and motherboard

ABF

Copper

Reference: Human hair, 100µm

wiring

10µm

First developed in 1999, ABF is an insulation material used between buildup substrate layers.

For the more than 20 years since then, it has been continuously used as the de facto standard by major semiconductor

manufacturers.

Copyright © 2023 Ajinomoto Co., Inc. All rights reserved

4

1.Overview of ICT

New Market and New Application Development Strategy for ABF

New

Markets

Existing

Servers, networks, AI

Ajinomoto Build-up Film®

(ABF)

New

markets

Market

penetration

Continued adoption in PC and game markets

Efforts toward new applications

New efforts

New

Grow new materials in

development

existing applications

Inductor applications

Inductors are parts that convert

electrical energy into magnetic energy

AFTINNOVA®

(magnetic material)

Existing

Products

New

Copyright © 2023 Ajinomoto Co., Inc. All rights reserved

5

Disclaimer

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 21:11:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
