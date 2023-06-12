|
Ajinomoto : ABF-Based Growth Strategy in ICT
Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Business Briefing
ABF-Based Growth Strategy in ICT
Genjin Mago
President and Representative Director
Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Co., Inc.
-
Overview of ICT
-
Semiconductor Market Forecast
-
Competitive Advantage in ICT
-
Medium- to Long-Term Business Strategy in ICT
1.Overview of ICT
Functional Materials Business
ABF: Ajinomoto Buildup Film®
RCC: Resin coated copper foil
Product lineup
|
Molding film
|
Magnetic
|
ABF
|
ABF-RCC
|
Molding ink
|
materials
|
|
|
|
Computing platforms
|
Servers
|
Automobiles
|
Game
|
Networks
|
Mobile
|
devices
|
devices
|
|
|
By supporting a variety of computing platforms through our diverse product lineup, we will contribute to people's well-being.
|
|
3
1.Overview of ICT
Examples of the Use of ABF
Film-type insulation material
protecting the core components
in personal computers
IC chip
|
Motherboard
|
Semiconductor packaging substrate
Cross-section of packaging substrate
|
Semiconductor
|
IC chip
|
packaging
|
|
substrate
|
|
Motherboard
|
-
IC chip protection
-
Signal transmission between IC and motherboard
|
|
|
|
ABF
|
|
|
|
|
Copper
|
|
Reference: Human hair, 100µm
|
＞
|
wiring
|
|
10µm
|
|
First developed in 1999, ABF is an insulation material used between buildup substrate layers.
|
|
For the more than 20 years since then, it has been continuously used as the de facto standard by major semiconductor
|
|
manufacturers.
|
|
4
1.Overview of ICT
New Market and New Application Development Strategy for ABF
Servers, networks, AI
|
Ajinomoto Build-up Film®
|
|
(ABF)
|
New
|
|
markets
Market
penetration
Continued adoption in PC and game markets
Efforts toward new applications
New efforts
|
New
|
Grow new materials in
|
development
|
existing applications
|
Inductor applications
|
|
|
Inductors are parts that convert
|
|
electrical energy into magnetic energy
AFTINNOVA®
(magnetic material)
|
|
5
|
|All news about AJINOMOTO CO., INC.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on AJINOMOTO CO., INC.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
1 372 B
9 830 M
9 830 M
|Net income 2023
|
88 038 M
631 M
631 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
163 B
1 169 M
1 169 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|33,8x
|Yield 2023
|1,10%
|
|Capitalization
|
2 944 B
21 100 M
21 100 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,27x
|EV / Sales 2024
|2,11x
|Nbr of Employees
|34 198
|Free-Float
|98,6%
|
|Chart AJINOMOTO CO., INC.
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends AJINOMOTO CO., INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|13
|Last Close Price
|5 611,00 JPY
|Average target price
|5 146,92 JPY
|Spread / Average Target
|-8,27%