Ajinomoto : Announces “Commitment to Nutrition” at Tokyo Nutrition for Growth Summit 2021, setting a path to “extending healthy life expectancy of 1 billion people”

We will help our employees improve and maintain their health by providing healthy meals in the workplace, nutrition education, health checkups, and maternity leave.

We will provide consumers with information to help them improve their health and nutrition, as well as easy recipes and menus both on product packaging and our website that support delicious and

By utilizing the physiological and nutritional functions of amino acids, by fiscal 2030, we will double the availability of such products that contribute to health, compared to fiscal 2020.

Among the nutritious products, we will provide products that promote "delicious salt reduction" and "protein intake optimization" to 400 million people a year by fiscal 2030.

By fiscal 2030, 60% of our products will have high nutritional value while maintaining good taste. We will use the Ajinomoto Group Nutrient Profiling System (ANPS) to guide product development and reformulation.

We will leverage our current reach to 700 million consumers to raise general awareness of salt reduction using umami, and support more people to achieve salt reduction without compromising taste.

By 2030, we will help extend the healthy life expectancy of one billion people by increasing the current reach to 700 million consumers and providing products and information that support consumers in enjoying nutritious and delicious foods with Nutrition Without Compromise as basic policy on our approach to nutrition.

company's 2030 vision to help extend the healthy life expectancy of 1 billion people. By announcing specific goals through the Summit 2021, Ajinomoto Co. pledges to society to work toward these goals and will provide transparent progress reports and follow-up.

Aiming to become a solution-providing group of companies for food and health issues, Ajinomoto Co.'s "Commitment to Nutrition" is a path to realize the

TOKYO, November 8, 2021 -- Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Ajinomoto Co.) announced its "Commitment to Nutrition" as a specific goal for nutrition improvement, and on October 26, 2021, registered it on the "Global Nutrition Report", an official website for the Japanese government-hosted Tokyo Nutrition For Growth (N4G) Summit 2021 to be held from December 7-8, 2021.

The double burden of malnutrition, comprising both overnutrition which causes obesity and lifestyle-related diseases and undernutrition among the underprivileged in developing countries, are becoming more serious worldwide. At the N4G Summit, leaders from governments, international organizations, companies, and civil society will participate in diverse discussions on improvement of health, food and resilience of nutrition issues worldwide. This opportunity is expected to deepen leaders' common insights for future nutritional improvement actions.

Ajinomoto Co. will participate in the N4G Summit and accelerate efforts to achieve its vision for 2030 by collaborating with academia and other stakeholders to provide solutions related to food and health issues.

Message from Director, Representative Executive Officer, President, Chief Executive Officer of Ajinomoto Co. Takaaki Nishii: "Our 'Commitment to Nutrition' is a medium- to long-term goal of our group's business activities to improve nutrition. Announcing our activities and achievements will help build momentum for improving nutrition in society. Solving various nutritional issues around the world cannot be achieved by one company alone. People all over the world must work together towards a common goal. The Tokyo Nutrition for Growth Summit 2021 is a great opportunity for various stakeholders to build partnerships. We aim to play an important role in multi-stakeholder collaboration and demonstrate leadership in solving social issues. We will continue to accelerate our active engagements with society through international nutrition improvement discussions in order to achieve the outcome of extending the healthy life expectancy of 1 billion people by 2030, the year for achieving the SDGs."

Reference

Tokyo Nutrition for Growth Summit 2021 is a meeting that promotes international efforts to improve nutrition. It is customary to be hosted by the host country of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and started in 2013 under the leadership of the British government. This is the third time the event has been held following the United Kingdom (London) and Brazil (Rio).

Ajinomoto Co. was the first Japanese company to announce a commitment to nutrition at the 1st London Nutrition for Growth Summit.

Global Nutrition Report https://globalnutritionreport.org/resources/naf/

In addition to listing our commitments at the Nutrition Summit, it publishes a report on the current state of nutrition issues around the world.

