Ajinomoto : Continuous Growth in Healthcare and ICT through "AminoScience"
Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Business Briefing
Continuous Growth in Healthcare and ICT
through "AminoScience"
Hiroshi Shiragami
Member of the Board, Representative Executive Officer
Executive Vice President June 13, 2023
A collective term for the various materials, functions, technologies, and services derived from research and implementation processes with a rigorous focus on the function of amino acids.
It also refers to the Ajinomoto Group's unique scientific approach to connect these to resolving social issues and contributing to well-being.
Amino Acids
fundamental substance that all living beings are
made of
Responsible for a range of functions within the body
Amino Acids
The function of
Value Creation
Amino Acids
Ajinomoto Group's business
Flavoring function
activities
Food businesses
Create delicious meals
Businesses that apply
Nutrition function
"AminoScience" to Seasonings
and Foods, and Frozen Foods.
Promote growth,
（E.g., Deliciousness Technologies ）
|
development and recovery
Physiological function
AminoScience
Support physical health
businesses
Reactivity
Businesses that apply
"AminoScience" to
Create new functions
Healthcare and Others.
The Four Functions of Amino Acids
Flavoring function:
Create delicious meals
Reactivity:
Create new functions
Research into amino acids leads to deliciousness.
Amino acids are converted to peptides, proteins, etc.,
Not only taste but also aroma and texture are
|
Pharmaceutical and personal care
Taste: Glutamic acid ⇒ umami
Umami
|
|
|
aspartame
The function of Amino Acids
Amino acids
Flavoring
Amino Acids
Reactivity
Peptides,
A fundamental substance
Create new
Create delicious
that all living beings are
Amino acids are a component
meals
|
Some amino acids and
Nutrition
Amino
Physiological
substances made from amino
function
acids support the maintenance
Promote growth,
Support physical
and recovery of physical and
health
Carbohydrates
Fats: approx. 15%
Five
Vitamins
major
Proteins (amino acids):
|
Water: approx. 60%
|
Nutrition function:
|
Promote growth,
|
|
|
|
All of the
|
above functions are not only functions possessed by amino acids themselves,
|
|
|
|
|
development and recovery
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
but also the functions enabled by materials derived from amino acids.
|
3
Businesses Created through "AminoScience"
"AminoScience" is the source of the Ajinomoto Group's uniquely competitive value creation.
For over a century, we have developed our business into one that connects to solving varied social issues.
Sauce and Seasoning (B2C)
S&I (B2B)
(seasonings
for processed
food)
Packaged food
products
Frozen Foods
Health and sports
supplements
(fundamental foods)
Businesses created through "AminoScience"
"AminoScience"
|
The Function of Amino Acids
|
Flavoring
|
|
|
Amino Acids
|
Reactivity
|
function
|
A fundamental substance that
|
Create new functions
|
Make food delicious
|
all living beings are made of
|
|
Nutrition
|
|
|
Physiological
|
|
|
|
|
Amino
|
|
function
|
acids
|
|
function
|
Promote growth,
|
Support physical
|
health
|
development and
|
|
recovery
|
Bio-Pharma services
(pharmaceutical
manufacturing)
Electronic materials Functional materials (ABF etc.)
Personal care
ingredients
AminoIndex®
(diagnosis)
Agro Solution
Animal nutrition
Medical foods
Culture media
Amino acids for
Service
(biopharmaceutical,
|
pharmaceuticals
|
4
Value Creation through "AminoScience" in Four Areas
Healthcare
Contribute to extending healthy life expectancy and advancing treatment and prevention through a profound understanding of the human body
ICT
Contribute to the achievement of
faster and more efficient
semiconductors and to a smart
society
"AminoScience"
The Function of Amino Acids
Amino Acids
A fundamental substance that all living beings are made of
Amino
acids
Food & Wellness
Contribute to people's well-being and self-actualization through a profound understanding of food
Green
Create new standards for foods on
behalf of co-existence with the Earth, reduction of environmental impacts, and future generations
