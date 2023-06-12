Advanced search
    2802   JP3119600009

AJINOMOTO CO., INC.

(2802)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-12 am EDT
5611.00 JPY   -0.64%
Ajinomoto : Opening Remarks -The Growth Strategy in Our Medium-Term ASV Initiatives-
PU
Ajinomoto : Continuous Growth in Healthcare and ICT through "AminoScience"
PU
Ajinomoto : ABF-Based Growth Strategy in ICT
PU
Ajinomoto : Continuous Growth in Healthcare and ICT through "AminoScience"

06/12/2023 | 05:12pm EDT
Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Business Briefing

Continuous Growth in Healthcare and ICT

through "AminoScience"

Hiroshi Shiragami

Member of the Board, Representative Executive Officer

  • Executive Vice President June 13, 2023

What is "AminoScience"?

A collective term for the various materials, functions, technologies, and services derived from research and implementation processes with a rigorous focus on the function of amino acids.

It also refers to the Ajinomoto Group's unique scientific approach to connect these to resolving social issues and contributing to well-being.

Amino Acids

  1. fundamental substance that all living beings are

made of

Responsible for a range of functions within the body

Amino Acids

The function of

Value Creation

Amino Acids

Ajinomoto Group's business

Flavoring function

activities

Food businesses

Create delicious meals

Businesses that apply

Nutrition function

"AminoScience" to Seasonings

and Foods, and Frozen Foods.

Promote growth,

E.g., Deliciousness Technologies

development and recovery

Physiological function

AminoScience

Support physical health

businesses

Reactivity

Businesses that apply

"AminoScience" to

Create new functions

Healthcare and Others.

Copyright © 2023 Ajinomoto Co., Inc. All rights reserved

2

The Four Functions of Amino Acids

Flavoring function:

Create delicious meals

Reactivity:

Create new functions

Research into amino acids leads to deliciousness.

Amino acids are converted to peptides, proteins, etc.,

Not only taste but also aroma and texture are

and are known to have varied functions.

important for deliciousness.

Pharmaceutical and personal care

Taste: Glutamic acid umami

Umami

ingredients with new, beneficial

functions can also be obtained.

Combinations of amino acids

sweeteners, kokumi substances

Aroma: Aromas using amino acids

aspartame

Texture: Enhancement of texture

The function of Amino Acids

Amino acids

through amino acids and enzymes

Flavoring

Amino Acids

Reactivity

Peptides,

hormones

Proteins,

function

A fundamental substance

Create new

enzymes

Create delicious

that all living beings are

functions

Amino acids are a component

meals

made of

Some amino acids and

of protein, one of the five

Nutrition

Amino

Physiological

substances made from amino

major nutrients.

function

acids

function

acids support the maintenance

Promote growth,

Support physical

and recovery of physical and

development and

health

mental health.

Carbohydrates

recovery

Fats: approx. 15%

Carbohydrates:

approx. 5%

Five

Vitamins

Proteins

major

Proteins (amino acids):

nutrients

Water: approx. 60%

approx. 20%

Minerals

Fats

Muscle and bone,

sources of energy,

hormones... Amino

acids are materials

Physiological function:

Regulate physical condition

for these.

Nutrition function:

Promote growth,

All of the

above functions are not only functions possessed by amino acids themselves,

development and recovery

but also the functions enabled by materials derived from amino acids.

3

Copyright © 2023 Ajinomoto Co., Inc. All rights reserved

Businesses Created through "AminoScience"

"AminoScience" is the source of the Ajinomoto Group's uniquely competitive value creation.

For over a century, we have developed our business into one that connects to solving varied social issues.

Sauce and Seasoning (B2C)

S&I (B2B)

(seasonings

for processed

food)

Packaged food

products

Frozen Foods

Health and sports

supplements

(fundamental foods)

Businesses created through "AminoScience"

"AminoScience"

The Function of Amino Acids

Flavoring

Amino Acids

Reactivity

function

A fundamental substance that

Create new functions

Make food delicious

all living beings are made of

Nutrition

Physiological

Amino

function

acids

function

Promote growth,

Support physical

health

development and

recovery

Bio-Pharma services

(pharmaceutical

manufacturing)

Electronic materials Functional materials (ABF etc.)

Personal care

ingredients

AminoIndex®

(diagnosis)

Sweeteners

Agro Solution

Animal nutrition

Medical foods

Culture media

Amino acids for

Service

(biopharmaceutical,

pharmaceuticals

regenerative medicine)

Copyright © 2023 Ajinomoto Co., Inc. All rights reserved

4

Value Creation through "AminoScience" in Four Areas

Healthcare

Contribute to extending healthy life expectancy and advancing treatment and prevention through a profound understanding of the human body

ICT

Contribute to the achievement of

faster and more efficient

semiconductors and to a smart

society

"AminoScience"

The Function of Amino Acids

Amino Acids

A fundamental substance that all living beings are made of

Amino

acids

Food & Wellness

Contribute to people's well-being and self-actualization through a profound understanding of food

Green

Create new standards for foods on

behalf of co-existence with the Earth, reduction of environmental impacts, and future generations

Copyright © 2023 Ajinomoto Co., Inc. All rights reserved

5

Disclaimer

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 21:11:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
