Ajinomoto : Corporate Governance Report 2022

Corporate Governance Report CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Final Update: June 29, 2022 Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Taro Fujie, Representative Executive Officer, President & Chief Executive Officer Contact: Corporate Planning Dept. +81-3-5250-8111 Securities code: 2802 https://www.ajinomoto.com/ The corporate governance of Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (the "Company") is described below. Basic policy on corporate governance and capital structure, business attributes and other basic information 1. Basic Policy Maintaining the founding philosophy of improving nutrition of general public by using umami seasonings to make a simple diet tasty, the Ajinomoto Group as an "Solution-Providing Group of Companies for Food and Health Issues" has achieved growth since its establishment in a consistent manner through initiatives to co- create social value and economic value by conducting business. These kinds of initiatives have been named ASV (The Ajinomoto Group Creating Shared Value) and ASV is positioned at the core of our management policy (hereinafter, "ASV Management"). To realize our 2030 vision of becoming a company that "contributes to greater wellness for people worldwide, unlocking the power of amino acids to resolve the food and health issues associated with dietary habits and aging," we will continue to endeavor to strengthen corporate governance by advancing ASV Management. The Ajinomoto Principle on Corporate Governance is disclosed at the website below. This principle enables stakeholders to easily understand the Ajinomoto Group's continued efforts for strengthening its corporate governance in ASV Management, serves as a mainstay in cultivating dialogue and coordination, and is resolved by the Board of Directors. https://www.ajinomoto.co.jp/company/en/ir/strategy/corp_gov/main/0/teaserItems1/03/linkList/03/link/principle_E.pdf [Reasons for non-compliance with the principles of the Corporate Governance Code] Ajinomoto Co., Inc. ("we," "our," "us," or the "Company") implements each principle of the Corporate Governance Code, and discloses them in the Ajinomoto Principle on Corporate Governance and other documents. [Disclosures required by the principles of the Corporate Governance Code] Ajinomoto Co., Inc. implements each principle of the Corporate Governance Code, and discloses them in the Ajinomoto Principle on Corporate Governance and other documents. [Principle 1.4] (Cross-Shareholdings) is set out in "Chapter 3.4: Cross-Shareholdings" of the Ajinomoto Principle on Corporate Governance. In fiscal 2022, we will retain 30 different stocks from our clients, five different stocks from financial institutions, and one other type of stocks. [Principle 1.7] (Related Party Transactions) is set out in "Chapter 3.6: Related Party Transactions" of the Ajinomoto Principle on Corporate Governance. Basic Principle "4. Fair and Transparent Transactions" of the Ajinomoto Group Policies (hereinafter, "AGP") is disclosed on the following website: https://www.ajinomoto.com/sustainability/agp/ Group Shared Policy on Procurement is disclosed on the following website: https://www.ajinomoto.com/sustainability/agp/procurement.php [Supplementary Principle 2.4.1] (Ensuring Diversity, Including Active Participation of Women) The Ajinomoto Group believes that promoting diversity and inclusion (hereafter D&I) is an important part of management strategy for creating innovation based on a foundation of diverse talents. To gather diverse talents, we value diversity in gender, age, nationality, and individual professional experiences.

"6. Human Resources Training and Ensuring Safety" in AGP is disclosed on the following website: https://www.ajinomoto.com/sustainability/agp/

"Group Shared Policy on Human Resources" is disclosed on the following website: https://www.ajinomoto.com/sustainability/agp/human-resources.php

Our approach for diverse talents is disclosed on the following website: https://www.ajinomoto.com/sustainability/materiality/diverse_talent.php https://www.ajinomoto.com/sustainability/pdf/2021/SDB2021en_talent.pdf#page=9 The Ajinomoto Group has included the ratio of female directors and line managers (organization heads or general managers) as a priority KPI. We assign female managers equitably and fairly depending on their ability. The percentage of female managers (Group total) is 27% as of March 2022. Whereas, the percentage of female managers in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (only) is 12% as of Mar 2022.

We are actively promoting women for managerial posts raising the ratio of female directors and line managers (organization heads or general managers) to 30% by fiscal 2030, upon strengthening forming a preliminary candidate group of female potential leaders in all job titles (directors, organization heads, general managers, managers and pre-managerial positions). In the prospect as of the end of June 2022, the percentage of female directors is 36% and the percentage of female line managers is 11%. Regarding assignment of employees those of non-Japanese nationality, we hire and promote diverse human resources equitably and fairly in accordance with AGP. The percentage of Officers of non-Japanese nationality (Group total) is 31.8% as of March 2022. The percentage of locally hired overseas executives in core affiliated companies is 39.6% as of March 2022. Whereas, the percentage of managers in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (only) those of non-Japanese nationality is 0.3% as of March 2022. We will promote the assignment of employees those of non-Japanese nationality for managerial posts while expanding business domains along with our growth strategies and expanding and strengthening our businesses in new areas. We assign midcareer hires equitably and fairly the same as new graduate. The ratio of midcareer hires in managerial positions in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. is 15% as of March 2022.

The percentage of managers in midcareer hires is 39% (Ajinomoto Co., Inc. only) compared with new graduate in which percentage is 37% as of June 2022. We are actively promoting midcareer hires for managerial posts equivalent or higher than new graduate.

As one of the events promoting the inclusion of diverse talents, the Ajinomoto Group sets organizational and individual goals of solving issues together with our customers and standardize the plan-do-check-action (PDCA) cycle of management using the operational excellence (OE) method. Beginning with dialogue with the CEO and General Managers of business or corporate divisions, employees involves setting personal goals linked with the organization's goals. During this process, we utilize OE methods to ensure employees feel a keen sense of contributing to issue solving and value creation, and quantify the results of value improvement, viewing not only consumers but also other divisions in the company's value chain as customers. In addition, by sharing goals within each organization through the personal goal presentation, we foster a culture where employees tackle challenges while embracing our vision. We also actively share and commend best practices. The employee engagement score on the annual engagement survey is used as an important KPI, from which we track trends in the ASV engagement of employees and then reflect any issues identified in the survey results in next year's plan. We continue to consider our human capital strategy for the mid-to-long term enhancement of corporate value and will disclose it forthwith. [Principle 2.6] (Fulfilling Our Function as the Asset Owner of Corporate Pensions) In order to boost the Company's investment expertise to enable it to fulfill its function as an asset owner, on the personnel side, Ajinomoto Co., Inc. will appoint persons with specialist skills and knowledge when it comes to pension investment to serve as corporate fellows in charge of the investment, and will also appoint outside advisors to supplement their specialist skills and knowledge. Furthermore, on the managerial side, we will carry out initiatives such as having our Asset Investment Review Committee monitor the investment status as needed. [Principle 3.1] (Full Disclosure and Transparency) Our philosophy and promise are disclosed on the following website: https://www.ajinomoto.com/aboutus/group

Vision for 2030 and the Medium-term Management Plan for 2020-2025 is disclosed on the following website: https://www.ajinomoto.co.jp/company/en/ir/event/medium_term.html Our basic views on corporate governance are the same as that found in "I.1 Basic Views" in this report. The policy and procedures used by the Board of Directors for determining the compensation of directors are the same as those found in "II.1 [Compensation for Directors and Executive Officers (Shikkoyaku)] Policy on Determining Compensation Amounts and Calculation Methods" in this report. Details on the election and dismissal of directors are set out in "Chapter 5.1: Selection and Dismissal" of the Ajinomoto Principle on Corporate Governance. The reason for electing directors is the same as that found in Proposal No. 3 "Election of 11 Directors" of the General Meeting of Shareholders' reference documents from the Notice of Convocation of the 144th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

The Notice of Convocation of the 144th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is disclosed on the following website: https://www.ajinomoto.co.jp/company/en/ir/stock/statue/main/02/teaserItems1/00/linkList/0/link/144ENG.pdf The reason for electing Outside Director candidates is the same as that found in "II.1 [Outside Directors] Outside Directors' Relationship with the Company (2)" in this report. [Supplementary Principle 3.1.3] (Disclosure of Initiatives on Sustainability and investment in human capital and intellectual property, etc.) [Supplementary Principle 3.1.3] (Disclosure of Initiatives on Sustainability and investment in human capital and intellectual property, etc.) Climate change is a pressing global issue, and is one of the key issues we face as it has a significant impact on the Ajinomoto Group's business and strategy. As climate change progresses, we expect risks such as difficulty in sourcing raw materials. The Ajinomoto Group sees climate change as both a significant risk and an opportunity across the company, and is considering measures in terms of governance, risk management, strategy, and metrics and targets. We are aiming to reduce our environmental impacts over the entire lifecycle. In addition to promoting energy-saving activities and the use of renewable energy, we are participating in international initiatives, and we aim to solve problems by cooperating internally and externally. (1) Governance The Ajinomoto Group strictly adheres to Ajinomoto Group Policy (AGP), which describes the way of thinking and behavior to be followed by each company in the Ajinomoto Group and its officers and employees. In addition to continuing to work on the development of internal control systems and their proper operation, the Ajinomoto Group has strengthened its system for considering sustainability, including our response to climate change, as an active risk-taking system, and is continuously increasing corporate value. The Board of Directors has established a system for recommending the Ajinomoto Group's approach to sustainability and ESG from a multi- stakeholder perspective, including the establishment of a Sustainability Advisory Council, and has decided on materiality items for sustainability to guide ASV Management, including those related to climate change. In order to improve the Ajinomoto Group's corporate value in terms of sustainability, the Sustainability Advisory Council examines and reports to the Board of Directors with the aim of making recommendations on the Ajinomoto Group's approach to sustainability from a multi-stakeholder perspective. An advisory meeting is held semi-annually and the discussions are actively publicized through the publication of the minutes on the company website and press releases. The Board of Directors received two reports from the Sustainability Advisory Council in fiscal 2021. The Executive Committee has established a Sustainability Committee to select and extract "groupwide management-level risks and opportunities," including those related to climate change, and to establish a system for evaluating the degree of impact, formulating measures, and managing progress. The Executive Committee received four reports from the Sustainability Committee in fiscal 2021. The Sustainability Committee also made four similar reports to the Board of Directors. (2) Risk Management The Ajinomoto Group recognizes risk management as a key internal control tool and risk management is part of the Ajinomoto Group's management responsibilities. In conjunction with the Ajinomoto Group's management strategy and individual business strategies, the Ajinomoto Group has taken the necessary measures to enhance its responsiveness to significant risks. The Ajinomoto Group identifies and summarizes the Groupwide risks that need to be managed cross-organizationally, taking into account the business environment and the political, economic, and social conditions around the world. Key risks include global climate change risks and water-related risks since our key raw materials are dependent on water. We believe that promoting strategic risk management will make the Ajinomoto Group more risk-resistant and contribute to increasing the value of the Ajinomoto Group. The Sustainability Committee develops Groupwide responses to materiality issues identified as Groupwide risks, and regularly monitors and manages the status of our responses to risks. The Ajinomoto Group's climate-related risks and opportunities are assessed based on scenario analysis. We develop a business continuity plan for each site, identify risks specific to each site, including climate change, and consider countermeasures. We are also accelerating research and development on the decline of natural resources as raw materials as we work to make our business activities sustainable. Climate change risks are ranked as one of the "Groupwide Important Risks," and we assess the degree of impact based on published reports and expert advice regarding physical risks and migration risks such as laws, regulations, and markets. 2

(3) Strategy The Ajinomoto Group has a wide range of product areas in the food business, from seasonings and foods to frozen foods, and also operates in the healthcare and other fields. Climate change affects the Ajinomoto Group's business in many ways, including stoppage of business activities due to large-scale natural disasters, impact on procurement of raw materials such as crops and fuels, and changes in product consumption. 1) Scenario Analysis In fiscal 2021, we conducted a scenario analysis on the impact of climate change on global umami seasonings and key domestic products in 2030 and 2050, with an average global temperature increase of 2℃ or 4℃ in 2100 compared to the pre-industrial level. In terms of medium- and long-term impacts related to production, among the impacts of climate change, droughts, floods, sea level rise, and changes in raw material yields were considered and analyzed as physical risks, and the introduction of carbon taxes and other laws and regulations, rises in unit energy prices, and changes in consumer preferences as transition risks. The average temperature difference in 2030 in the 2℃ and 4℃ scenarios is about 0.2℃, and there is no significant difference in physical risk. The risks and opportunities of the scenario analysis for 2050, where the average temperature difference is expected to be about 1℃ and there is a difference in physical risk, are shown at the end of this document in [Scenario Analysis: Risks] and [Scenario Analysis: Opportunities]. Please refer to the Sustainability Data Book 2021 for the results of the scenario analysis we conducted in fiscal 2020. https://www.ajinomoto.co.jp/company/en/ir/library/databook.html Reflection of Scenario Analysis Results in Our Strategy

(i) Impact on business strategy

Based on the business impacts in the scenario analysis, we plan to invest in fuel conversion, renewable energy use, and environmentally friendly manufacturing methods to further reduce our GHG emissions in the future. We will also work on product development to realize "inverse trade-offs" where our sustainability efforts lead to an increase in the added value of our products.

In the scenario analysis for fiscal 2022 and beyond, we will improve the analysis of risks and opportunities by expanding the target products and paying more attention to the water-related risks for raw materials. (ii) Impact on funding strategy We will base our funds required for various initiatives on sustainable finance. As a result, we will further accelerate our efforts to achieve the two outcomes listed by the Ajinomoto Group, "Extending the healthy life expectancy of one billion people" and "Reducing our environmental impact by 50%" by 2030, and to achieve a sustainable society. With this in mind, the Company issued the Ajinomoto Group's first SDGs bonds in October 2021 (*1), followed by a commitment line agreement (*2) based on the "Positive Impact Finance" in January 2022. We will continue to expand sustainable finance. *1 For more information about our SDGs bond issuance, please refer to the "Sustainable Finance" website below. https://www.ajinomoto.com/sustainability/finance.php *2 For more information about the "Positive Impact Finance" commitment line agreement, see the press release below. https://www.ajinomoto.com/cms_wp_ajnmt_global/wp-content/uploads/pdf/2022_01_28E.pdf (4) Metrics and Targets Our Group has submitted a commitment letter declaring its compliance with the new GHG emission reduction targets, including Net Zero by SBTi. As a result, the Group will revise its targets in line with the Net Zero standard in order to further accelerate its efforts to achieve the GHG emission reduction target of limiting temperature increase to 1.5°C, which has been certified by SBTi. 1) Targets For Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions, we target a 50% reduction in fiscal 2030 compared to fiscal 2018 (total emissions target). For Scope 3 GHG emissions per ton of production (GHG emissions intensity target), we will review the target (intensity target), which is a 24% reduction in fiscal 2030 compared to fiscal 2018. 2) Fiscal 2021 Results Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions were approximately 300,000 tons-CO2e less than the previous year, or 27% less than the base year of fiscal 2018, far exceeding the fiscal 2021 target. Direct contracts with renewable energy power plants in Brazil, procurement of renewable energy certificates in Thailand, and contracts with power companies with low CO2 emission coefficients in Japan were the main reasons for the reduction. We are on track to achieve approximately 80% of our 2030 GHG emissions target (50% reduction from 2018 levels) through planned investments, but we will consider further investments to further reduce emissions. Scope 3 GHG emissions intensity decreased by 5% from the previous year, but increased by 2% compared to the base year, fiscal 2018. The reduction was mainly due to the fact that Ajinomoto Animal Nutrition Europe S.A.S. is no longer covered by our group. In fiscal 2022, we plan to conduct a trial of collaboration with Scope 3 raw material suppliers. We will accelerate our efforts to reduce GHG emissions by accelerating collaboration with external parties, including suppliers, in the future. 3) Measures to Achieve Targets To achieve our Scope 1 and Scope 2 targets, we are promoting energy conservation activities, switching to fuels that generate less GHG emissions, using renewable energy sources such as biomass and solar power, and introducing processes to reduce energy consumption (e.g., fuel conversion from heavy oil to natural gas at our Kyushu Plant, the introduction of cogeneration facilities at our Kamphaeng Phet Plant in Thailand). For Scope 3, since raw materials account for approximately 60% of total GHG emissions over the entire product lifecycle, we are encouraging raw material suppliers to reduce GHG emissions and are studying the introduction of new technologies such as on-site production of ammonia. In addition, we disclose our sustainability initiatives, contents, and results in the following URLs, Integrated Report, and Sustainability Data Book. ESG & Sustainability: https://www.ajinomoto.com/sustainability/ Integrated Reports: https://www.ajinomoto.co.jp/company/en/ir/library/annual.html Sustainability Data Book: https://www.ajinomoto.co.jp/company/en/ir/library/databook.html We believe that "human capital assets" are the driving force that increases the value of all intangible assets. We will further increase the sum total of our "human capital assets" by mobilizing the "passion" of each and every employee for our "purpose" and the empathy of the diverse stakeholders who share our "purpose". Our human resources management system, specific initiatives, and achievements are disclosed at the following URLs, in the Integrated Report, and in the Sustainability Data Book. ESG & Sustainability: https://www.ajinomoto.com/sustainability/ Integrated Reports: https://www.ajinomoto.co.jp/company/en/ir/library/annual.html Sustainability Data Book: https://www.ajinomoto.co.jp/company/en/ir/library/databook.html 3

We believe that intellectual property, including technological assets, is the source of value creation. From research and development to production and business operations, all of which thoroughly pursue the "unlocking the power of amino acids," these intangible assets are indispensable for the continued creation of social and economic value. We will continue to enhance the value of the Group's "intellectual property" through collaborative value creation with our customers, with whom we have built trust in the products and services we provide over the years. The Group globally operates a wide range of businesses centered on the Food Products and AminoScience businesses. In particular, we allocate management resources to six core businesses: Sauce & Seasoning, Quick Nourishment, Solutions & Ingredients (S&I), Frozen Foods, Healthcare, and Electronic Materials, and work to solve food and health issues unlocking the power of amino acids. We have established a basic policy on intellectual property and are promoting the following seven initiatives to establish a competitive advantage, generate profits, and achieve global growth. Strategic and efficient acquisition of intellectual property for core business technologies Proactively incorporate and collaborate with external technologies through open innovation, etc. Utilization and enforcement of proprietary technologies, including licensing and litigation of in-house technologies Protection of products and enhancement of brand value by utilizing trademark system, etc. Minimize the risk of infringement by respecting the intellectual property rights of others and thoroughly conducting investigations and clearances Provide research and analysis information to Group business units and R&D departments Development of intellectual property human resources and utilization of internal and external networks The "Group Policy on Intellectual Property" is disclosed at the following URL. https://www.ajinomoto.com/sustainability/agp/intellectual-property.php In the Food Products business, we are advancing our "Palatability Design Technology" to develop products with enhanced added value and functions in each region of the world, and in the AminoScience business, including healthcare and electronic materials, we are developing products and services with high barriers to entry by advancing our "advanced bio-fine technologies" in anticipation of market innovation. Furthermore, we will refine our technological assets to reform our business model and create next-generation businesses through the fusion of Food Products and AminoScience. We will actively invest in strengthening our technological assets and intellectual property to create further value through innovation and to create new business models by setting up areas that will contribute to the global environment and social change in 2050. We take a firm stance against any infringement of the Group's intellectual property rights, including issuing warnings and filing intellectual property infringement lawsuits, and we do not tolerate infringement of our rights. https://www.ajinomoto.com/cms_wp_ajnmt_global/wp-content/uploads/pdf/201117Ajinomoto-Co.-Inc.-Wins-Patent-Infringement-Suit-Regarding- Its-Manufacturing-Process-for-Monosodium-Glutamate-MSG-Products-in-the-Tokyo-District-Court.pdf https://www.ajinomoto.com/cms_wp_ajnmt_global/wp-content/uploads/pdf/2022_03_09_01E.pdf https://www.ajinomoto.com/cms_wp_ajnmt_global/wp-content/uploads/pdf/2022_05_31E.pdf The Group also owns a number of product brands with a long history and proven track record, and considers these brands to be important intangible assets. In particular, the trademark assets of our core product, umami seasoning AJI-NO-MOTO®, which has been sold around the world for many years, and the global brand logo commonly used by the Group, are extremely important advantages that differentiate us from competitors and latecomers. In order to maintain and enhance the asset value of this trademark, we have taken numerous measures against becoming generic names and inferior counterfeit products to keep unauthorized use at a low level. In fiscal 2021, the Ajinomoto Group's R&D expenditures totaled 24,842 million yen, with 1,081 patents held in Japan and 2,925 patents held overseas. In addition, the number of domestic and overseas trademarks held by the Group totaled 1,199 and 4,065, respectively, and are on an increasing trend due to the Group's trademark application strategy in line with the progress of its overseas business. Specific details of our R&D and intellectual property initiatives and results are disclosed in the following URLs, the Integrated Report, and the Sustainability Data Book. Innovation https://www.ajinomoto.com/innovation Integrated Reports: https://www.ajinomoto.co.jp/company/en/ir/library/annual.html Sustainability Data Book: https://www.ajinomoto.co.jp/company/en/ir/library/databook.html [Supplementary Principle 4.1.1] (Scope of Matters Delegated to Management) The Board of Directors consists of a variety of Directors, discusses and examines important management matters that greatly affect corporate value, encourages risk-taking of execution by indicating a major direction, verifies the validity of execution processes and results, and appropriately supervises execution. On the other hand, the execution, the Chief Executive Officer who has been greatly delegated authority from the Board of Directors will take the lead in making important business execution decisions at the Executive Committee, will realize sustainable corporate value enhancement with one team. In order to closely communicate with the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee, governance rules are established based on the Company's approach to increasing corporate value, proposals and reports are made from the Executive Committee to the Board of Directors, and deliberations and resolutions are made by the Board of Directors. Furthermore, details are provided with regard to procedures for the delegation of authority and decision making in "II.2 ○Execution of duties," "IV.1. (2) Status of the development of the Internal Control System," and "Chapter 2: Basic Approach" of the Ajinomoto Principle on Corporate Governance. [Principle 4.9] (Independence Standards and Qualification for Independent Directors) The standards used by Ajinomoto Co., Inc. to determine the independence of Outside Directors is the same as that found in "II.1: [Independent Directors] Matters relating to Independent Directors" in this report. [Supplementary Principle 4.11.1] (Composition and Diversity of the Board of Directors) Our philosophy of composition and diversity of the Board of Directors is on "Chapter 4.1.(1) Composition and Diversity of the Board of Directors", and the capability requirements for Director candidates is on "Chapter 5.1. (2) Capability Requirements for Director candidates" in Ajinomoto Principle on Corporate Governance. The Board of Directors composed of six independent Outside Directors (three out of six are females) and five Internal Directors (one out of five is female). The skills matrix is shown in the attached [The skills matrix of the Director]. The status of other important mandates held by Directors is found in the biographical outline in "Section 1, 4.4(2): Status of Officers" of the Securities Report for the 144th fiscal year. The Securities Report for the 144th fiscal year is disclosed on the following website: https://www.ajinomoto.co.jp/company/jp/ir/library/securities.html(written in Japanese only) The status of other important mandates held by Outside Directors also found in "II.1 [Outside Directors] Outside Directors' Relationship with the Company (2)" in this report. [Supplementary Principle 4.11.3] (Self Evaluation of Effectiveness of the Board of Directors) The evaluation of the effectiveness of the Board of Directors is set out in "Chapter 4.7: Evaluation of Effectiveness of the Board of Directors" of the Ajinomoto Principle on Corporate Governance.