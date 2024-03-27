Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Enhancing Corporate Value through ASV
Management
Taro Fujie
Director, Representative Executive Officer,
President & Chief Executive Officer
March 27, 2024
Today's Message
• We are evolving ASV* management by strengthening our intangible assets in a way that takes into account our key management issues (Materiality) to be addressed with a view to 2050.
• Within this, we are accelerating initiatives for creating positive impacts based on
"AminoScience."
• We will mitigate negative impacts and expand positive impact creation through a governance structure for realizing ASV management so we can continually and dramatically enhance our corporate value.
*The Ajinomoto Group Creating Shared Value: Initiatives to create both social and economic value through its business, which the Group has been consistently engaging in since its foundation.
Ajinomoto Group Vision
Contributing to the well-being of all human beings, our society and our planet with "AminoScience"
Governance Structure for Realizing ASV Management
We have established the Sustainability Advisory Council as an organization under the Board of Directors to advance processes and initiatives addressing the Ajinomoto Group's sustainability from a multi-stakeholder perspective.
Inquire
AdviseSupervise
Report
Present policy
Executive Committee
Give Direction
ReportReport
Sustainability
Committee
Coordi- nation
(Business Division, Corporate
Report
Division, Group companies)
*Formulate policies, strategies ; Make proposals for business plans from the perspective of sustainability ; Follow up on measures
Hold discussions regarding the expectations of multiple Ajinomoto Group stakeholders over approximately two years. Report to the Board of Directors as Materiality.
Sustainability Advisory
Council Second Phase
Report to the Board of Directors on implementation of Materiality, disclosure, dialogue on its progress, and building of relationships with stakeholders through these efforts, with a view to strengthening the monitoring of the Board of Directors.
5
Identification Process of Important Issues (Materiality) for the Ajinomoto Group
Materiality to be addressed with a view to 2050
Approved in December 2022 through deliberation by the Board of Directors on realizing the sustainable enhancement of corporate value by meeting stakeholders' expectations of the Group.
* " Seikatsusha" is a unique Japanese concept that, unlike partial concept of "consumer" used in business and "citizen" used in political science, seeks to define people holistically. A seikatsusha is a person with agency who defines their own life priorities based on their own (shared) interpretation of their communities' values and long-term interests. A seikatsusha is the ultimate and most fundamental stakeholder representing humans living together in society.
Setting the key themes we should be addressing and accelerating initiatives
Key Themes that the Current Ajinomoto Group Should Address
Achievement of a sustainable global environment
Achievement of well-being through food
Contribution to advanced medicine and prevention
Contribution to the evolution of a Smart Society
Respect for diverse values and human rights
Reinforcement of our management foundation
Roadmap to Realizing ASV
We will steadily implement efforts to mitigate negative impacts, based on the strengthening of intangible assets and taking into account risks and opportunities for each key theme, and accelerate initiatives for creating positive impacts.
Today's main topic
Ajinomoto Group's approach to nutrition
Initiatives for advancing our approach of nutrition without compromise (Commitment to Nutrition)
Delicious salt reduction
Provide nutritious products
Provide information, recipes, and menus
Workforce nutrition improvement
＋
＝ 0.88
billion
Reduction in daily salt intake that can be achieved by adding umami to diets*
Reduction (%)
Volume (g)
Japan
12.0-21.1
1.3-2.2
USA
7.3-13.5
0.6-1.1
UK
9.1-18.6
0.5-0.9
Note: Indicates replacing 100% (90% for the UK) of salt containing foods with foods using umami to reduce salt content.
Example of Expanding Positive Impact Creation: GX Promotion
At COP28, the strengthening of agriculture and food systems was adopted as a key theme in the Emirates Declaration as a means of achieving the greatest benefits for both climate change countermeasures and biodiversity conservation.
This could mark a turning point for GX promotion in the agriculture and livestock industries.
Speed of GX promotion
(using EV emission controls as an example)
California, USA
ZEV regulations formulated
California, USA
Ratio of ZEV in new vehicle sales raised to 15.4%
COP21
Paris Agreement adopted (1.5°C target)
China: Dual credit policy enacted EU: ZEV regulation began
COP28
Emirates Declaration
New movement in the agriculture and food systems sector
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ajinomoto Co. Inc. published this content on 26 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2024 23:20:08 UTC.