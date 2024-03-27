Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Enhancing Corporate Value through ASV

Management

Taro Fujie

Director, Representative Executive Officer,

President & Chief Executive Officer

March 27, 2024

Today's Message

• We are evolving ASV* management by strengthening our intangible assets in a way that takes into account our key management issues (Materiality) to be addressed with a view to 2050.

• Within this, we are accelerating initiatives for creating positive impacts based on "AminoScience."

• We will mitigate negative impacts and expand positive impact creation through a governance structure for realizing ASV management so we can continually and dramatically enhance our corporate value.

*The Ajinomoto Group Creating Shared Value: Initiatives to create both social and economic value through its business, which the Group has been consistently engaging in since its foundation.

Ajinomoto Group Vision

Contributing to the well-being of all human beings, our society and our planet with "AminoScience"

Governance Structure for Realizing ASV Management

We have established the Sustainability Advisory Council as an organization under the Board of Directors to advance processes and initiatives addressing the Ajinomoto Group's sustainability from a multi-stakeholder perspective.

Inquire

AdviseSupervise

Report

Present policy

Executive Committee

Give Direction

ReportReport

Sustainability Committee

Coordi- nation

(Business Division, Corporate

Report

Division, Group companies)

*Formulate policies, strategies ; Make proposals for business plans from the perspective of sustainability ; Follow up on measures

Hold discussions regarding the expectations of multiple Ajinomoto Group stakeholders over approximately two years. Report to the Board of Directors as Materiality.

Sustainability Advisory

Council Second Phase

Report to the Board of Directors on implementation of Materiality, disclosure, dialogue on its progress, and building of relationships with stakeholders through these efforts, with a view to strengthening the monitoring of the Board of Directors.

5

Identification Process of Important Issues (Materiality) for the Ajinomoto Group

Materiality to be addressed with a view to 2050

Approved in December 2022 through deliberation by the Board of Directors on realizing the sustainable enhancement of corporate value by meeting stakeholders' expectations of the Group.

* " Seikatsusha" is a unique Japanese concept that, unlike partial concept of "consumer" used in business and "citizen" used in political science, seeks to define people holistically. A seikatsusha is a person with agency who defines their own life priorities based on their own (shared) interpretation of their communities' values and long-term interests. A seikatsusha is the ultimate and most fundamental stakeholder representing humans living together in society.

Setting the key themes we should be addressing and accelerating initiatives

Key Themes that the Current Ajinomoto Group Should Address

Achievement of a sustainable global environment

Achievement of well-being through food

Contribution to advanced medicine and prevention

Contribution to the evolution of a Smart Society

Respect for diverse values and human rights

Reinforcement of our management foundation

Roadmap to Realizing ASV

We will steadily implement efforts to mitigate negative impacts, based on the strengthening of intangible assets and taking into account risks and opportunities for each key theme, and accelerate initiatives for creating positive impacts.

Today's main topic

Ajinomoto Group's approach to nutrition

Initiatives for advancing our approach of nutrition without compromise (Commitment to Nutrition)

Delicious salt reduction

Provide nutritious products

Provide information, recipes, and menus

Workforce nutrition improvement

＋

＝ 0.88

billion

Reduction in daily salt intake that can be achieved by adding umami to diets*

Reduction (%) Volume (g) Japan 12.0-21.1 1.3-2.2 USA 7.3-13.5 0.6-1.1 UK 9.1-18.6 0.5-0.9

Note: Indicates replacing 100% (90% for the UK) of salt containing foods with foods using umami to reduce salt content.

Example of Expanding Positive Impact Creation: GX Promotion

At COP28, the strengthening of agriculture and food systems was adopted as a key theme in the Emirates Declaration as a means of achieving the greatest benefits for both climate change countermeasures and biodiversity conservation.

This could mark a turning point for GX promotion in the agriculture and livestock industries.

Speed of GX promotion

(using EV emission controls as an example)

California, USA

ZEV regulations formulated

California, USA

Ratio of ZEV in new vehicle sales raised to 15.4%

COP21

Paris Agreement adopted (1.5°C target)

China: Dual credit policy enacted EU: ZEV regulation began

COP28

Emirates Declaration

New movement in the agriculture and food systems sector

10