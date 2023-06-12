Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2802   JP3119600009

AJINOMOTO CO., INC.

(2802)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-12 am EDT
5611.00 JPY   -0.64%
05:12pAjinomoto : Opening Remarks -The Growth Strategy in Our Medium-Term ASV Initiatives-
PU
05:12pAjinomoto : Continuous Growth in Healthcare and ICT through "AminoScience"
PU
05:12pAjinomoto : ABF-Based Growth Strategy in ICT
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ajinomoto : Growth Strategy for the Biopharmaceutical and Regenerative Medicine Culture Media Business

06/12/2023 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Business Briefing

Growth Strategy for the Biopharmaceutical and Regenerative Medicine Culture Media Business

Atsushi Konishi

Research & Business Planning Department

June 13, 2023

1

What are cell culture media?

P3

2

Our culture media products

P4

2 - 1

CELLiST: Biopharmaceutical culture medium

P5

2 - 2

StemFit®: Regenerative medicine culture medium

P11

3

Future of our culture media business

P17

What are cell culture media?

Sources of nutrition for the cultured cells used to create biopharmaceuticals or grow.

Animal

cell

Human body

(made up of 37 trillion cells)

Nutrition from food

Cultured cells

Nutrition from culture media

Biopharmaceuticals

Regenerative medicines

Bioreactor cultivation

Plate or bioreactor cultivation

250-2000L

Up to 10L

Growth

Production of

Refine and

Administer

iPS/ES cell

Growth

Differentiation

formulate

proteins

Formulate and administer

Copyright © 2023 Ajinomoto Co., Inc. All rights reserved

3

Our culture media products

We offer pharmaceutical production culture media for two different purposes.

Biopharmaceutical culture medium / CELLiST (powdered culture medium)

Cultivates animal cells for biopharmaceutical production

Regenerative medicine culture medium / StemFit® (liquid culture medium)

Cultivates iPS/ES cells for cellular medicine production

Copyright © 2023 Ajinomoto Co., Inc. All rights reserved

4

Our culture media products

We offer pharmaceutical production culture media for two different purposes.

Biopharmaceutical culture medium / CELLiST (powdered culture medium)

Cultivates animal cells for biopharmaceutical production

Regenerative medicine culture medium / StemFit® (liquid culture medium)

Cultivates iPS/ES cells for cellular medicine production

Copyright © 2023 Ajinomoto Co., Inc. All rights reserved

5

Disclaimer

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 21:11:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AJINOMOTO CO., INC.
05:12pAjinomoto : Opening Remarks -The Growth Strategy in Our Medium-Term ASV Initiatives-
PU
05:12pAjinomoto : Continuous Growth in Healthcare and ICT through "AminoScience"
PU
05:12pAjinomoto : ABF-Based Growth Strategy in ICT
PU
05:12pAjinomoto : Growth Strategy for the Biopharmaceutical and Regenerative Medicine Culture Me..
PU
06/07Ajinomoto : Result of the Eighth Evaluation of the Effectiveness of the Board of Directors
PU
05/29All about credit ratings
MS
05/23Ajinomoto : Presentation materials with script (Updated on May.23, 2023)
PU
05/19Trustar hires Citi to sell soy sauce maker Amoy -sources
RE
05/19Trustar hires Citi to sell soy sauce maker Amoy -sources
RE
05/17AJINOMOTO CO., INC. : Changes in management and corporate officers
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AJINOMOTO CO., INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 372 B 9 830 M 9 830 M
Net income 2023 88 038 M 631 M 631 M
Net Debt 2023 163 B 1 169 M 1 169 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,8x
Yield 2023 1,10%
Capitalization 2 944 B 21 100 M 21 100 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
EV / Sales 2024 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 34 198
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart AJINOMOTO CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AJINOMOTO CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5 611,00 JPY
Average target price 5 146,92 JPY
Spread / Average Target -8,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Taro Fujie President & Chief Executive Officer
Katsuhide Shirai Senior Manager-Finance
Masatoshi Ito Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Shuhei Takehara Manager-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Takashi Nawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AJINOMOTO CO., INC.40.09%21 268
NESTLÉ S.A.0.02%316 877
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.9.48%99 374
THE HERSHEY COMPANY10.47%52 289
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-1.85%48 339
KRAFT HEINZ-9.41%45 261
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer