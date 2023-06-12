|
Ajinomoto : Growth Strategy for the Biopharmaceutical and Regenerative Medicine Culture Media Business
Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Business Briefing
Growth Strategy for the Biopharmaceutical and Regenerative Medicine Culture Media Business
Atsushi Konishi
Research & Business Planning Department
What are cell culture media?
Our culture media products
CELLiST™: Biopharmaceutical culture medium
StemFit®: Regenerative medicine culture medium
Future of our culture media business
What are cell culture media?
Sources of nutrition for the cultured cells used to create biopharmaceuticals or grow.
Human body
(made up of 37 trillion cells)
Nutrition from food
Cultured cells
Nutrition from culture media
Biopharmaceuticals
Regenerative medicines
Bioreactor cultivation
250-2000L
|
Growth
Production of
Refine and
Administer
iPS/ES cell
Growth
Differentiation
formulate
proteins
Our culture media products
We offer pharmaceutical production culture media for two different purposes.
Biopharmaceutical culture medium / CELLiST™ (powdered culture medium)
Cultivates animal cells for biopharmaceutical production
Regenerative medicine culture medium / StemFit® (liquid culture medium)
Cultivates iPS/ES cells for cellular medicine production
Our culture media products
We offer pharmaceutical production culture media for two different purposes.
Biopharmaceutical culture medium / CELLiST™ (powdered culture medium)
Cultivates animal cells for biopharmaceutical production
Regenerative medicine culture medium / StemFit® (liquid culture medium)
Cultivates iPS/ES cells for cellular medicine production
