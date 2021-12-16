Log in
    2802   JP3119600009

AJINOMOTO CO., INC.

(2802)
Ajinomoto : Named to CDP's Climate Change A List for Two Consecutive Years

12/16/2021 | 11:59pm EST
Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Named to CDP's Climate Change A List for

Two Consecutive Years

TOKYO, December 13, 2021 - Ajinomoto Co., Inc. ("Ajinomoto Co.") has been selected by CDP,1 an international environmental non-profit, for inclusion in its Climate Change A List for 2021. Selection for the A List, CDP's highest evaluation, is in recognition of factors including Ajinomoto Co.'s comprehensive disclosure and pioneering initiatives regarding climate change. Following last year's result, this is the second consecutive year for Ajinomoto Co. to make its appearance on the A List.

CDP drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests, and it leverages institutional investors and major purchasing organizations worldwide that have a strong interest in

environmental issues to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. Each year, CDP collects, analyzes and evaluates information on the environmental activities of major companies around the world and selects the most outstanding companies in terms of climate change-related initiatives and information disclosure for its Climate Change A List. In fiscal 2021, approximately 12,000 companies were evaluated, and 200 companies, including 55 Japanese companies, were selected for the A List.2

Climate change is not only an urgent global issue, but also an issue that may have a major impact on Ajinomoto Group businesses, including procurement of raw materials and other activities. At the corporate management level, the Ajinomoto Group sees climate change as both a risk and an opportunity, and has set a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 50% from their fiscal 2018 level by fiscal 2030 for coexistence with the Earth and the environment. As part of this effort, Ajinomoto Co. has endorsed the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") and is conducting climate change scenario analysis; in addition, as a member of the international environmental initiative RE100, the Ajinomoto Group is proactively using renewable energy such as biomass and solar power, and will continue to steadily take actions to decarbonize its business operations, including the introduction of internal carbon pricing.

The following section of the corporate website introduces the Ajinomoto Group's approach and initiatives for climate change adaptation and mitigation.

Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation https://www.ajinomoto.com/sustainability/materiality/climate_change.php

  1. CDP website: https://www.cdp.net/en
  2. Climate Change A List companies: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores

https://www.ajinomoto.com/cms_wp_ajnmt_global/wp-content/uploads/pdf/RE100.pdf

The Ajinomoto Group, unlocking the power of amino acids, aims to resolve food and health issues associated with dietary habits and aging, and contribute to greater wellness for people worldwide.

Based on the corporate message "Eat Well, Live Well.", we have been scientifically pursuing the possibilities of amino acids to aim for future growth by creating new value through sustainable and innovative solutions for communities and society.

The Ajinomoto Group has offices in 35 countries and regions, and sells products in more than 130 countries and regions. In fiscal 2020, sales were 1.0714 trillion yen (10.1 billion U.S. dollars). To learn more, visit www.ajinomoto.com.

Disclaimer

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 04:58:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
