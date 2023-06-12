Ajinomoto : Opening Remarks -The Growth Strategy in Our Medium-Term ASV Initiatives-
Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Business Briefing
Opening Remarks
The Growth Strategy in Our Medium-Term
ASV Initiatives
Taro Fujie
Member of the Board, Representative Executive Officer
President & Chief Executive Officer
June 13, 2023
The Message of Today's Business Briefing
Since the announcement of our Purpose-Driven Management by Medium-Term ASV Initiatives 2030 Roadmap, our Group has worked as one to get employees and partners who share our purpose on board with the Roadmap and to achieve our ASV indicators.
We will drive growth through business model transformation (BMX) in four growth areas that leverage the strengths of our unique "AminoScience." Our aim is to achieve dramatic growth by further accelerating growth potential in our existing businesses and fusing our existing businesses with BMX to create new value.
In Healthcare, we will achieve growth through the maximization of asset efficiency and the expansion of co-creation with customers in our core businesses. We will concentrate management resources in key strategic businesses and will continue to evolve while taking the lead in advanced innovation and modality.
In ICT, we will leverage the network of our value chain to evolve into growth areas and expand applications. We will further advance rapid development and deploy next- generation new areas and new materials.
Management Transformation to Medium-Term ASV Initiatives
We will continue to pursue new value and BMX while being committed to achieve targets in the performance forecasts. Furthermore, we will promote medium-term ASV initiatives which improve our execution capabilities and continue to take on the challenge of ambitious ASV indicators.
By leveraging the strengths of the Ajinomoto Group's unique "AminoScience" offerings, we aim to achieve dramatic growth in four growth areas. These areas were defined through our basic policy to focus on areas where there is great market growth potential and social value.