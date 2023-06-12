Ajinomoto : Opening Remarks -The Growth Strategy in Our Medium-Term ASV Initiatives

Financials JPY USD Sales 2023 1 372 B 9 830 M 9 830 M Net income 2023 88 038 M 631 M 631 M Net Debt 2023 163 B 1 169 M 1 169 M P/E ratio 2023 33,8x Yield 2023 1,10% Capitalization 2 944 B 21 100 M 21 100 M EV / Sales 2023 2,27x EV / Sales 2024 2,11x Nbr of Employees 34 198 Free-Float 98,6% Chart AJINOMOTO CO., INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends AJINOMOTO CO., INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 13 Last Close Price 5 611,00 JPY Average target price 5 146,92 JPY Spread / Average Target -8,27% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Taro Fujie President & Chief Executive Officer Katsuhide Shirai Senior Manager-Finance Masatoshi Ito Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer Shuhei Takehara Manager-Legal Affairs & Compliance Takashi Nawa Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) AJINOMOTO CO., INC. 40.09% 21 268 NESTLÉ S.A. 0.02% 316 877 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. 9.48% 99 374 THE HERSHEY COMPANY 10.47% 52 289 GENERAL MILLS, INC. -1.85% 48 339 KRAFT HEINZ -9.41% 45 261