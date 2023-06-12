Advanced search
    2802   JP3119600009

AJINOMOTO CO., INC.

(2802)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-12 am EDT
5611.00 JPY   -0.64%
Ajinomoto : Opening Remarks -The Growth Strategy in Our Medium-Term ASV Initiatives-
PU
Ajinomoto : Continuous Growth in Healthcare and ICT through "AminoScience"
PU
Ajinomoto : ABF-Based Growth Strategy in ICT
PU
Ajinomoto : Opening Remarks -The Growth Strategy in Our Medium-Term ASV Initiatives-

06/12/2023 | 05:12pm EDT
Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Business Briefing

Opening Remarks

The Growth Strategy in Our Medium-Term

ASV Initiatives

Taro Fujie

Member of the Board, Representative Executive Officer

President & Chief Executive Officer

June 13, 2023

The Message of Today's Business Briefing

  • Since the announcement of our Purpose-Driven Management by Medium-Term ASV Initiatives 2030 Roadmap, our Group has worked as one to get employees and partners who share our purpose on board with the Roadmap and to achieve our ASV indicators.
  • We will drive growth through business model transformation (BMX) in four growth areas that leverage the strengths of our unique "AminoScience." Our aim is to achieve dramatic growth by further accelerating growth potential in our existing businesses and fusing our existing businesses with BMX to create new value.
  • In Healthcare, we will achieve growth through the maximization of asset efficiency and the expansion of co-creation with customers in our core businesses. We will concentrate management resources in key strategic businesses and will continue to evolve while taking the lead in advanced innovation and modality.
  • In ICT, we will leverage the network of our value chain to evolve into growth areas and expand applications. We will further advance rapid development and deploy next- generation new areas and new materials.

Copyright © 2023 Ajinomoto Co., Inc. All rights reserved

2

Evolution of Our Vision: Where We Want to Be

Unlocking the power of amino acids to resolve the food and health issues

Contributing to the well-being of all human beings, our society and our planet with "AminoScience"

Reduce

environmental

Promote better

impacts and

health and life

regenerate the

environment

Copyright © 2023 Ajinomoto Co., Inc. All rights reserved

3

Management Transformation to Medium-Term ASV Initiatives

We will continue to pursue new value and BMX while being committed to achieve targets in the performance forecasts. Furthermore, we will promote medium-term ASV initiatives which improve our execution capabilities and continue to take on the challenge of ambitious ASV indicators.

Some uncertainties are expected.

Nevertheless, the Group will work as one

and with excitement to achieve these

Backcasting

challenging ASV indicators.

Challenging targets from

management

2025 ASV indicators

Challenging targets from

management

2030 ASV indicators

ASV indicators

Economic Social

value value

indicators indicators

Pursuing ASV with

determination & ambition

Strengthening intangible assets

Each individual constantly taking

on ASV indicators

Roadmap

Performance forecast (image)

FY22

FY23

FY25

FY30

Copyright © 2023 Ajinomoto Co., Inc. All rights reserved

4

Ajinomoto Group Growth Strategy: Basic Policy

By leveraging the strengths of the Ajinomoto Group's unique "AminoScience" offerings, we aim to achieve dramatic growth in four growth areas. These areas were defined through our basic policy to focus on areas where there is great market growth potential and social value.

"AminoScience"

Eat Well, Live Well.

Growth

Social value

Healthcare

Food & Wellness

ICT

Green

Copyright © 2023 Ajinomoto Co., Inc. All rights reserved

5

Disclaimer

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 21:11:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
