Ajinomoto : Presentation materials with script (Updated on November 17, 2021)

The full-year FY2021 forecast is for increased sales and profit (upward revision).

In Healthcare and Others, the electronic materials and amino acids businesses and Bio-Pharma Services business were strong, driving Group-wide performance. Sustained growth is expected from the next fiscal year onward, too.

In Seasonings and Foods, sales have grown organically with strategic use of the marketing budget and the effect of increased prices. However, due to increases in the cost of raw materials, fuel, and logistics, profit is expected to decline this year. By steadily enacting countermeasures, we are strengthening profitability for the next fiscal year and beyond.

In Frozen Foods, profit is expected to be level with the previous year due to cost increases being absorbed by price increases, etc.