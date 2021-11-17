Ajinomoto : Presentation materials with script (Updated on November 17, 2021)
11/17/2021 | 02:17am EST
Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (2802)
Forecast for FY2021 (Ending March 31, 2022) and Initiatives for the Structural Reform Phase of the Medium-Term Management Plan
Takaaki Nishii
Member of the Board,
Representative Executive Officer,
President & Chief Executive Officer
November 4, 2021
1
Contents
Summary Results for the First Half Ended September 30, 2021 and FY2021 Forecast
The Corporate Value Enhancement Cycle and Engagement
Progress on Medium-Term Management Plan (MTP) Priority Themes
Reference Material
Appendixes: Consolidated Results First Half Ended September 30, 2021 FY2021 Revised Forecast by Segment
Note: Business profit (consolidated) in this material:
Sales - Cost of sales - Selling expenses, Research & development expenses and General & administrative expenses + Share of profit of associates and joint ventures
2
Our Message Today
The full-year FY2021 forecast is for increased sales and profit (upward revision).
In Healthcare and Others, the electronic materials and amino acids businesses and Bio-Pharma Services business were strong, driving Group-wide performance. Sustained growth is expected from the next fiscal year onward, too.
In Seasonings and Foods, sales have grown organically with strategic use of the marketing budget and the effect of increased prices. However, due to increases in the cost of raw materials, fuel, and logistics, profit is expected to decline this year. By steadily enacting countermeasures, we are strengthening profitability for the next fiscal year and beyond.
In Frozen Foods, profit is expected to be level with the previous year due to cost increases being absorbed by price increases, etc.
