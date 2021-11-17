Log in
    2802   JP3119600009

AJINOMOTO CO., INC.

(2802)
Ajinomoto : Presentation materials with script (Updated on November 17, 2021)

11/17/2021 | 02:17am EST
Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (2802)

Forecast for FY2021 (Ending March 31, 2022) and Initiatives for the Structural Reform Phase of the Medium-Term Management Plan

Takaaki Nishii

Member of the Board,

Representative Executive Officer,

President & Chief Executive Officer

November 4, 2021

Contents

  1. Summary Results for the First Half Ended September 30, 2021 and FY2021 Forecast
  1. The Corporate Value Enhancement Cycle and Engagement
  1. Progress on Medium-Term Management Plan (MTP) Priority Themes

Reference Material

Appendixes: Consolidated Results First Half Ended September 30, 2021 FY2021 Revised Forecast by Segment

Note: Business profit (consolidated) in this material:

Sales - Cost of sales - Selling expenses, Research & development expenses and General & administrative expenses + Share of profit of associates and joint ventures

Our Message Today

The full-year FY2021 forecast is for increased sales and profit (upward revision).

In Healthcare and Others, the electronic materials and amino acids businesses and Bio-Pharma Services business were strong, driving Group-wide performance. Sustained growth is expected from the next fiscal year onward, too.

In Seasonings and Foods, sales have grown organically with strategic use of the marketing budget and the effect of increased prices. However, due to increases in the cost of raw materials, fuel, and logistics, profit is expected to decline this year. By steadily enacting countermeasures, we are strengthening profitability for the next fiscal year and beyond.

In Frozen Foods, profit is expected to be level with the previous year due to cost increases being absorbed by price increases, etc.

Copyright © 2021 Ajinomoto Co., Inc. All rights reserved.

I-1. FY2021 Results Digest

In first-half results, sales increased by ¥38.8 billion and profit increased by ¥7.3 billion.

The full-year forecast is for increased sales and profit. Increased sales are expected in all segments due to strategic use of the marketing budget, etc.

Business profit has been revised upward from the initial forecast of ¥115.0 billion to ¥120.0 billion, with Healthcare and Others driving the Company.

Expect ROIC of 7.6%, progressing steadily toward the MTP target for FY2022.

Operating cash flow is expected to be approximately ¥163.0 billion, the same level as in the previous year.

It is on pace to exceed ¥400.0 billion over the planned three years of FY2020-2022.

For shareholder returns, we are further increasing dividends (initial forecast: ¥44

yen -> revised forecast: ¥48) and are repurchasing shares as planned. EPS is expected to grow again in FY2021.

Copyright © 2021 Ajinomoto Co., Inc. All rights reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 07:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
