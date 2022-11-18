Ajinomoto : Q&A Transcript of Second Quarter Results Briefing (Nov. 8, 2022)

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Briefing for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 Q&A Transcript (November 8, 2022 10:00-11:30 JST) Speakers: -Taro Fujie, Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO -Hiroshi Shiragami, Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President, CIO & Supervision of Research and Development -Tatsuya Sasaki, Executive Officer, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Global Corporate Division and Corporate Service Division -Yoshiteru Masai, Executive Officer & Senior Vice President, General Manager of Food Products Division -Sumio Maeda, Executive Officer & Vice President, General Manager of AminoScience Division -Hideaki Kawana, Executive Officer & Vice President, Supervision of Frozen Foods -Tetsuya Nakano, Executive Officer & Vice President, in charge of Finance and Investor Relations -Chika Morishima, Executive Officer, In-charge of Sustainability and Communications -Eiichi Mizutani, Executive Director General Manager, Global Finance Department, Global Corporate Division -Michael Lish, Corporate Executive, General Manager of Amino Acids Department -Maiko Mori, Corporate Executive, General Manager of Quick Nourishment Department *This transcript is based on the content of the simultaneous interpretation at the briefing, and this English version is for reference only. The Japanese version is the valid record: https://www.ajinomoto.co.jp/company/jp/ir/event/presentation/main/0111116/teaserItems1/00/linkList/06/link/FY2 2Q2_QA_J.pdf

Question & Answer Session ([Q]: Questioner, [A]: Answerer) Operator: We would like to move on to the Q&A session. First, we'd like to take questions from Saji-san, Mizuho Securities. Saji [Q]: Thank you very much. This is Saji speaking. I'd like to raise one question. In Japan, the weaker yen is worsening foreign workers' work. So, hotels and food factories suffer from labor shortages because the income level is very low in Japan because of the weaker yen. That is the current situation. There are two aspects of this. There are issues Ajinomoto is facing, but on the other hand there are more opportunities for Ajinomoto to offer value to users of Solution & Ingredients (S&I). In terms of labor shortages, how does that impact the manufacturing industry, especially consumables? What is your perception about this? And are there any opportunities and risks associated with this? Thank you very much. Fujie [A]: Saji-san, thank you for your question. I'd like to invite Masai-san to address this question. Masai [A]: Saji-san, thank you for your question. This is Masai speaking. To that question, I'd like to answer. First of all, in terms of labor shortages, yes, that is happening. At Ajinomoto, Ajinomoto Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is integrating the production, and we are promoting automation at the factory floor. In that sense, we can withstand the labor shortage issues. Your point is taken, but we'd like to keep monitoring the situation closely. Also, the situation is highly fluid. You mentioned S&I. On our part, by promoting this area, we are collaborating with start-up firms. In terms of partnership and collaboration, we are pursuing that opportunity. By doing so, we can see new businesses or new solution models emerging out of this external partnership. So, we can work on the next phase of the road map. Thank you very much for the question. Fujie [A]: Thank you. Also, I'd like to expand on that. Especially for food services, labor-saving menu, and long- lasting seasonings, those are the ones that receive many inquiries. So, by capturing this as an opportunity, we'd like to ensure increasing our business or expanding our business. Thank you very much for the question, and that's it from me. Thank you. Operator: Thank you very much, Saji-san. Next question, SMBC Nikko Securities, Takagi-san, please. Takagi [Q]: Hello, this is Takagi. My first question is to Mr. Fujie. Ajinomoto's weakness, what is your take on that? A few years ago, the weakness of Ajinomoto was the responsiveness of the macro environment. That was the weakness, but you have been very resilient. Actually, maybe that's the strength right now. From your point of view, what is the current weakness of Ajinomoto? How are you going to improve on that? And how are you going to reform that? What type of preparations do you have? That's my first question. Fujie [A]: This is Fujie speaking. Thank you very much for your question. I've been debating with the current management and the former CEO Nishii. I think the biggest challenge is to scale up. We have to have the capability to scale up our business. In terms of the AminoScience business, the format of scaling up the business, we have been able to have a definite way in terms of scaling-up for the Functional Materials and Bio-Pharma Services. Mike has talked about amino acid-related business in the presentation. These have been driving the Ajinomoto Group's business. In that sense, in terms of scaling up Seasonings and Foods, excluding the overseas market, and scaling up the Ajinomoto Group overall, we have to come up with a format and evolve the initiatives and speed up our 1

initiatives. I think one representative initiative will be the BMX, the business model transformation. We have four growth domains, which I have talked about already. In terms of the specific example, we are planning very thoroughly. We are planting seeds to be able to achieve that. By the end of February to the beginning of March, I think I will be able to show you more specific examples. But even before than that, a lot of initiatives are progressing. Shiragami-san, do you have any follow-up? Shiragami [A]: Hello. Thank you very much for your question. As Fujie-san has said, from our point of view, leveraging our strength and by doing so, overcoming our weakness, and then changing that weakness into strength. So, through BMX, that is what we are doing. For the AminoScience, healthcare, and electronic materials business, I think we have been quite successful. We have this type of format and we're quite confident of future growth. By utilizing this format in the food business, in the Food & Wellness and Green, these will be the growth domains that we are focusing on for the ASV indicators for the next mid-term plan. Towards February to March, I think we'll be ready to talk more specifically about that. Thank you. Takagi [Q]: For the food business, coming up with that kind of a format, I think it's very, very challenging. What is a challenging point within your company? Or conversely, what are the opportunities? Can you speak more on those points? Fujie [A]: Masai-san, can you respond to that? Masai [A]: Thank you. I would say this might be linked to the weakness, but going forward, we should focus on the younger generation who is going to support this country in the future, and I think that is very important. The Food & Wellness domain, new momentum should be created. I think that will be the key. We have young, excellent, talented human resources. How are we going to reflect the opinions of these younger generations? How are we going to ride the wave of change? That will be the focus, or this will be reflected in our next road map. Takagi [Q]: Understood. Thank you very much. My second question is that I looked at the presentation materials, slide number 50. The performance outlook image, next fiscal year, the profit is going to go up. Then next going forward, it will just grow strongly. Can you comment on the way this graph looks? Fujie [A]: This slide, page 50? Takagi [Q]: Yes, referring to the slide, this blue line. Fujie [A]: This is just the image. Maybe this has been a bit misleading. I apologize. This is the image. Rather than focusing on the single year performance outlook, the higher challenging 2023 ASV indicators are there. So, I was just showing you the contrast. Sometimes the performance will be close to the ASV indicator, sometimes it's not. If there is a gap, we will pursue ASV early and try to become closer to the ASV indicators. So, just it's an image. Sorry if I misled you. Takagi [Q]: The blue line, the trajectory, is that the profit level that you want to pursue? Or is it different? Is that what you're saying? Fujie [A]: In terms of the blue line, externally, we are saying we think it's a responsibility to disclose our forecast, so for single fiscal years, we will be giving forecasts. That will be basically these blue lines. But if you just focus on that, we will not be able to plant challenging seeds or show challenging path towards 2030. We will always have a challenging initiative and at the same time, we have to consider how we are going to achieve these challenging initiatives. That is what this graph means. Takagi [Q]: Understood. We'll take that as a reference then. But if you look at next fiscal year, this year you have taken some counter-initiatives. For FY2023, in terms of the profit growth for your company… I think you 2

are expecting a single digit or maybe more than that towards 2030. So is that the type of guideline that I should expect? Fujie [A]: First, for the FY2023 outlook. The raw material cost situation, I think it is still going to be tough. Some will stay at a higher level. Some may go down. But in terms of the price increases, we were accelerating our responses on that. In terms of the structural reform, I think that will be more and more necessary, so we will focus on structural reform and improve our efficiency. By doing so, including the contribution coming from growth domains, we will increase our profits in FY2023. We want to maintain this momentum until 2030. The ASV indicators for 2030, we want to come close to those indicators as much as possible. Thank you very much. Operator: Thank you very much. We'd like to take the next question. Fujiwara-san from Nomura Securities. Fujiwara [Q]: Thank you very much. This is Fujiwara speaking, from Nomura Securities. Nice to speak to you all. Regarding structural reform, I'd like to raise several questions. First, in terms of financial results, it was very solid. But what was shocking was the US Frozen Foods. In 2014, since the acquisition, eight years has passed, and we are yet to achieve to lower the breakeven point. In order to achieve ROIC 5% or even more, what structural reform will be taking place? How is it going to be different from the past eight years? That is my first question. Next, regarding Seasonings and Foods. Seasonings, the brand equity as well as share is very robust. It is very resistant to inflation. But this segment not only includes seasonings; powdered beverage, as well as instant noodles are included. And powdered beverage struggled this quarter. In Seasonings and Foods, will you accelerate selection and concentration down the road? Those are my two questions. Thank you. Fujie [A]: Thank you very much for your questions, Fujiwara-san. I'd like to appoint Kawana-san to address the first question. And for the second one, Mori-san and myself will deal with the question. Kawana [A]: This is Kawana speaking, responsible for frozen food. Nice to speak to you all. Regarding US frozen food. Currently, eight years have passed and what we have been doing, that was your question. In the first five years since the acquisition, we were unable to perfectly fit the business. The former company, Windsor's low profitability businesses were not flexibly or swiftly terminated. Afterwards, non-profitable businesses underwent structural reform to shift towards more profitable and growing businesses. And we are still in the process of doing that but then inflation kicked in. Structural reform is underway in scaling down the low profit Italian or appetizer, and the extra space is to be utilized for Asian products. We are still in process of doing that. However, inevitably, low profit businesses can generate marginal profit. That means fixed costs were able to be absorbed. If we are to terminate these low-profit businesses and increase production capacity of Asian products, then marginal profit will go down, and then investments had to be made. So, there's a time lag for us to generate positive impacts. In terms of the business profit, there is a death valley curve that we had to face. Ideally, this was scheduled to bottom out in H1 of 2021, but the death valley curve even deepened because of the inflation. And consumption was down, so Asian foods are yet to offset the negative impact. So, in terms of overcoming the death valley curve, the timing is delayed and the valley got even deeper. If you could look at page 20 of the material. In H2 2021, the valley bottomed out and in H1 2022, we are in the recovery phase. That is the real situation. Going forward, we project a recovery trend. We are formulating our Roadmap towards 2030 and plan B and plan C are being formulated as well. We are setting a certain hurdle, and if the structural reform didn't proceed well or further recession happened, then we have to execute plan B or C. Thank you very much. 3