    2802   JP3119600009

AJINOMOTO CO., INC.

(2802)
  Report
Ajinomoto : Sets a New Target to Become Carbon Neutral ー Declares Its Commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative as an Effort to Achieve the Net-Zero Standard for Greenhouse Gas Emissions by FY2050

03/17/2022 | 03:01am EDT
The Ajinomoto Group Sets a New Target

to Become Carbon Neutral

Declares Its Commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative as an Effort to Achieve

the Net-Zero Standard for Greenhouse Gas Emissions by FY2050

TOKYO, March 15, 2022 - The Ajinomoto Group recently submitted a letter of commitment declaring that it would comply with the new greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets, including the Net-Zero Standard, set by the international partnership organization Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). With this declaration, the Ajinomoto Group will set new targets to achieve carbon neutrality, which calls for limiting the net amount of its GHG emissions to zero, by fiscal 2050.

The SBTi is an international cooperative organization that drives companies to set science-based targets in line with the standards demanded by the Paris Agreement. The SBTi was established in 2014 by CDP, an organization that runs programs motivating companies to disclose information about their environmental activities; the World Resources Institute; the World Wide Fund for Nature; and the United Nations Global Compact. COP26, which was held in Glasgow, Scotland, in 2021, presented the SBTi an opportunity to revise its standards and set new GHG emissions reduction targets, including the Net-Zero Standard, that limit global warming to 1.5˚C above pre-industrial levels by 2100. The SBTi is urging companies to participate in these efforts and submit their respective targets.

In order to further accelerate efforts for its GHG emissions reduction targets, which have been approved by the SBTi, to limit global warming to 1.5˚C, the Ajinomoto Group is committed to complying with the SBTi's new standards for GHG emissions reduction targets, including the Net-Zero Standard, and is undertaking a review of its targets so they are in alignment with the new standards. The Ajinomoto Group has been proactively carrying forward the conversion to fuels with a low GHG emissions coefficient, such as natural gas and biomass, the procurement of renewable energy (electricity), and the introduction of new technologies and new production methods realized through innovation. Going forward, the Group will further accelerate these efforts throughout its offices in Japan and abroad, and through its efforts aimed at achieving carbon neutrality by fiscal 2050, contribute to the construction of sustainable food systems that are more resilient.

References

The Ajinomoto Group's greenhouse effect gas reduction targets approved by SBT initiative https://www.ajinomoto.com/sustainability/news/the-ajinomoto-groups-greenhouse-effect-gas-reduction- targets-approved-by-sbt-initiative

Press release dated December 13, 2021

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Named to CDP's Climate Change A List for Two Consecutive Years https://www.ajinomoto.com/cms_wp_ajnmt_global/wp-content/uploads/pdf/2021_12_13E.pdf

Path toward the 2030 outcomes https://www.ajinomoto.com/sustainability/pdf/2021/ir2021en_25-36.pdf

The Ajinomoto Group, unlocking the power of amino acids, aims to resolve food and health issues associated with dietary habits and aging, and contribute to greater wellness for people worldwide.

Based on the corporate message "Eat Well, Live Well.", we have been scientifically pursuing the possibilities of amino acids to aim for future growth by creating new value through sustainable and innovative solutions for communities and society.

The Ajinomoto Group has offices in 35 countries and regions, and sells products in more than 130 countries and regions. In fiscal 2020, sales were 1.0714 trillion yen (10.1 billion U.S. dollars). To learn more, visit www.ajinomoto.com.

For further information, please contact: HERE

Disclaimer

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 07:00:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 145 B 9 661 M 9 661 M
Net income 2022 70 508 M 595 M 595 M
Net Debt 2022 166 B 1 400 M 1 400 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 1,42%
Capitalization 1 846 B 15 579 M 15 579 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 33 461
Free-Float 97,2%
Income Statement Evolution
