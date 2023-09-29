Editorial policy GRI2-2,GRI2-3

Beginning this year, we changed the name of this publication from Sustainability Data Book to Sustainability Report. The Sustainability Report is a report that describes the Ajinomoto Group's approach to sustainability and initiatives from the perspectives of health and nutrition, environment (E), society (S), and governance (G), along with numerical data. We hope this report, in combination with our ASV Report (integrated report), enhances the understanding of our stakeholders, including shareholders and investors, related to our approach to sustainable value creation.

This report conforms to GRI standards.

Organizational scope

This report covers the activities of the Group, comprising, unless otherwise noted, Ajinomoto Co., Inc. ("the Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries and equity-method affiliates (as of March 31, 2023). When comprehensive Group information is not available, the data parameters are explicitly defined.

Period covered by this report

Fiscal 2022 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Past circumstances, data, and recent cases outside of this time period are presented when appropriate.

More detailed information is available on our corporate website.

https://www.ajinomoto.com/sustainability/