Ajinomoto Group Sustainability Report 2024
Appendix 1 : Environmental Data
- Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions
- Conservation of water resources
- 3Rs of waste
- Third-partyassurance
- ISO 14001 certificate
Scope of the Environmental Data
The environmental data of this section covers Ajinomoto Co., Inc. and other Group companies subject to the Ajinomoto Group Environmental Management as defined in the company's Environmental Regulations as of March 31, 2024. Performance statistics are for the 138, which substantially represent the environmental performance of the entire Ajinomoto Group under the consolidated financial accounting system.
Ajinomoto Group
Environmental Data
Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions
Greenhouse gas emissions calculated from IEA[1] CO2 emissions factors
(t-CO2e)
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
(Base Year)
Scope 3 Category 1: Raw
8,115,946
7,784,783
7,614,734
6,960,412
6,610,392
6,494,563
materials
Scope 1:
1,196,969
1,013,315
1,008,811
1,005,363
973,780
767,084
Scope 3 Category 3: Production
381,765
625,142
630,823
583,499
604,719
587,760
Market-based
Market-based
Market-based
Market-based
Market-based
Market-based
method
method
method
method
method
method
Scope 2:
1,015,723
960,375
901,789
606,594
611,712
512,652
Location-
Location-
Location-
Location-
Location-
Location-
based method
based method
based method
based method
based method
based method
1,026,764
978,066
910,791
622,059
620,751
516,707
Scope 3 Category 4: Transport
1,274,589
1,256,044
1,210,741
1,121,673
1,037,133
981,743
Scope 3 Category 11: Use
1,294,392
1,353,234
1,355,477
1,396,947
1,386,049
1,296,947
Scope 3 Category 12: Disposal
443,333
431,048
425,003
409,500
405,337
400,585
Scope 3 Category 2:
249,944
255,910
262,711
232,674
219,172
241,466
Capital goods
Scope 3 Category 5:
140,678
85,666
85,714
92,884
97,854
82,326
Waste generated in operations
Scope 3 Category 6:
4,479
4,486
4,226
4,350
4,446
4,500
Business travel
Scope 3 Category 7:
16,206
16,231
15,292
15,740
16,087
16,283
Employee commuting
Scope 3 Category 8:
Included in
Included in
Included in
Included in
Included in
Included in
Upstream leased assets
category 1
category 1
category 1
category 1
category 1
category 1
Scope 3 Category 9:
Downstream transportation and
3,780
3,503
3,183
3,448
2,535
2,802
distribution
Scope 3 Category 10:
8,158
5,517
179,801
126,716
108,585
78,445
Processing of sold products
Scope 3 Category 13:
0
0
0
0
0
0
Downstream leased assets
Scope 3 Category 14: Franchises
0
0
0
0
0
0
Scope 3 Category 15:
0
0
0
0
0
0
Investments
Scope 3 total
11,933,270
11,821,564
11,787,705
10,947,844
10,492,309
10,187,420
Scope 1, 2 and 3 total
14,145,962
13,795,254
13,698,305
12,599,801
12,077,801
11,467,156
(t-CO2e)
By region
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
(Base Year)
Scope 1 emissions
1,196,969
1,013,315
1,008,811
1,005,363
973,780
767,084
Japan
327,345
302,700
293,358
288,531
279,268
260,444
Asia/Africa
526,405
376,020
389,741
412,339
394,705
225,598
Europe
39,021
41,463
37,902
18,721
15,824
15,381
North America
219,337
212,796
221,691
206,394
210,282
203,728
South America
67,231
65,408
53,877
67,975
63,998
50,201
China
17,629
14,926
12,242
11,402
9,704
11,731
Scope 2 emissions
1,015,723
960,375
901,789
606,594
611,712
512,652
(market-based method)
Japan
141,952
118,337
120,119
101,645
92,886
66,036
Asia/Africa
427,389
414,365
380,604
276,867
308,580
262,446
Europe
184,253
171,196
158,749
20,451
19,161
19,052
North America
193,766
194,490
179,067
170,258
159,857
137,049
South America
40,308
38,306
32,692
6,753
2,646
203
China
28,056
23,681
30,558
30,620
28,582
27,867
Scope 1 and 2 total
2,212,692
1,973,690
1,910,600
1,611,957
1,585,492
1,279,736
emissions
Japan
469,297
421,038
413,477
390,177
372,154
326,480
Asia/Africa
953,794
790,386
770,346
689,205
703,286
488,044
Europe
223,275
212,659
196,651
39,172
34,985
34,433
North America
413,103
407,286
400,758
376,652
370,139
340,777
South America
107,538
103,714
86,569
74,729
66,644
50,405
China
45,686
38,608
42,799
42,022
38,286
39,598
[1] International Energy Agency
Ajinomoto Group
(t-CO2e)
By business activity/division
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
(Base Year)
Scope 1 emissions
1,196,969
1,013,315
1,008,811
1,005,363
973,780
767,084
Production
1,149,384
976,078
970,831
974,789
932,429
740,452
Business
Transportation
25,976
16,060
17,633
12,524
24,732
9,674
activities
Others (office,
21,609
21,177
20,348
18,050
16,620
16,957
sales, R&D, etc.)
Business
Food products
347,927
338,518
436,813
485,193
524,660
495,477
division
AminoScience
849,041
674,797
571,998
520,170
449,121
271,607
Scope 2 emissions
1,015,723
960,375
901,789
606,594
611,712
512,652
(market-based method)
Production
1,010,908
955,202
897,639
604,268
609,377
510,224
Business
Transportation
9
2
2
3
5
3
activities
Others (office,
4,806
5,172
4,148
2,323
2,330
2,425
sales, R&D, etc.)
Business
Food products
379,571
356,388
384,066
311,163
299,081
268,331
division
AminoScience
636,152
603,988
517,722
295,431
312,631
244,321
Greenhouse gas emissions per volume unit calculated from IEA[1]
CO2 emissions factors
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
(Base Year)
Scope 1 and 2 emissions per
0.84
0.79
0.79
0.68
0.67
0.57
volume unit (intensity per ton of
product)
Scope 3 emissions (exclude
4.54
4.71
4.87
4.64
4.46
4.50
category 11) per volume unit
(intensity per ton of product)
Reference value: Production
2,627
2,512
2,423
2,360
2,350
2,265
volume (1,000 t)
Scope 1 and 2 emissions per
1.99
1.79
1.78
1.40
1.17
0.89
volume unit (intensity per million
yen sales)
Scope 3 emissions per volume
10.71
10.75
11.00
9.53
7.72
7.08
unit (intensity per million yen
sales)
Consolidated sales (million
1,114,308
1,100,039
1,071,453
1,149,370
1,359,115
1,439,231
yen)
[1] International Energy Agency
Ajinomoto Group products carbon footprint
CFP values[2]
CFP values per
Product
Production plant
(per kg of
serving[3]
product)
(1)
HON-DASHI®
Kawasaki Plant, Ajinomoto
14.08 kg-CO2e
-
Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
(2)
Ajinomoto KK Consommé
Takatsu Plant, Ajinomoto
6.87 kg-CO2e
-
(Granules)
Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
(3)
Knorr® Cup Soup Tsubu
Takatsu Plant, Ajinomoto
7.08 kg-CO2e
-
Tappuri Corn Cream
Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
(4)
Ajinomoto KK Shirogayu
Takatsu Plant, Ajinomoto
0.81 kg-CO2e
-
250 g
Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
(5)
Cook Do® Hoikoro
Kawasaki Plant, Ajinomoto
2.95 kg-CO2e
1.21 kg-CO2e per
Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
serving (approx. 700 g)
(6)
Cook Do® Kyo-no
Shizuoka Plant, Ajinomoto
2.31 kg-CO2e
2.90 kg-CO2e per
Oozara Butabara Daikon
Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
serving (approx. 1 kg)
(7)
Nabe Cube Toridashi
Kunneppu Plant, Ajinomoto
Food Manufacturing
8.54 kg-CO2e
-
Umashio
Hokkaido Co., Ltd.
(8)
Blendy® Stick Café au
AGF Suzuka, Inc.
4.85 kg-CO2e
-
Lait (coffee mixes)
(9)
Lemon and Basil Fried
Kyushu Plant, Ajinomoto
5.84 kg-CO2e
-
Chicken (frozen foods)
Frozen Foods Co., Inc.
(10)
Yamaki Mentsuyu
Daini Plant and Minakami
2.02 kg-CO2e
-
(400 ml and 500 ml)
Plant, YAMAKI Co., Ltd.
(11) Masako® Ayam (11 g)
Mojokerto Factory, PT
2.49 kg-CO2e
-
AJINOMOTO INDONESIA
(12)
Aji-ngon® Pork flavor
Long Thanh Factory,
2.68 kg-CO2e
-
AJINOMOTO VIETNAM CO.,
seasoning (400 g)
LTD.
Nong Khae Factory,
(13) Ros Dee® Pork (75 g)
AJINOMOTO CO.,
3.15 kg-CO2e
-
(THAILAND) LTD.
- Carbon footprint (CFP) values in the report are calculated in accordance with PCR No. PA-CG-02 from the Japan Environmental Management Association for Industry. The calculation system and the results are backed by a third- party assurance statement from Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance Limited, based on the ISO/TS 14067 standard.
- CFP values of ingredients including vegetables and meat are included.
Ajinomoto Group
Energy input
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
Energy input (TJ)[1]
34,619
33,494
31,733
32,125
29,364
Energy input intensity of
13.8
13.8
13.4
13.7
13.0
production (per kilo tons of
product)
[1] TJ: terajoule, T (tera) = 1012. The joule conversion factors officially published in 2005 have been used.
NOx and other atmospheric emissions
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
Grid electricity (excluding
renewable energy source,
22%
21%
14%
14%
13%
e.g. hydropower)
Gas
40%
38%
38%
37%
43%
Oil
5%
5%
5%
5%
2%
Purchased energy (steam),
12%
15%
13%
12%
4%
coal, etc.
Renewable energy (thermal
21%
21%
29%
32%
38%
equivalent including fuel)
NOx and other atmospheric emissions
(tons)
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
Nitrogen oxide (NOx)
5,224
6,637
5,673
4,730
3,977
Sulfur oxide (SOx)
6,779
7,016
7,676
5,311
1,068
Particulates
884
1,310
871
3,492
762
CFCs[2]
9
7
5
4
11
[2] Figures exclude natural refrigerants and other non-fluorocarbons due to the redefinition of CFCs, HCFCs, and HFCs.
Conservation of water resources
Water use/intensity
(1,000 kl)
FY2005
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
(Base Year)
Total water withdrawal[3]
221,863
66,926
64,406
59,979
60,039
58,358
Fresh surface water
180,363
19,630
17,004
17,259
17,890
17,520
Brackish surface water/
0
0
0
0
0
0
seawater
Fresh groundwater,
0
14,366
13,041
13,769
13,369
12,507
renewable
Fresh groundwater, non-
-
0
0
0
0
0
renewable
Produced water
0
0
0
0
0
0
Municipal water (including
41,500
32,930
34,361
28,950
28,781
28,332
industrial water)
Water consumption per
production volume unit
123
27
27
25
26
26
(intensity per ton of product)
Reduction rate (vs.
-
78%
78%
79%
79%
79%
FY2005)
Ref. Total amount of
1,800
2,512
2,423
2,360
2,354
2,265
production (1,000 t)
Total water discharge[3]
201,300
52,342
51,564
48,034
46,353
45,735
Fresh surface water
47,000
24,297
24,088
20,490
19,655
19,048
(processed by the Group)
Brackish surface water/
0
0
0
0
0
0
seawater
Groundwater
0
0
0
0
0
0
Third-party destinations
10,300
11,291
11,139
11,360
11,245
11,049
Total water recycled or
144,000
16,754
16,338
16,184
15,453
15,638
reused
Proportion of water recycled
65%
25%
25%
27%
26%
27%
or reused
Total water consumption
20,563
14,584
12,842
11,945
13,685
12,623
BOD (tons)[3]
550
283
284
263
269
210
Nitrogen (tons)[3]
3,200
506
583
430
327
303
- Water withdrawal is disclosed as the volume measured and invoiced in accordance with the laws of each country and region, or as a converted volume based on pump power use and pipe water speed. Data for quantity and quality of wastewater is aggregated in accordance with the laws of each country and region.
Ajinomoto Group
3Rs of waste
Volume of waste and by-products and resource recovery ratio
(tons)
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
Hazardous waste (waste acid, waste alkali, waste oil, cinder)
Generated
83,834
81,216
83,770
106,161
96,507
Recycled
83,429
80,892
83,399
105,997
96,323
Incinerated
60
38
24
12
105
Landfills
345
286
347
152
78
Non-hazardous waste
By-products[1]
Generated
2,021,002
1,615,808
1,546,599
1,470,197
1,386,673
Composted
2,020,885
1,615,713
1,543,988
1,470,110
1,386,659
Incinerated
0
0
0
0
0
Landfills
117
95
2,611
87
15
Other[2]
Generated
181,246
173,310
195,832
208,120
174,906
Recycled
156,432
150,295
169,243
182,956
155,715
Incinerated
2,121
1,784
2,318
3,969
1,535
Landfills
22,693
21,231
24,271
21,195
17,656
Total generated
2,286,082
1,870,334
1,826,201
1,784,478
1,658,086
Total recycled
2,260,745
1,846,900
1,796,630
1,759,063
1,638,698
Total waste
25,337
23,434
29,571
25,415
19,389
Resource recovery ratio
98.9%
98.7%
98.4%
98.6%
98.8%
- Sludge, Bacteria, Humus carbon, Waste activated carbon, Gypsum sludge, Salts, Fermentation final concentrate, Waste filter aide, etc.
- Sludge, Animal and plant residues, Plastic wastes, Glass and ceramic wastes, Metal scraps, Paper wastes, Wood wastes, Rubber scraps, Waste construction materials, Office wastes, etc.
Volume of packaging material and resource recovery ratio
(ktons)
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
Wood/Paper fiber
150
150
150
150
149
Recycled and/or certified material ratio
84%
83%
86%
87%
90%
Metal (e.g. aluminum or steel)
13
13
13
14
14
Recycled and/or certified material ratio
-
-
-
-
-
Glass
5.4
6.4
6.6
6.6
6.6
Recycled and/or certified material ratio
-
-
-
-
-
Plastic
71
70
71
69
68
Recyclable plastic ratio
52%
50%
50%
48%
48%
Plastic packaging materials
67
66
66
64
64
Recyclable plastic packaging materials
52%
50%
51%
48%
48%
ratio
Compostable plastic packaging
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
materials ratio
Volumes of food loss and waste[3]
(tons)
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
(Base Year)
Total generated volume
53,226
46,729
48,901
47,377
43,389
38,186
Total volume used for
25,515
21,222
26,634
28,115
28,222
26,906
alternative purposes
Total discarded volume[4]
27,710
25,507
22,267
19,262
15,167
11,279
Total discarded
volume per volume unit
10.6
10.0
9.2
8.2
6.4
5.0
(intensity per ton of
product)
Reference value:
Production volume
2,609
2,542
2,423
2,357
2,354
2,265
(1,000t)
vs. Fiscal 2018 (%)
-
95%
87%
77%
61%
47%
- Measured with reference to the Food Loss & Waste Accounting and Reporting Standard. (Measurement methods may differ between target organizations.)
- Refers to the amount of "food loss and waste", which is an indicator of the reduction target. It is calculated by excluding the "total volume used for alternative purposes" from the "total generated volume".
Ajinomoto Group
Third-party assurance
LRQA Independent Assurance Statement
Relating to Ajinomoto Co., Inc.'s Environmental and Social Data within Ajinomoto Group Sustainability Report 2024 for the fiscal year 2023
This Assurance Statement has been prepared for AJINOMOTO Co., Inc. in accordance with our contract but is intended for the readers of this report.
Terms of engagement
Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance (LRQA) was commissioned by AJINOMOTO Co., Inc. ("the Company") to provide independent assurance on its Environmental and Social data within Ajinomoto Group Sustainability Report 2024 ("the report") for the fiscal year 2023 from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024), against the assurance criteria below to a limited level of assurance and at the materiality of the professional judgement of the verifier using ISAE 3000 and ISO 14064-3 for GHG emissions data.
Our assurance engagement covered the Company's operations and activities in Japan and overseas and specifically the following requirements:
- Verifying conformance with the Company's reporting methodologies for the selected dataset;
- Evaluating the accuracy and reliability of data for the selected environmental and social indicators listed below:1
- Scope 1 GHG emissions 2 (tonnes CO2e)
- Scope 2 GHG emissions, market-based and location-based2 (tonnes CO2e)
- Scope 3 GHG emissions associated with Categories 1 to 15 (tonnes CO2e)
- Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) 3
Our assurance engagement excluded the data and information of the Company's suppliers, contractors and any third-parties mentioned in the report.
LRQA's responsibility is only to the Company. LRQA disclaims any liability or responsibility to others as explained in the end footnote. The Company's responsibility is for collecting, aggregating, analysing and presenting all the data and information within the report and for maintaining effective internal controls over the systems from which the report is derived. Ultimately, the report has been approved by, and remains the responsibility of the Company.
LRQA's Opinion
Based on LRQA's approach nothing has come to our attention that would cause us to believe that the Company has not, in all materia LRQA espects:
- Met the requirements above
- Disclosed accurate and reliable environmental and social data
The opinion expressed is formed on the basis of a limited level of assurance and at the materiality of the professional judgement of the verifier.
Note: The extent of evidence-gathering for a limited assurance engagement is less than for a reasonable assurance engagement. Limited assurance engagements focus on aggregated data rather than physically checking source data at sites. Consequently, the level of assurance obtained in a limited assurance engagement is substantially lower than the assurance that would have been obtained had a reasonable assurance engagement been performed.
- GHG quantification is subject to inherent uncertainty.
- Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions cover only energy-oriented CO2 at Manufacture sites.
- Including office work only sites.
Page 1 of 2
LRQA's approach
LRQA's assurance engagements are carried out in accordance with ISAE3000 and ISO14064-3 for GHG emissions. The following tasks though were undertaken as part of the evidence gathering process for this assurance engagement:
- Auditing the Company's data management systems to confirm that there were no significant errors, omissions or mis-statements in the report. We did this by reviewing the effectiveness of data handling procedures, instructions and systems, including those for internal verification.
- Interviewing with key people responsible for compiling the data and drafting the report.
- Sampling datasets and tracing activity data back to aggregated levels;
- Verifying the historical GHG emissions and Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) data and associated records for the fiscal year 2023; and
- Verification for confirming of the effectiveness of its data management system of Ajinomoto Food manufacturing Hokkaido Co., Ltd. Tokachi Plant and AJINOMOTO FROZEN FOODS CO., INC. Chiba Plant were conducted by emails and site visit. The data for the all sites was reviewed at the head office of AJINOMOTO Co., Inc..
Observations
The company is expected to continue its efforts for implementing quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) systems in data and information management. At that time, this is particular to ensure effective internal verification processes at both the corporate and member company levels.
LRQA's standards, competence and independence
LRQA implements and maintains a comprehensive management system that meets accreditation requirements for ISO 14065 Greenhouse gases - Requirements for greenhouse gas validation and verification bodies for use in accreditation or other forms of recognition and ISO/IEC 17021-1Conformity assessment - Requirements for bodies providing audit and certification of management systems - Part1: Requirements that are at least as demanding as the requirements of the International Standard on Quality Control 1 and comply with the Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants.
LRQA ensures the selection of appropriately qualified individuals based on their qualifications, training and experience. The outcome of all verification and certification assessments is then internally reviewed by senior management to ensure that the approach applied is rigorous and transparent.
The verification and certification assessments are the only work undertaken by LRQA for the Company and as such do not compromise our independence or impartiality.
Signed
Dated: 26 June 2024
Takahiro Iio LRQA Lead Verifier
On behalf of LRQA Limited
10th Floor, Queen's Tower A, 2-3-1 Minatomirai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama, JAPAN
LRQA reference: YKA4005549
LRQA, its affiliates and subsidiaries, and their respective officers, employees or agents are, individually and collectively, referred to in this clause as 'LRQA'. LRQA assumes no responsibility and shall not be liable to any person for any loss, damage or expense caused by reliance on the information or advice in this document or howsoever provided, unless that person has signed a contract with the relevant LRQA entity for the provision of this information or advice and in that case any responsibility or liability is exclusively on the terms and conditions set out in that contract.
The English version of this Assurance Statement is the only valid version. LRQA assumes no responsibility for versions translated into other languages.
This Assurance Statement is only valid when published with the Report to which it refers. It may only be reproduced in its entirety. Copyright © LRQA, 2024.
登録証：味の素（株）川崎事業所、川崎工場およびLエリア
登録証：タイ味の素社 パトンタニ工場
Page 2 of 2
ISO 14001 certificate (examples)
Current issue date:
1 April 2024
Original approval(s):
Expiry date:
31 March 2027
ISO 14001 - 7 March 2003
Certificate identity number:
10589451
Certificate of Approval
This is to certify that the Management System of:
Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Kawasaki Administration & Coordination Office,
Kawasaki Plant, L Area
1-1,Suzuki-cho,Kawasaki-ku,Kawasaki-shi,Kanagawa-ken210-8680, Japan
has been approved by LRQA to the following standards:
ISO 14001:2015
JIS Q 14001:2015
Approval number(s): ISO 14001 - 0071764
The scope of this approval is applicable to:
Manufacture of amino acids and amino acid-based fine chemicals and pharmaceuticals.
Research and development of seasonings, food-related products, amino-acids and amino acid-based fine chemicals and pharmaceuticals.
Yasushi Horikawa
________________________
Japan Operations Manager
Issued by: LRQA Limited
LRQA Group Limited, its affiliates and subsidiaries and their respective officers, employees or agents are, individually and collectively, referred to in this clause as 'LRQA'. LRQA assumes no responsibility and shall not be liable to any person for any loss, damage or expense caused by reliance on the information or advice in this document or howsoever provided, unless that person has signed a contract with the relevant LRQA entity for the provision of this information or advice and in that case any responsibility or liability is exclusively on the terms and conditions set out in that contract.
Issued by: LRQA Limited, 1 Trinity Park, Bickenhill Lane, Birmingham B37 7ES, United Kingdom
Page 1 of 1
Certificate of Approval
Certificate of Registration
Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
AJINOMOTO CO., (THAILAND) LTD., Pathum Thani factory
Kawasaki Administration & Coordination Office, Kawasaki Plant, L Area
Ajinomoto Group
- vii -
Sustainability Report 2024
