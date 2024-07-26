Ajinomoto Group Sustainability Report 2024

Appendix 1 : Environmental Data

  • Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions
  • Conservation of water resources
  • 3Rs of waste
  • Third-partyassurance
  • ISO 14001 certificate

Scope of the Environmental Data

The environmental data of this section covers Ajinomoto Co., Inc. and other Group companies subject to the Ajinomoto Group Environmental Management as defined in the company's Environmental Regulations as of March 31, 2024. Performance statistics are for the 138, which substantially represent the environmental performance of the entire Ajinomoto Group under the consolidated financial accounting system.

Ajinomoto Group

Sustainability Report 2024

Environmental Data

Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions

Greenhouse gas emissions calculated from IEA[1] CO2 emissions factors

(t-CO2e)

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

(Base Year)

Scope 3 Category 1: Raw

8,115,946

7,784,783

7,614,734

6,960,412

6,610,392

6,494,563

materials

Scope 1:

1,196,969

1,013,315

1,008,811

1,005,363

973,780

767,084

Scope 3 Category 3: Production

381,765

625,142

630,823

583,499

604,719

587,760

Market-based

Market-based

Market-based

Market-based

Market-based

Market-based

method

method

method

method

method

method

Scope 2:

1,015,723

960,375

901,789

606,594

611,712

512,652

Location-

Location-

Location-

Location-

Location-

Location-

based method

based method

based method

based method

based method

based method

1,026,764

978,066

910,791

622,059

620,751

516,707

Scope 3 Category 4: Transport

1,274,589

1,256,044

1,210,741

1,121,673

1,037,133

981,743

Scope 3 Category 11: Use

1,294,392

1,353,234

1,355,477

1,396,947

1,386,049

1,296,947

Scope 3 Category 12: Disposal

443,333

431,048

425,003

409,500

405,337

400,585

Scope 3 Category 2:

249,944

255,910

262,711

232,674

219,172

241,466

Capital goods

Scope 3 Category 5:

140,678

85,666

85,714

92,884

97,854

82,326

Waste generated in operations

Scope 3 Category 6:

4,479

4,486

4,226

4,350

4,446

4,500

Business travel

Scope 3 Category 7:

16,206

16,231

15,292

15,740

16,087

16,283

Employee commuting

Scope 3 Category 8:

Included in

Included in

Included in

Included in

Included in

Included in

Upstream leased assets

category 1

category 1

category 1

category 1

category 1

category 1

Scope 3 Category 9:

Downstream transportation and

3,780

3,503

3,183

3,448

2,535

2,802

distribution

Scope 3 Category 10:

8,158

5,517

179,801

126,716

108,585

78,445

Processing of sold products

Scope 3 Category 13:

0

0

0

0

0

0

Downstream leased assets

Scope 3 Category 14: Franchises

0

0

0

0

0

0

Scope 3 Category 15:

0

0

0

0

0

0

Investments

Scope 3 total

11,933,270

11,821,564

11,787,705

10,947,844

10,492,309

10,187,420

Scope 1, 2 and 3 total

14,145,962

13,795,254

13,698,305

12,599,801

12,077,801

11,467,156

(t-CO2e)

By region

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

(Base Year)

Scope 1 emissions

1,196,969

1,013,315

1,008,811

1,005,363

973,780

767,084

Japan

327,345

302,700

293,358

288,531

279,268

260,444

Asia/Africa

526,405

376,020

389,741

412,339

394,705

225,598

Europe

39,021

41,463

37,902

18,721

15,824

15,381

North America

219,337

212,796

221,691

206,394

210,282

203,728

South America

67,231

65,408

53,877

67,975

63,998

50,201

China

17,629

14,926

12,242

11,402

9,704

11,731

Scope 2 emissions

1,015,723

960,375

901,789

606,594

611,712

512,652

(market-based method)

Japan

141,952

118,337

120,119

101,645

92,886

66,036

Asia/Africa

427,389

414,365

380,604

276,867

308,580

262,446

Europe

184,253

171,196

158,749

20,451

19,161

19,052

North America

193,766

194,490

179,067

170,258

159,857

137,049

South America

40,308

38,306

32,692

6,753

2,646

203

China

28,056

23,681

30,558

30,620

28,582

27,867

Scope 1 and 2 total

2,212,692

1,973,690

1,910,600

1,611,957

1,585,492

1,279,736

emissions

Japan

469,297

421,038

413,477

390,177

372,154

326,480

Asia/Africa

953,794

790,386

770,346

689,205

703,286

488,044

Europe

223,275

212,659

196,651

39,172

34,985

34,433

North America

413,103

407,286

400,758

376,652

370,139

340,777

South America

107,538

103,714

86,569

74,729

66,644

50,405

China

45,686

38,608

42,799

42,022

38,286

39,598

[1] International Energy Agency

Ajinomoto Group

Sustainability Report 2024

Environmental Data

(t-CO2e)

By business activity/division

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

(Base Year)

Scope 1 emissions

1,196,969

1,013,315

1,008,811

1,005,363

973,780

767,084

Production

1,149,384

976,078

970,831

974,789

932,429

740,452

Business

Transportation

25,976

16,060

17,633

12,524

24,732

9,674

activities

Others (office,

21,609

21,177

20,348

18,050

16,620

16,957

sales, R&D, etc.)

Business

Food products

347,927

338,518

436,813

485,193

524,660

495,477

division

AminoScience

849,041

674,797

571,998

520,170

449,121

271,607

Scope 2 emissions

1,015,723

960,375

901,789

606,594

611,712

512,652

(market-based method)

Production

1,010,908

955,202

897,639

604,268

609,377

510,224

Business

Transportation

9

2

2

3

5

3

activities

Others (office,

4,806

5,172

4,148

2,323

2,330

2,425

sales, R&D, etc.)

Business

Food products

379,571

356,388

384,066

311,163

299,081

268,331

division

AminoScience

636,152

603,988

517,722

295,431

312,631

244,321

Greenhouse gas emissions per volume unit calculated from IEA[1]

CO2 emissions factors

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

(Base Year)

Scope 1 and 2 emissions per

0.84

0.79

0.79

0.68

0.67

0.57

volume unit (intensity per ton of

product)

Scope 3 emissions (exclude

4.54

4.71

4.87

4.64

4.46

4.50

category 11) per volume unit

(intensity per ton of product)

Reference value: Production

2,627

2,512

2,423

2,360

2,350

2,265

volume (1,000 t)

Scope 1 and 2 emissions per

1.99

1.79

1.78

1.40

1.17

0.89

volume unit (intensity per million

yen sales)

Scope 3 emissions per volume

10.71

10.75

11.00

9.53

7.72

7.08

unit (intensity per million yen

sales)

Consolidated sales (million

1,114,308

1,100,039

1,071,453

1,149,370

1,359,115

1,439,231

yen)

[1] International Energy Agency

Ajinomoto Group products carbon footprint

CFP values[2]

CFP values per

Product

Production plant

(per kg of

serving[3]

product)

(1)

HON-DASHI®

Kawasaki Plant, Ajinomoto

14.08 kg-CO2e

-

Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

(2)

Ajinomoto KK Consommé

Takatsu Plant, Ajinomoto

6.87 kg-CO2e

-

(Granules)

Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

(3)

Knorr® Cup Soup Tsubu

Takatsu Plant, Ajinomoto

7.08 kg-CO2e

-

Tappuri Corn Cream

Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

(4)

Ajinomoto KK Shirogayu

Takatsu Plant, Ajinomoto

0.81 kg-CO2e

-

250 g

Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

(5)

Cook Do® Hoikoro

Kawasaki Plant, Ajinomoto

2.95 kg-CO2e

1.21 kg-CO2e per

Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

serving (approx. 700 g)

(6)

Cook Do® Kyo-no

Shizuoka Plant, Ajinomoto

2.31 kg-CO2e

2.90 kg-CO2e per

Oozara Butabara Daikon

Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

serving (approx. 1 kg)

(7)

Nabe Cube Toridashi

Kunneppu Plant, Ajinomoto

Food Manufacturing

8.54 kg-CO2e

-

Umashio

Hokkaido Co., Ltd.

(8)

Blendy® Stick Café au

AGF Suzuka, Inc.

4.85 kg-CO2e

-

Lait (coffee mixes)

(9)

Lemon and Basil Fried

Kyushu Plant, Ajinomoto

5.84 kg-CO2e

-

Chicken (frozen foods)

Frozen Foods Co., Inc.

(10)

Yamaki Mentsuyu

Daini Plant and Minakami

2.02 kg-CO2e

-

(400 ml and 500 ml)

Plant, YAMAKI Co., Ltd.

(11) Masako® Ayam (11 g)

Mojokerto Factory, PT

2.49 kg-CO2e

-

AJINOMOTO INDONESIA

(12)

Aji-ngon® Pork flavor

Long Thanh Factory,

2.68 kg-CO2e

-

AJINOMOTO VIETNAM CO.,

seasoning (400 g)

LTD.

Nong Khae Factory,

(13) Ros Dee® Pork (75 g)

AJINOMOTO CO.,

3.15 kg-CO2e

-

(THAILAND) LTD.

  1. Carbon footprint (CFP) values in the report are calculated in accordance with PCR No. PA-CG-02 from the Japan Environmental Management Association for Industry. The calculation system and the results are backed by a third- party assurance statement from Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance Limited, based on the ISO/TS 14067 standard.
  2. CFP values of ingredients including vegetables and meat are included.

Ajinomoto Group

Sustainability Report 2024

Environmental Data

Energy input

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

Energy input (TJ)[1]

34,619

33,494

31,733

32,125

29,364

Energy input intensity of

13.8

13.8

13.4

13.7

13.0

production (per kilo tons of

product)

[1] TJ: terajoule, T (tera) = 1012. The joule conversion factors officially published in 2005 have been used.

NOx and other atmospheric emissions

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

Grid electricity (excluding

renewable energy source,

22%

21%

14%

14%

13%

e.g. hydropower)

Gas

40%

38%

38%

37%

43%

Oil

5%

5%

5%

5%

2%

Purchased energy (steam),

12%

15%

13%

12%

4%

coal, etc.

Renewable energy (thermal

21%

21%

29%

32%

38%

equivalent including fuel)

NOx and other atmospheric emissions

(tons)

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

Nitrogen oxide (NOx)

5,224

6,637

5,673

4,730

3,977

Sulfur oxide (SOx)

6,779

7,016

7,676

5,311

1,068

Particulates

884

1,310

871

3,492

762

CFCs[2]

9

7

5

4

11

[2] Figures exclude natural refrigerants and other non-fluorocarbons due to the redefinition of CFCs, HCFCs, and HFCs.

Conservation of water resources

Water use/intensity

(1,000 kl)

FY2005

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

(Base Year)

Total water withdrawal[3]

221,863

66,926

64,406

59,979

60,039

58,358

Fresh surface water

180,363

19,630

17,004

17,259

17,890

17,520

Brackish surface water/

0

0

0

0

0

0

seawater

Fresh groundwater,

0

14,366

13,041

13,769

13,369

12,507

renewable

Fresh groundwater, non-

-

0

0

0

0

0

renewable

Produced water

0

0

0

0

0

0

Municipal water (including

41,500

32,930

34,361

28,950

28,781

28,332

industrial water)

Water consumption per

production volume unit

123

27

27

25

26

26

(intensity per ton of product)

Reduction rate (vs.

-

78%

78%

79%

79%

79%

FY2005)

Ref. Total amount of

1,800

2,512

2,423

2,360

2,354

2,265

production (1,000 t)

Total water discharge[3]

201,300

52,342

51,564

48,034

46,353

45,735

Fresh surface water

47,000

24,297

24,088

20,490

19,655

19,048

(processed by the Group)

Brackish surface water/

0

0

0

0

0

0

seawater

Groundwater

0

0

0

0

0

0

Third-party destinations

10,300

11,291

11,139

11,360

11,245

11,049

Total water recycled or

144,000

16,754

16,338

16,184

15,453

15,638

reused

Proportion of water recycled

65%

25%

25%

27%

26%

27%

or reused

Total water consumption

20,563

14,584

12,842

11,945

13,685

12,623

BOD (tons)[3]

550

283

284

263

269

210

Nitrogen (tons)[3]

3,200

506

583

430

327

303

  1. Water withdrawal is disclosed as the volume measured and invoiced in accordance with the laws of each country and region, or as a converted volume based on pump power use and pipe water speed. Data for quantity and quality of wastewater is aggregated in accordance with the laws of each country and region.

Ajinomoto Group

Sustainability Report 2024

Environmental Data

3Rs of waste

Volume of waste and by-products and resource recovery ratio

(tons)

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

Hazardous waste (waste acid, waste alkali, waste oil, cinder)

Generated

83,834

81,216

83,770

106,161

96,507

Recycled

83,429

80,892

83,399

105,997

96,323

Incinerated

60

38

24

12

105

Landfills

345

286

347

152

78

Non-hazardous waste

By-products[1]

Generated

2,021,002

1,615,808

1,546,599

1,470,197

1,386,673

Composted

2,020,885

1,615,713

1,543,988

1,470,110

1,386,659

Incinerated

0

0

0

0

0

Landfills

117

95

2,611

87

15

Other[2]

Generated

181,246

173,310

195,832

208,120

174,906

Recycled

156,432

150,295

169,243

182,956

155,715

Incinerated

2,121

1,784

2,318

3,969

1,535

Landfills

22,693

21,231

24,271

21,195

17,656

Total generated

2,286,082

1,870,334

1,826,201

1,784,478

1,658,086

Total recycled

2,260,745

1,846,900

1,796,630

1,759,063

1,638,698

Total waste

25,337

23,434

29,571

25,415

19,389

Resource recovery ratio

98.9%

98.7%

98.4%

98.6%

98.8%

  1. Sludge, Bacteria, Humus carbon, Waste activated carbon, Gypsum sludge, Salts, Fermentation final concentrate, Waste filter aide, etc.
  2. Sludge, Animal and plant residues, Plastic wastes, Glass and ceramic wastes, Metal scraps, Paper wastes, Wood wastes, Rubber scraps, Waste construction materials, Office wastes, etc.

Volume of packaging material and resource recovery ratio

(ktons)

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

Wood/Paper fiber

150

150

150

150

149

Recycled and/or certified material ratio

84%

83%

86%

87%

90%

Metal (e.g. aluminum or steel)

13

13

13

14

14

Recycled and/or certified material ratio

-

-

-

-

-

Glass

5.4

6.4

6.6

6.6

6.6

Recycled and/or certified material ratio

-

-

-

-

-

Plastic

71

70

71

69

68

Recyclable plastic ratio

52%

50%

50%

48%

48%

Plastic packaging materials

67

66

66

64

64

Recyclable plastic packaging materials

52%

50%

51%

48%

48%

ratio

Compostable plastic packaging

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

materials ratio

Volumes of food loss and waste[3]

(tons)

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

(Base Year)

Total generated volume

53,226

46,729

48,901

47,377

43,389

38,186

Total volume used for

25,515

21,222

26,634

28,115

28,222

26,906

alternative purposes

Total discarded volume[4]

27,710

25,507

22,267

19,262

15,167

11,279

Total discarded

volume per volume unit

10.6

10.0

9.2

8.2

6.4

5.0

(intensity per ton of

product)

Reference value:

Production volume

2,609

2,542

2,423

2,357

2,354

2,265

(1,000t)

vs. Fiscal 2018 (%)

-

95%

87%

77%

61%

47%

  1. Measured with reference to the Food Loss & Waste Accounting and Reporting Standard. (Measurement methods may differ between target organizations.)
  2. Refers to the amount of "food loss and waste", which is an indicator of the reduction target. It is calculated by excluding the "total volume used for alternative purposes" from the "total generated volume".

Ajinomoto Group

Sustainability Report 2024

Environmental Data

Third-party assurance

LRQA Independent Assurance Statement

Relating to Ajinomoto Co., Inc.'s Environmental and Social Data within Ajinomoto Group Sustainability Report 2024 for the fiscal year 2023

This Assurance Statement has been prepared for AJINOMOTO Co., Inc. in accordance with our contract but is intended for the readers of this report.

Terms of engagement

Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance (LRQA) was commissioned by AJINOMOTO Co., Inc. ("the Company") to provide independent assurance on its Environmental and Social data within Ajinomoto Group Sustainability Report 2024 ("the report") for the fiscal year 2023 from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024), against the assurance criteria below to a limited level of assurance and at the materiality of the professional judgement of the verifier using ISAE 3000 and ISO 14064-3 for GHG emissions data.

Our assurance engagement covered the Company's operations and activities in Japan and overseas and specifically the following requirements:

  • Verifying conformance with the Company's reporting methodologies for the selected dataset;
  • Evaluating the accuracy and reliability of data for the selected environmental and social indicators listed below:1
    • Scope 1 GHG emissions 2 (tonnes CO2e)
    • Scope 2 GHG emissions, market-based and location-based2 (tonnes CO2e)
    • Scope 3 GHG emissions associated with Categories 1 to 15 (tonnes CO2e)
    • Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) 3

Our assurance engagement excluded the data and information of the Company's suppliers, contractors and any third-parties mentioned in the report.

LRQA's responsibility is only to the Company. LRQA disclaims any liability or responsibility to others as explained in the end footnote. The Company's responsibility is for collecting, aggregating, analysing and presenting all the data and information within the report and for maintaining effective internal controls over the systems from which the report is derived. Ultimately, the report has been approved by, and remains the responsibility of the Company.

LRQA's Opinion

Based on LRQA's approach nothing has come to our attention that would cause us to believe that the Company has not, in all materia LRQA espects:

  • Met the requirements above
  • Disclosed accurate and reliable environmental and social data

The opinion expressed is formed on the basis of a limited level of assurance and at the materiality of the professional judgement of the verifier.

Note: The extent of evidence-gathering for a limited assurance engagement is less than for a reasonable assurance engagement. Limited assurance engagements focus on aggregated data rather than physically checking source data at sites. Consequently, the level of assurance obtained in a limited assurance engagement is substantially lower than the assurance that would have been obtained had a reasonable assurance engagement been performed.

  1. GHG quantification is subject to inherent uncertainty.
  2. Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions cover only energy-oriented CO2 at Manufacture sites.
  3. Including office work only sites.

LRQA's approach

LRQA's assurance engagements are carried out in accordance with ISAE3000 and ISO14064-3 for GHG emissions. The following tasks though were undertaken as part of the evidence gathering process for this assurance engagement:

  • Auditing the Company's data management systems to confirm that there were no significant errors, omissions or mis-statements in the report. We did this by reviewing the effectiveness of data handling procedures, instructions and systems, including those for internal verification.
  • Interviewing with key people responsible for compiling the data and drafting the report.
  • Sampling datasets and tracing activity data back to aggregated levels;
  • Verifying the historical GHG emissions and Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) data and associated records for the fiscal year 2023; and
  • Verification for confirming of the effectiveness of its data management system of Ajinomoto Food manufacturing Hokkaido Co., Ltd. Tokachi Plant and AJINOMOTO FROZEN FOODS CO., INC. Chiba Plant were conducted by emails and site visit. The data for the all sites was reviewed at the head office of AJINOMOTO Co., Inc..

Observations

The company is expected to continue its efforts for implementing quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) systems in data and information management. At that time, this is particular to ensure effective internal verification processes at both the corporate and member company levels.

LRQA's standards, competence and independence

LRQA implements and maintains a comprehensive management system that meets accreditation requirements for ISO 14065 Greenhouse gases - Requirements for greenhouse gas validation and verification bodies for use in accreditation or other forms of recognition and ISO/IEC 17021-1Conformity assessment - Requirements for bodies providing audit and certification of management systems - Part1: Requirements that are at least as demanding as the requirements of the International Standard on Quality Control 1 and comply with the Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants.

LRQA ensures the selection of appropriately qualified individuals based on their qualifications, training and experience. The outcome of all verification and certification assessments is then internally reviewed by senior management to ensure that the approach applied is rigorous and transparent.

The verification and certification assessments are the only work undertaken by LRQA for the Company and as such do not compromise our independence or impartiality.

Signed

Dated: 26 June 2024

Takahiro Iio LRQA Lead Verifier

On behalf of LRQA Limited

10th Floor, Queen's Tower A, 2-3-1 Minatomirai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama, JAPAN

LRQA reference: YKA4005549

LRQA, its affiliates and subsidiaries, and their respective officers, employees or agents are, individually and collectively, referred to in this clause as 'LRQA'. LRQA assumes no responsibility and shall not be liable to any person for any loss, damage or expense caused by reliance on the information or advice in this document or howsoever provided, unless that person has signed a contract with the relevant LRQA entity for the provision of this information or advice and in that case any responsibility or liability is exclusively on the terms and conditions set out in that contract.

The English version of this Assurance Statement is the only valid version. LRQA assumes no responsibility for versions translated into other languages.

This Assurance Statement is only valid when published with the Report to which it refers. It may only be reproduced in its entirety. Copyright © LRQA, 2024.

登録証：味の素（株）川崎事業所、川崎工場およびLエリア

登録証：タイ味の素社 パトンタニ工場

Ajinomoto Group

  • vi - Sustainability Report 2024

Environmental Data

ISO 14001 certificate (examples)

Current issue date:

1 April 2024

Original approval(s):

Expiry date:

31 March 2027

ISO 14001 - 7 March 2003

Certificate identity number:

10589451

Certificate of Approval

This is to certify that the Management System of:

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Kawasaki Administration & Coordination Office,

Kawasaki Plant, L Area

1-1,Suzuki-cho,Kawasaki-ku,Kawasaki-shi,Kanagawa-ken210-8680, Japan

has been approved by LRQA to the following standards:

ISO 14001:2015

JIS Q 14001:2015

Approval number(s): ISO 14001 - 0071764

The scope of this approval is applicable to:

Manufacture of amino acids and amino acid-based fine chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

Research and development of seasonings, food-related products, amino-acids and amino acid-based fine chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

Yasushi Horikawa

________________________

Japan Operations Manager

Issued by: LRQA Limited

LRQA Group Limited, its affiliates and subsidiaries and their respective officers, employees or agents are, individually and collectively, referred to in this clause as 'LRQA'. LRQA assumes no responsibility and shall not be liable to any person for any loss, damage or expense caused by reliance on the information or advice in this document or howsoever provided, unless that person has signed a contract with the relevant LRQA entity for the provision of this information or advice and in that case any responsibility or liability is exclusively on the terms and conditions set out in that contract.

Issued by: LRQA Limited, 1 Trinity Park, Bickenhill Lane, Birmingham B37 7ES, United Kingdom

Certificate of Approval

Certificate of Registration

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

AJINOMOTO CO., (THAILAND) LTD., Pathum Thani factory

Kawasaki Administration & Coordination Office, Kawasaki Plant, L Area

Ajinomoto Group

Sustainability Report 2024

