LRQA Independent Assurance Statement

Relating to Ajinomoto Co., Inc.'s Environmental and Social Data within Ajinomoto Group Sustainability Report 2024 for the fiscal year 2023

This Assurance Statement has been prepared for AJINOMOTO Co., Inc. in accordance with our contract but is intended for the readers of this report.

Terms of engagement

Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance (LRQA) was commissioned by AJINOMOTO Co., Inc. ("the Company") to provide independent assurance on its Environmental and Social data within Ajinomoto Group Sustainability Report 2024 ("the report") for the fiscal year 2023 from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024), against the assurance criteria below to a limited level of assurance and at the materiality of the professional judgement of the verifier using ISAE 3000 and ISO 14064-3 for GHG emissions data.

Our assurance engagement covered the Company's operations and activities in Japan and overseas and specifically the following requirements:

Verifying conformance with the Company's reporting methodologies for the selected dataset;

Evaluating the accuracy and reliability of data for the selected environmental and social indicators listed below: 1

Scope 1 GHG emissions 2 (tonnes CO 2 e) Scope 2 GHG emissions, market-based and location-based 2 (tonnes CO 2 e) Scope 3 GHG emissions associated with Categories 1 to 15 (tonnes CO 2 e) Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) 3



Our assurance engagement excluded the data and information of the Company's suppliers, contractors and any third-parties mentioned in the report.

LRQA's responsibility is only to the Company. LRQA disclaims any liability or responsibility to others as explained in the end footnote. The Company's responsibility is for collecting, aggregating, analysing and presenting all the data and information within the report and for maintaining effective internal controls over the systems from which the report is derived. Ultimately, the report has been approved by, and remains the responsibility of the Company.

LRQA's Opinion

Based on LRQA's approach nothing has come to our attention that would cause us to believe that the Company has not, in all materia LRQA espects:

Met the requirements above

Disclosed accurate and reliable environmental and social data

The opinion expressed is formed on the basis of a limited level of assurance and at the materiality of the professional judgement of the verifier.

Note: The extent of evidence-gathering for a limited assurance engagement is less than for a reasonable assurance engagement. Limited assurance engagements focus on aggregated data rather than physically checking source data at sites. Consequently, the level of assurance obtained in a limited assurance engagement is substantially lower than the assurance that would have been obtained had a reasonable assurance engagement been performed.

GHG quantification is subject to inherent uncertainty. Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions cover only energy-oriented CO 2 at Manufacture sites. Including office work only sites.

