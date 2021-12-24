Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2802   JP3119600009

AJINOMOTO CO., INC.

(2802)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ajinomoto : holds the second Sustainability Advisory Council Meeting

12/24/2021 | 03:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 23rd, 2021

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. held the second Sustainability Advisory Council meeting on November 1, 2021.

At the first Sustainability Advisory Council meeting, members expressed their expectation for the Ajinomoto Group as the leaders in their field and representatives of many of our critically important social constituents. Over the past few months, the Group's executive side has been considering "Ajinomoto Group's ideal state and outcomes in 2050," and "a basic story for value creation" by setting several themes.

At the second Sustainability Advisory Council meeting, members deepen their discussion and exchanged views each other regarding expectations and requests to the Group, based on the themes under consideration, from the perspective of the specialized areas of the members.

At the beginning of the session, CEO Nishii reiterated his great expectations for Sustainability Advisory Council in order to transform our sustainability initiatives, which still tend to be regarded as trade-offs, into the virtuous cycle that will lead to increased value in the future. Productive discussion by the Council members based on their respective expertise gave us many suggestions. Those will be reflected in future discussions by the Group's executive side.

The Sustainability Advisory Council has been working with the Group's executive side in the way of "twisting a rope" to consider "realistic and Group-unique sustainability." The Council plans to deepen discussions through the third and fourth meetings and report to the Board of Directors.

Disclaimer

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 08:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AJINOMOTO CO., INC.
03:17aAJINOMOTO : holds the second Sustainability Advisory Council Meeting
PU
12/22Nikkei 225 Edges Up 0.2% in Thin Trading
MT
12/22Nikkei edges higher on tech rally but Nintendo, sauce makers cap gains
RE
12/16AJINOMOTO : Named to CDP's Climate Change A List for Two Consecutive Years
PU
12/16AJINOMOTO : Announces “Commitment to Nutrition” at Tokyo Nutrition for Growth ..
PU
11/30Japanese shares gain after 3 days of falls, Omicron worries weigh
RE
11/17AJINOMOTO : Consolidated Results (Revised November 18,2021)
PU
11/17AJINOMOTO : Presentation materials with script (Updated on November 17, 2021)
PU
11/04Presentation materials with script
PU
11/04Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Revises Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AJINOMOTO CO., INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 135 B 9 921 M 9 921 M
Net income 2022 69 251 M 605 M 605 M
Net Debt 2022 161 B 1 404 M 1 404 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,2x
Yield 2022 1,37%
Capitalization 1 877 B 16 413 M 16 404 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 33 461
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart AJINOMOTO CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AJINOMOTO CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 3 479,00 JPY
Average target price 3 739,23 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takaaki Nishii President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katsuhide Shirai Senior Manager-Finance
Masatoshi Ito Chairman
Shuhei Takehara Manager-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Takashi Nawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AJINOMOTO CO., INC.48.83%16 413
NESTLÉ S.A.21.85%379 951
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.11.07%90 589
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-42.62%52 894
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY1.70%43 147
GENERAL MILLS, INC.12.23%39 806