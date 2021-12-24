Ajinomoto : holds the second Sustainability Advisory Council Meeting

December 23rd, 2021

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. held the second Sustainability Advisory Council meeting on November 1, 2021.

At the first Sustainability Advisory Council meeting, members expressed their expectation for the Ajinomoto Group as the leaders in their field and representatives of many of our critically important social constituents. Over the past few months, the Group's executive side has been considering "Ajinomoto Group's ideal state and outcomes in 2050," and "a basic story for value creation" by setting several themes.

At the second Sustainability Advisory Council meeting, members deepen their discussion and exchanged views each other regarding expectations and requests to the Group, based on the themes under consideration, from the perspective of the specialized areas of the members.

At the beginning of the session, CEO Nishii reiterated his great expectations for Sustainability Advisory Council in order to transform our sustainability initiatives, which still tend to be regarded as trade-offs, into the virtuous cycle that will lead to increased value in the future. Productive discussion by the Council members based on their respective expertise gave us many suggestions. Those will be reflected in future discussions by the Group's executive side.

The Sustainability Advisory Council has been working with the Group's executive side in the way of "twisting a rope" to consider "realistic and Group-unique sustainability." The Council plans to deepen discussions through the third and fourth meetings and report to the Board of Directors.