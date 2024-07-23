KUALA LUMPUR, 14 JUNE 2024 - Ajinomoto Malaysia Berhad (AMB) proudly reaffirms its commitment to health and well-being by becoming the main sponsor of Nutrition Month Malaysia 2024 for the fifth consecutive year. This sponsorship underscores AMB's dedication to promoting healthy lifestyles among Malaysians.

This initiative is part of the Ajinomoto Group Creating Shared Value (ASV) programme, which aims to enhance the health and well-being of communities worldwide. Through ASV, AMB is actively contributing to the betterment of public health in Malaysia.

The Nutrition Month Malaysia (NMM) Programme, founded in 2002, is recognised as the nation's premier nutrition promotion initiative. It is organised by three leading professional nutrition and dietetic organisations (Nutrition Society of Malaysia, Malaysian Dietician Society, Malaysia Society of Body Composition) in Malaysia, each dedicated to advancing public knowledge about nutrition and health.

The theme for NMM 2024, "Change Mindset to Prevent Diet-Related Diseases," highlights the importance of adopting a proactive approach to prevent diet-related nutritional disorders. This theme encourages Malaysians to shift their mindset towards prevention and embrace healthy eating and active living practices.

This year's event saw an impressive turnout, with more than 6,600 participants joining from 22 to 26 May 2024 at Pavilion Bukit Jalil. The large attendance reflects the growing interest and engagement in nutritional awareness and healthy lifestyle practices.

During the event, AMB introduced the new concept of smart eating through Smart Salt communication, by reducing the usage of salt and adding some pure MSG to lower the sodium intake. At the same time, they also encouraged active living through the promotion of the sports nutrition drink, aminoVITAL®, which helps for sports performance and muscle endurance.

A variety of activities were designed to educate and engage participants, including exciting prizes and games, live cooking demonstrations featuring low-sodium recipes, and a dance session showcasing aminoVITAL®. These activities aimed to make health education both fun and practical.

Through this ASV initiative, AMB hopes to continue educating all Malaysians about the importance of healthy eating and active living. By fostering a culture of wellness, AMB is committed to helping Malaysians lead healthier, more active lives.