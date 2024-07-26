AJINOMOTO (MALAYSIA) BERHAD 196101000252 (4295-W)
Annual Report 2024
ADMINISTRATIVE GUIDE
SECURITIES SERVICES e-PORTAL
WHAT IS Securities Services e-Portal?
Securities Services e-Portal is an online platform that will allow both individual shareholders and body corporate shareholders through their appointed representatives, to -
- Submit proxy form electronically - paperless submission
- Register for remote participation and voting at meetings
- Participate in meetings remotely via live streaming
- Vote online remotely on resolution(s) tabled at meetings (referred to as "e-Services").
The usage of the e-Portal is dependent on the engagement of the relevant e-Services by Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad and is by no means a guarantee of availability of use, unless we are so engaged to provide. All users are to read, agree and abide to all the
Terms and Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy as required throughout the e-Portal.
Please note that the e-Portal is best viewed on the latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Safari.
REQUIRE ASSISTANCE?
Please contact Mr. Wong Piang Yoong (DID: +603 2084 9168) or Ms. Rachel Ou (DID: +603 2084 9161) or Ms. Jasmine Lim (DID:
+603 2084 9206) or En. Aiman (DID: +603 2084 9207) or our general line (DID: +603 2084 9000) to request for e-Services Assistance during our office hours on Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and from 1:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Alternatively, you may email us at eservices@sshsb.com.my.
BEFORE THE MEETING
-
Sign up for a user account at Securities Services e-Portal
Only if you are not an existing registered user
(B) Register for Remote Participation
OR
(C) Submit e-Proxy Form
Where you wish to participate remotely at the meeting
Where you wish to appoint proxy(ies) to participate remotely on your behalf (you may also submit the hard copy Proxy Form)
ON THE DAY OF THE MEETING
(D) Join the Live Stream Meeting (eLive)
AND
- Vote Online Remotely during the Meeting (eVoting)


BEFORE THE MEETING
(A) Sign up for a user account at Securities Services e-Portal
Step 1 Visithttps://sshsb.net.my/Step 2 Sign up for a user account
Step 3 Wait for our notification email that will be sent within one (1) working day
Step 4 Verify your user account within seven (7) days of the notification email and log in
- We require 1 working day to process all user sign-ups. If you do not have a user account with the e-Portal, you will need to sign up for a user account by the deadlines stipulated below.
- Your registered email address is your User ID.
To register for the meeting under (B) please sign up for a user account by 27 August 2024.
To submit e-Proxy Form under (C) below, please sign up for a user account by 25 August 2024, failing
which you may only be able to submit the hard copy proxy form.
This is a ONE-TIME sign up only. If you already have a user account,
please proceed to either (B) or (C) below.
- Register for Remote Participation at the Meeting
- Log in tohttps://sshsb.net.my/with your registered email and password.
- Look for Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhadunder Company Name and 63rd AGM on 29 August 2024 at 10:00 a.m. - Registration for Remote Participationunder Event and click ">" to register for remote participation at the meeting.
Step 1 Check if you are attending as -
- Individual shareholder
-
Corporate or authorised representative of a body corporate
For body corporates, the appointed corporate / authorised representative has to upload the evidence of authority (e.g. Certificate of Appointment of Corporate Representative, Power of Attorney, letter of authority or other documents proving authority). All documents that are not in English or Bahasa Malaysia have to be accompanied by a certified translation in English in 1 file. The originalevidence of authority and translation thereof, if required, have to be submitted at the Share Registrar's office at Level 7, Menara Milenium, Jalan Damanlela, Pusat Bandar
Damansara, Damansara Heights, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan for verification before the registration closing date and time above.
Step 2 Submit your registration.
- All shareholders must register for remote participation at the meeting and are highly encouraged to register as early as possible and before the eLive access date and time [see (D) below] in order to ensure timely access to the meeting. SS E Solutions Sdn Bhd holds no responsibility if shareholders failed to register before the commencement of the meeting. Access shall be granted only to eligible shareholders in accordance with the General Meeting Record of Depositors as at 23 August 2024.
- A copy of your e-Registration for remote participation can be accessed via My Records (refer to the left navigation panel).
- Your registration will apply to all the CDS account(s) of each individual shareholder / body corporate shareholder that you represent. If you are both an individual shareholder and representative of body corporate(s), you need to register as an individual and also as a representative for each body corporate.
- As the meeting will be conducted on a virtual basis, we highly encourage all shareholders to remotely participate and vote at the meeting, failing which, please appoint the Chairman of the meeting as proxy or your own proxy(ies) to represent you.
(C) Submit e-Proxy Form
Meeting Date and Time
Proxy Form Submission Closing Date and Time
Thursday, 29 August 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Tuesday, 27 August 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
- Log in tohttps://sshsb.net.my/with your registered email and password.
- Look for Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhadunder Company Name and 63rd AGM on 29 August 2024 at 10:00 a.m. - Submission of Proxy Formunder Event and click ">" to submit your proxy forms online for the meeting by the submission closing date and time above.


Step 1 Check if you are submitting the proxy form as -
- Individual shareholder
-
Corporate or authorised representative of a body corporate
For body corporates, the appointed corporate / authorised representative is to upload the evidence of authority (e.g. Certificate of Appointment of Corporate Representative, Power of Attorney, letter of authority or other documents proving authority). All documents that are not in English or Bahasa Malaysia have to be accompanied by a certified translation in English in 1 file. The originalevidence of authority and translation thereof, if required, have to be submitted at the Share Registrar's office at Level 7, Menara Milenium, Jalan Damanlela, Pusat Bandar
Damansara, Damansara Heights, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan for verification before the proxy form submission closing date and time above.
Step 2 Enter your CDS account number or the body corporate's CDS account number. Then enter the information of your proxy(ies) and the proportion of your securities to be represented by your proxy(ies).
You may appoint the Chairman of the meeting as your proxy where you are not able to participate remotely. Step 3 Proceed to indicate how your votes are to be cast against each resolution.
Step 4 Review and confirm your proxy form details before submission.
- A copy of your submitted e-Proxy Form can be accessed via My Records (refer to the left navigation panel).
- You need to submit your e-Proxy Form for every CDS account(s)you have or represent.
PROXIES
All appointed proxies need not register for remote participation under (B) above but if they are not registered users of the e- Portal, they will need to sign up as users of the e-Portal under (A) above by 25 August 2024. PLEASE NOTIFY YOUR PROXY(IES) ACCORDINGLY. Upon processing the proxy forms, we will grant the proxy access to remote participation at the meeting to which he/she is appointed for instead of the shareholder, provided the proxy must be a registered user of the e-Portal,failing which, the proxy will not be able to participate at the meeting as the meeting will be conducted on a virtual basis.
ON THE DAY OF THE MEETING
Log in to https://sshsb.net.my/with your registered email and password.
(D) Join the Live Stream Meeting (eLive)
Meeting Date and Time
eLive Access Date and Time
Thursday, 29 August 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Thursday, 29 August 2024 at 09:30 a.m.
- Look for Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhadunder Company Name and 63rd AGM on 29 August 2024 at 10:00 a.m. - Live Stream Meetingunder Event and click ">" to join the meeting.
- The access to the live stream meeting will open on the abovementioned date and time.
- If you have any questions to raise, you may use the text box to transmit your question. The Chairman / Board / Management / relevant adviser(s) will endeavour to broadcast your question and their answer during the meeting. Do take note that the quality of the live streaming is dependent on the stability of the internet connection at the location of the user.
(E) Vote Online Remotely during the Meeting (eVoting)
Meeting Date and Time
eVoting Access Date and Time
Thursday, 29 August 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Thursday, 29 August 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
- If you are already accessing the Live Stream Meeting, click Proceed to Vote under the live stream player.
OR
- If you are not accessing from the Live Stream Meeting and have just logged in to the e-Portal, look for Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhadunder Company Name and 63rd AGM on 29 August 2024 at 10:00 a.m. - Remote Votingunder Event and click ">" to remotely cast and submit the votes online for the resolutions tabled at the meeting.


Step 1 Cast your votes by clicking on the radio buttons against each resolution.
Step 2 Review your casted votes and confirm and submit the votes.
- The access to eVoting will open on the abovementioned date and time.
- Your votes casted will apply throughout allthe CDS accounts you represent as an individual shareholder, corporate / authorised representative and proxy. Where you are attending as a proxy, and the shareholder who appointed you has indicated how the votes are to be cast, we will take the shareholder's indicated votes in the proxy form.
- The access to eVoting will close as directed by the Chairman of the meeting.
- A copy of your submitted eVoting can be accessed via My Records (refer to the left navigation panel).
