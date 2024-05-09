KUALA LUMPUR, 19 April 2024 - Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad (AMB) and AIESEC in Johor Bahru have partnered to promote wellness and combat food waste among Malaysian youths in alignment with AMB's initiative called TOO GOOD TO WASTE™ (TGTW). TGTW is aimed at helping people realise the potential value in everything and rethink what we throw away.

According to SWCorp, Malaysians discard 38,219 tonnes of food daily, with 4,081 tonnes being avoidable. Despite the increasing concern about plastic waste, which only constitutes 14% of landfill waste, food waste makes up a significant 49%.

Through this collaboration, a series of impactful activities were conducted, including school workshops, food waste collection, and compost regeneration on 15th and 16th March 2024 in Johor Bahru.

The school workshop at UTM, Skudai, Johor, engaged students from the Welfare Charity Society and Orphanage. These workshops aimed to raise awareness about food waste management, foster responsible consumption habits among youths, and empower them to promote sustainability in their communities.

Meanwhile, a food waste collection and compost regeneration activity was held at Sutera Good Earth Composting Farm in Skudai, Johor. This initiative aimed to collect 30kg of food waste and regenerate 3kg of food compost, while educating youths about responsible consumption habits and empowering them to lead in sustainable food waste management.

Remarkably, the initiative exceeded expectations by collecting a total of 60kg of food waste, highlighting the enthusiastic participation and commitment of the youths involved.

The project's mission, encapsulated in the slogan "We Know, We Care, We Do, We Influence," reflects its commitment to raising awareness and inspiring action on food waste issues among youths.

This collaboration underscores AMB and AIESEC's dedication to environmental sustainability and community welfare. Together, we aim to make a meaningful difference in the communities, promoting responsible consumption and waste management practices.