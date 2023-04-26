Advanced search
    AJI   MYL2658OO002

AJINOMOTO (MALAYSIA)

(AJI)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-04-24
15.96 MYR    0.00%
12:07aAjinomoto Malaysia : (M) Berhad continues to support National Athletes at the 32nd SEA Games, Cambodia 2023
03/31Ajinomoto Berhad Announces Retirement of Encik Kamarudin Bin Rasid as Executive Director
03/31Ajinomoto Berhad Announces Cessation of Koay Kah Ee as Independent and Non Executive Member of Nomination Committee
Ajinomoto Malaysia : (M) Berhad continues to support National Athletes at the 32nd SEA Games, Cambodia 2023

04/26/2023 | 12:07am EDT
KUALA LUMPUR, 14th April 2023 - Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad (AMB) committed to supporting three national athletes to achieve victory through a sports nutrition programme in preparation for the upcoming 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia this May 2023.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. is the Premium Partner of the 32nd SEA Games and the 12th ASEAN Para Games, which are Southeast Asia's largest sporting events, continues to champion its ASEAN Victory Project® to support the conditioning of top-level athletes through nutrition programmes and advances in amino acids technology.

It also serves as part of The Ajinomoto Group Creating Shared Value (ASV) initiatives to promote health and well-being for the community. The Victory Project® was launched in 2003, which enabled us to drive the advancement of food and health, particularly in sports nutrition.

This year, AMB proudly continues to support three national athletes who broke national records, namely Long Jumper, Andre Anura Anuar; Discus Thrower, Queenie Ting Kung Ni and Pole Vaulter, Nor Sarah Adi who are participating in the Winning Meals Kachimeshi® sports nutrition programme from April to June 2023.

AMB hopes that the integration of nutrition and sport by Ajinomoto Co. will reveal Andre Anura Anuar, Queenie Ting Kung Ni, and Nor Sarah Adi's full potential and achieve great successes in SEA Games in Cambodia 2023.

In the previous Vietnam 2021 SEA Games, three national athletes under the collaboration of ASEAN Victory Project® were able to complete their mission with flying colours.

Throughout the course, the athletes are educated and served a well-balanced diet that is specially curated by nutritionists to meet the athletes' needs and training targets. Additionally, the athletes' diet is incorporated with AMB's aminoVITAL® which is formulated with Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs) to improve exercise performance, strengthen muscle endurance, help in muscle recovery, and reduce muscle fatigue.

Meanwhile, AMB also will conduct a series of promotions to increase public awareness, particularly among active Malaysians on the importance of sports nutrition in supporting their active lifestyle and healthy living. Be sure to follow Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad's social media pages @myajinomoto on Facebook and Instagram, as well as @aminoVITAL® on Facebook.

Disclaimer

Ajinomoto (M) Bhd published this content on 26 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2023 04:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 485 M 109 M 109 M
Net income 2022 17,0 M 3,81 M 3,81 M
Net cash 2022 23,9 M 5,36 M 5,36 M
P/E ratio 2022 78,3x
Yield 2022 0,39%
Capitalization 970 M 218 M 218 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart AJINOMOTO (MALAYSIA)
Duration : Period :
Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tomoharu Abe Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Shunsuke Sasaki Chief Finance Officer & Executive Director
Chiang Liang Teo Chairman
Kah Ee Koay Independent Non-Executive Director
Kian Wee Aw Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AJINOMOTO (MALAYSIA)22.02%219
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-11.12%47 173
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.-8.88%24 757
CHRISTIAN HANSEN11.19%10 812
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION4.90%10 372
LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION3.98%5 660
