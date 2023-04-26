Ajinomoto Malaysia : (M) Berhad continues to support National Athletes at the 32nd SEA Games, Cambodia 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, 14th April 2023 - Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad (AMB) committed to supporting three national athletes to achieve victory through a sports nutrition programme in preparation for the upcoming 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia this May 2023.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. is the Premium Partner of the 32nd SEA Games and the 12th ASEAN Para Games, which are Southeast Asia's largest sporting events, continues to champion its ASEAN Victory Project® to support the conditioning of top-level athletes through nutrition programmes and advances in amino acids technology.

It also serves as part of The Ajinomoto Group Creating Shared Value (ASV) initiatives to promote health and well-being for the community. The Victory Project® was launched in 2003, which enabled us to drive the advancement of food and health, particularly in sports nutrition.

This year, AMB proudly continues to support three national athletes who broke national records, namely Long Jumper, Andre Anura Anuar; Discus Thrower, Queenie Ting Kung Ni and Pole Vaulter, Nor Sarah Adi who are participating in the Winning Meals Kachimeshi® sports nutrition programme from April to June 2023.

AMB hopes that the integration of nutrition and sport by Ajinomoto Co. will reveal Andre Anura Anuar, Queenie Ting Kung Ni, and Nor Sarah Adi's full potential and achieve great successes in SEA Games in Cambodia 2023.

In the previous Vietnam 2021 SEA Games, three national athletes under the collaboration of ASEAN Victory Project® were able to complete their mission with flying colours.

Throughout the course, the athletes are educated and served a well-balanced diet that is specially curated by nutritionists to meet the athletes' needs and training targets. Additionally, the athletes' diet is incorporated with AMB's aminoVITAL® which is formulated with Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs) to improve exercise performance, strengthen muscle endurance, help in muscle recovery, and reduce muscle fatigue.

