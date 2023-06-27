KUALA LUMPUR, 27 JUNE 2023 - Ajinomoto (M) Berhad (AMB) continues its unwavering initiative to increase awareness of "Eat Healthy, Live Active" with Malaysians at the Nutrition Month Malaysia (NMM) 2023. This year, NNM returned with a physical event from 22nd to 25th June 2023 at Sunway Velocity Mall in Kuala Lumpur.

AMB joined as the main sponsor of NMM 2023, marking its fifth consecutive of involvement in the highly anticipated event. This serves as part of the Ajinomoto Group Creating Shared Value (ASV) initiative in promoting the health and well-being of Malaysians.

Throughout the event, AMB aimed to educate the public on living a healthier lifestyle by promoting the reduction of salt usage by using AJI-NO-MOTO® Umami seasoning. This product is capable of reducing sodium intake by up to 40% while maintaining the deliciousness of dishes.

Besides healthy dietary practices, exercise also helps to build healthier muscles, which leads to a more active lifestyle that enables people to carry out various daily activities with ease. During the event, AMB promoted the aminoVITAL® jelly sports drink which is formulated with Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs) to improve exercise performance, strengthen muscle endurance, boost muscle recovery, and reduce muscle fatigue.

Moreover, there were a variety of interactive games, videos, and educational materials at the AMB booth during the event, such as game contests, food sampling, bundle selling, and many more.

AMB hopes through this ASV initiative, it can foster and encourage the habit of "Eat Healthy, Live Active" among Malaysians.