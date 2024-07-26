AJINOMOTO (MALAYSIA) BERHAD Number of Ordinary CDS Account No. [Registration No. 196101000252 (4295-W)] Shares Held (Incorporated in Malaysia) PROXY FORM Contact No. Email Address I / We, (FULL NAME AND NRIC / PASSPORT NO. / REGISTRATION NO.) of (FULL ADDRESS) being a member of AJINOMOTO (MALAYSIA) BERHAD hereby appoint:- *First Proxy "A" Full Name (in Block):- NRIC/ Passport No.:- Proportion of Shareholdings Represented No. of Shares % Full Address:- Contact No.:- Email:- *and *Second Proxy "B" Full Name (in Block):- NRIC/ Passport No.:- Proportion of Shareholdings Represented No. of Shares % Full Address:- Contact No.:- Email:- 100%

*or failing him/her, the CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING, as *my/our proxy to attend and vote for *me/us and on *my/our behalf at the Sixty-Third Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad to be held on a virtual basis hosted on Securities Services e-Portal at https://sshsb.net. my/ at the broadcast venue at Meeting Room of Securities Services (Holdings) Sdn. Bhd., Level 7, Menara Milenium, Jalan Damanlela, Pusat Bandar Damansara, Damansara Heights, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan on Thursday, 29 August 2024 at 10:00 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof.

Mark X under 'For' or 'Against' for each Resolution if you wish to direct the proxy on how to vote. If no mark is made, the proxy may vote on the resolution or abstain from voting as the proxy thinks fit. If you appoint two (2) proxies and wish them to vote differently, this should be specified.

My/our proxy/proxies is/are to vote as indicated below:

No. Agenda

1. To receive the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 together with the Reports of the Directors and the