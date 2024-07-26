THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in doubt as to the course of action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser immediately.

Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities") has not perused this circular prior to its issuance as it is prescribed as an exempt document pursuant to Practice Note No. 18 of Bursa Securities Main Market Listing Requirements.

Bursa Securities takes no responsibility for the contents of this circular, makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

Shareholders should rely on their own evaluation to assess the merits and risks of the proposal as set out herein.

A J I N O M O T O ( M A L A Y S I A ) B E R H A D

[Registration No. 196101000252 (4295-W)]

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS

in relation to the

PROPOSED RENEWAL OF EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS' MANDATE FOR RECURRENT

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS OF A REVENUE OR TRADING NATURE

The above proposal will be tabled as a special business at Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad's ("the Company") Sixty-Third Annual General Meeting ("63rd AGM") to be held on a virtual basis hosted on Securities Services e-Portal at https://sshsb.net.my/at the broadcast venue, which is the main venue of the 63rd AGM of the Company, at the Meeting Room of Securities Services (Holdings) Sdn. Bhd., Level 7, Menara Milenium, Jalan Damanlela, Pusat Bandar Damansara, Damansara Heights, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan on Thursday, 29 August 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Please follow the procedures provided in the Administrative Guide on the Conduct of a Virtual General Meeting in order to register, participate and vote remotely via the Securities Services e-Portal. The Notice of the 63rd AGM, together with the Proxy Form, are set out in the 2024 Annual Report of the Company, which is available at https://www.ajinomoto.com.my.

If you are unable to participate and vote at the 63rd AGM of the Company, you may complete the Proxy Form and deposit it at Securities Services (Holdings) Sdn. Bhd. of Level 7, Menara Milenium, Jalan Damanlela, Pusat Bandar Damansara, Damansara Heights, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan, not later than forty-eight (48) hours before the time set for holding the 63rd AGM of the Company or any adjournment thereof. The Proxy Form may also be lodged electronically via Securities Services e-Portal at https://www.sshsb.net.my/. The lodgement of the Proxy Form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the 63rd AGM should you subsequently decide to do so, provided a notice of termination of proxy authority in writing is given to the Company and deposited at Level 7, Menara Milenium, Jalan Damanlela, Pusat Bandar Damansara, Damansara Heights, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan not less than twenty-four (24) hours before the time stipulated for holding the 63rd AGM of the Company. All the resolutions set out in the Notice of the 63rd AGM are to be voted by poll.

Should you wish to personally participate in the 63rd AGM remotely, please register electronically via the Securities Services e-Portal at https://www.sshsb.net.my/by the registration cut-off date and time. Please refer to the Administrative Guide on the Conduct of a Virtual General Meeting for further details. The Administrative Guide on the Conduct of a Virtual General Meeting is available for download at https://www.ajinomoto.com.my.