A J I N O M O T O ( M A L A Y S I A ) B E R H A D
[Registration No. 196101000252 (4295-W)]
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
CIRCULAR TO SHAREHOLDERS
in relation to the
PROPOSED RENEWAL OF EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS' MANDATE FOR RECURRENT
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS OF A REVENUE OR TRADING NATURE
The above proposal will be tabled as a special business at Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad's ("the Company") Sixty-Third Annual General Meeting ("63rd AGM") to be held on a virtual basis hosted on Securities Services e-Portal at https://sshsb.net.my/at the broadcast venue, which is the main venue of the 63rd AGM of the Company, at the Meeting Room of Securities Services (Holdings) Sdn. Bhd., Level 7, Menara Milenium, Jalan Damanlela, Pusat Bandar Damansara, Damansara Heights, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan on Thursday, 29 August 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Please follow the procedures provided in the Administrative Guide on the Conduct of a Virtual General Meeting in order to register, participate and vote remotely via the Securities Services e-Portal. The Notice of the 63rd AGM, together with the Proxy Form, are set out in the 2024 Annual Report of the Company, which is available at https://www.ajinomoto.com.my.
If you are unable to participate and vote at the 63rd AGM of the Company, you may complete the Proxy Form and deposit it at Securities Services (Holdings) Sdn. Bhd. of Level 7, Menara Milenium, Jalan Damanlela, Pusat Bandar Damansara, Damansara Heights, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan, not later than forty-eight (48) hours before the time set for holding the 63rd AGM of the Company or any adjournment thereof. The Proxy Form may also be lodged electronically via Securities Services e-Portal at https://www.sshsb.net.my/. The lodgement of the Proxy Form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the 63rd AGM should you subsequently decide to do so, provided a notice of termination of proxy authority in writing is given to the Company and deposited at Level 7, Menara Milenium, Jalan Damanlela, Pusat Bandar Damansara, Damansara Heights, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan not less than twenty-four (24) hours before the time stipulated for holding the 63rd AGM of the Company. All the resolutions set out in the Notice of the 63rd AGM are to be voted by poll.
Should you wish to personally participate in the 63rd AGM remotely, please register electronically via the Securities Services e-Portal at https://www.sshsb.net.my/by the registration cut-off date and time. Please refer to the Administrative Guide on the Conduct of a Virtual General Meeting for further details. The Administrative Guide on the Conduct of a Virtual General Meeting is available for download at https://www.ajinomoto.com.my.
Last date and time for lodging the Proxy Form
Date and time of the 63rd AGM
Date of Record of Depositors to determine shareholders' entitlement to attend, vote and speak at the 63rd AGM
- Tuesday, 27 August 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
- Thursday, 29 August 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
- Friday, 23 August 2024
This circular is dated 26 July 2024
DEFINITIONS
In this circular and the accompanying appendices, the following abbreviations shall have the following meanings unless otherwise stated:-
"Act"
:
Companies Act 2016 as amended from time to time
and any re-enactment thereof
"AGM"
:
Annual General Meeting
"Ajinomoto Group of
:
AjiCo. and companies worldwide wherein AjiCo. has
Companies"
direct or indirect shareholdings
"AjiCo."
:
Ajinomoto Co., Inc., the holding company of AMB with
50.38% shareholding as at the LPD
"AMB" or the "Company"
:
Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad
[Registration No. 196101000252 (4295-W)]
"Board"
:
Board of Directors of AMB
"Bursa Securities"
:
Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad
"Director(s)"
:
Director(s) of AMB and shall have the meaning given
in Section 2(1) of the Capital Markets and Services Act
2007 and for the purpose of the Proposed Renewal of
RRPT Mandate, includes any person who is or was
within the preceding six (6) months from the date on
which the terms of the transactions were agreed upon,
a Director of AMB, its subsidiary or holding company or
a chief executive of AMB, its subsidiary or holding
company
"LPD"
:
28 June 2024, being the latest practicable date prior to
the printing of this circular
"Listing Requirements"
:
Bursa Securities Main Market Listing Requirements,
including any amendments thereto that may be made
from time to time and any practice notes issued in
relation thereto
"Major Shareholder(s)"
:
Shall be as defined in the Listing Requirements, and
means a person who has an interest or interests in one
(1) or more voting shares in the Company and the
number or the aggregate number of those shares, is:-
(a)
10% or more of the total number of voting
shares in the Company; or
(b)
5% or more of the total number of voting shares
in the Company where such person is the
largest shareholder of the Company,
and for purposes of the Proposed Renewal of RRPT Mandate, includes any person who is or was within the preceding six (6) months of the date on which the terms of the transaction were agreed upon, a Major Shareholder of the Company or any other corporation which is its subsidiary or holding company. For the purpose of this definition, "interest" shall have the meaning of "interest in shares" given in Section 8 of the Act
"Proposal" or "Proposed
:
Proposed renewal of existing shareholders' mandate in
Renewal of RRPT Mandate"
respect of the RRPT entered into by AMB from the date
of the forthcoming AGM of AMB up to the following AGM
of AMB
"Recurrent Related Party
:
Related party transactions which are recurrent
Transactions" or "RRPT"
transactions of a revenue or trading nature, which are
necessary for AMB's day-to-day operations and are
entered into by AMB in the ordinary course of business
which involves the interest, direct or indirect, of a
Related Party
"Related Party(ies)"
:
Director(s), Major Shareholder(s) or person(s)
connected with such Director(s) or Major
Shareholder(s)
"RM" and "sen"
Ringgit Malaysia and Sen respectively
"shares"
:
Ordinary shares in AMB
In this circular, unless there is something in the subject or context inconsistent herewith, words importing the singular shall include the plural and vice versa and words importing the masculine gender shall, where applicable, include the feminine gender and vice versa. Reference to persons shall include corporations.
Any reference in this circular to any enactment is a reference to that enactment as for the time being amended or re-enacted. Any reference to a time of day in this circular shall be a reference to Malaysian time unless stated otherwise.
AJINOMOTO (MALAYSIA) BERHAD
[Registration No. 196101000252 (4295-W)]
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
Registered Office:
Lot L1-E-5A and L1-E-5B, Enterprise 4,
Technology Park Malaysia,
Lebuhraya Puchong - Sungai Besi,
Bukit Jalil,
57000 Kuala Lumpur,
Wilayah Persekutuan
26 July 2024
Directors:
Y. Bhg. Tan Sri Dato' (Dr.) Teo Chiang Liang (Chairman, Non-Independent Non-ExecutiveDirector)
Cheong Heng Choy (Independent Non-Executive Director)
Riichiro Osawa (Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer)
Shunsuke Sasaki (Executive Director, Chief Finance Officer) Norani binti Sulaiman (Independent Non-Executive Director) Noriko Fujimoto (Executive Director)
Elaine Tan Ai Lin (Independent Non-Executive Director) Yong Kum Cheng (Executive Director)
To: The Shareholders of AMB
Dear Sir/Madam,
PROPOSED RENEWAL OF RRPT MANDATE
1.0 INTRODUCTION
At the Sixty-Second ("62nd") AGM of the Company held on 29 August 2023, AMB obtained a mandate from its shareholders for AMB to enter into RRPT with Related Parties in the ordinary course of business based on commercial terms which are not more favourable to the Related Parties than those generally available to the public and which are necessary for AMB's day-to-day operations. The said mandate for RRPT shall, in accordance with the Listing Requirements, lapse at the conclusion of the forthcoming AGM of the Company unless authority for its renewal is obtained from the shareholders of AMB at the forthcoming AGM of the Company.
On 27 June 2024, the Board announced to Bursa Securities, the Company's intention to seek the approval of its shareholders to undertake the Proposed Renewal of RRPT Mandate pursuant to Paragraph 10.09 of the Listing Requirements at the forthcoming AGM of the Company.
The purpose of this circular is to provide you with the relevant information and to explain the details of the Proposal, as well as to seek your approval for the resolution pertaining to the Proposal to be tabled at the forthcoming Sixty-Third ("63rd") AGM of the Company.
The 63rd AGM of the Company is scheduled to be held on a virtual basis hosted on Securities Services e-Portal at https://sshsb.net.my/at the broadcast venue, which is the main venue of the AGM of the Company, at the Meeting Room of Securities
1
Services (Holdings) Sdn. Bhd., Level 7, Menara Milenium, Jalan Damanlela, Pusat Bandar Damansara, Damansara Heights, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan on Thursday, 29 August 2024 at 10:00 a.m. The Notice of the 63rd AGM is set out in the Company's 2024 Annual Report.
SHAREHOLDERS OF AMB ARE ADVISED TO READ AND CONSIDER CAREFULLY THE CONTENTS OF THIS CIRCULAR BEFORE VOTING ON THE RESOLUTION TO GIVE EFFECT TO THE PROPOSAL AT THE FORTHCOMING 63RD AGM OF THE COMPANY
2
2.0 DETAILS OF THE PROPOSED RENEWAL OF RRPT MANDATE 2.1 Background
Paragraph 10.09(2) of the Listing Requirements allows a listed issuer to seek a shareholder mandate in respect of RRPT subject to, inter-alia, the following:-
- the transactions are in the ordinary course of business and are on terms not more favourable to the Related Party than those generally available to the public;
- the shareholder mandate is subject to annual renewal and disclosure is made in the annual report of the aggregate value of transactions conducted pursuant to the shareholder mandate during the financial year where the aggregate value is equal to or more than the threshold prescribed under Paragraph 10.09(1) of the Listing Requirements;
- the issuance of a circular to shareholders by the listed issuer, which includes the information as may be prescribed by Bursa Securities, together with a checklist showing compliance with such information;
- in a meeting to obtain the shareholder mandate, the interested director, interested major shareholder, or interested person connected with a director or major shareholder, and where it involves the interest of an interested person connected with a director or major shareholder, such director or major shareholder must not vote on the resolution to approve the RRPT. An interested director or interested major shareholder must ensure that persons connected with him/her abstain from voting on the resolution to seek the shareholder mandate; and
- the listed issuer immediately announces to Bursa Securities when the actual value of the RRPT entered into by the listed issuer, exceeds the estimated value of the RRPT disclosed in the circular to shareholders by 10% or more and must include the information as may be prescribed by Bursa Securities in its announcement.
The principal activities of the Company are manufacturing and selling AJI- NO-MOTO® products, and other seasoning and food items. The Company has no subsidiary company.
It is anticipated that AMB would, in the ordinary course of its business, enter into RRPT which are necessary for the day-to-day operations with the class of Related Parties which are disclosed in Section 2.2 below. It is likely that such transactions will occur with some degree of frequency and could arise at any time.
In view of the time-sensitive, confidential and frequent nature of such RRPT, the Board is seeking the shareholders' approval on the Proposed Renewal of RRPT Mandate which would allow AMB to enter into the RRPT as specified in Section 2.3 below with the class of Related Parties as set out in Section 2.2 below, provided that such transactions are necessary for its day-to-day operations, in the ordinary course of its business and are carried out on normal commercial terms and are on terms not more favourable to the Related Parties than those generally available to the public and are not to the detriment of the minority shareholders.
The Proposed Renewal of RRPT Mandate is subject to annual renewal and will take effect from the date the ordinary resolution is passed by the shareholders at the forthcoming AGM of the Company, and shall continue to be in force until:-
3
- the conclusion of the next AGM of AMB following the general meeting at which such mandate was passed, at which time it will lapse unless by a resolution passed at the next AGM of AMB, the authority is renewed;
- the expiration of the period within which the next AGM of AMB after that date it is required to be held pursuant to Section 340(2) of the Act (but must not extend to such extension as may be allowed pursuant to Section 340(4) of the Act); or
- revoked or varied by resolution passed by the shareholders of AMB in a general meeting,
whichever is the earlier.
If the Board decides that the Proposed Renewal of RRPT Mandate sought herein is desirable, shareholders' approval for the renewal of such will be sought at each subsequent AGM of the Company.
2.2 Class of Related Parties
The Proposed Renewal of RRPT Mandate will apply to the following class of Related Parties:-
Interested Directors
Related
and
Parties
Principal Activity
Interested Major
Shareholder
Ajinomoto
Manufacturing
and
Interested Major
Group of
marketing
of
food
and
Shareholder:
Companies
amino
acids-related
-
AjiCo.
products
for
feed
and
cosmetic
use,
packaging
Interested Directors:
materials,
engineering
-
Riichiro Osawa
work and
information
-
Shunsuke Sasaki
technology shared services
-
Noriko Fujimoto
Relationships with Related Parties:
AjiCo. is the holding company of AMB and is actively engaged in 36 countries and regions through its subsidiaries and affiliated companies wherein it owns direct and indirect shareholdings. This group of companies is referred to as Ajinomoto Group of Companies.
Riichiro Osawa, Shunsuke Sasaki and Noriko Fujimoto, Executive Directors of the Company and nominated by AjiCo., are deemed interested in the Proposed Renewal of RRPT Mandate.
The direct and indirect shareholdings of the interested Directors and interested Major Shareholder as at the LPD, are set out as follows:-
<
--------------Shareholdings in AMB ------------
>
<
-------- Direct
---------->
< ----
Indirect ----
>
No. of Shares
%
No. of Shares
%
AjiCo.#
30,627,845
50.38
-
-
Riichiro Osawa(1)@
-
-
-
-
Shunsuke Sasaki(2)@
-
-
-
-
Noriko Fujimoto(3)@
-
-
-
-
Note:
- Riichiro Osawa does not hold any share in AjiCo.
4
- Shunsuke Sasaki does not hold any share in AjiCo.
- Noriko Fujimoto holds 22,100 shares in AjiCo.
# Interested Major Shareholder
@ Interested Directors
2.3 Nature of the RRPT and estimated value
The RRPT which will be covered by the Proposed Renewal of RRPT Mandate are general transactions by AMB relating to the provision and obtaining of products and services of or from the Related Parties in the ordinary course of business of AMB and are as follows:-
Proposed Renewal of RRPT Mandate
Class of
Related
Nature of
Parties
Transactions
Income/(Expense) to AMB
Estimated
Actual value
Estimated
value of
transacted
value of
transactions
from the date
transactions
from the date
of the 62nd
from the
of the 62nd
AGM up to 28
date of the
AGM up to the
June 2024,
63rd AGM up
date of the
being the LPD
to the date
63rd AGM as
of the
disclosed in
subsequent
the circular to
AGM
shareholders
dated 28 July
2023
(RM'mil)
(RM'mil)
(RM'mil)
Ajinomoto
Purchase
of
raw
(500.0)
(237.5)
(500.0)
Group
of
materials,
semi-
Companies
finished
food
products
and
finished
food
products
by
AMB
from
Ajinomoto
Group of Companies
Purchase
of
(0.45)
(0.01)
(1.2)
machinery
parts
by
AMB from Ajinomoto
Group of Companies
Royalties payable by
(18.0)
(8.4)
(18.0)
AMB
under
the
Technical Agreement
for
the
use
of
manufacturing
know-how
and
trademarks
under
the
license
from
AjiCo.
5
Sale of food products such as seasonings and sweeteners from AMB to Ajinomoto Group of Companies
Commission and management fees receivable by AMB
from Ajinomoto Group of Companies
for customer services rendered by AMB in promoting Ajinomoto Group of Companies products
Commission and management fees payable by AMB to Ajinomoto Group of
Companies for services rendered in the negotiation of
globalsales contracts, marketing
assistance and
human resource management system
Purchases of
machinery and equipment including for the expansion and improvement of
production line,
blending and packaging process
by AMB from Ajinomoto Group of Companies
Payment for use of information technology shared
services and
maintenance of information technology services, etc. by AMB to Ajinomoto Group of Companies
220.0
0.5
(3.5)
(20.0)
(4.0)
106.9
0.01
(1.2)
(0.01)
(3.2)
220.0
0.5
(3.5)
(5.0)
(4.0)
The actual value transacted of each of the above transactions from the date on which the existing mandate was obtained (i.e., the date of the last AGM of the Company on 29 August 2023) up to the LPD did not exceed the estimated value by 10% or more.
6
