AJINOMOTO (MALAYSIA) BERHAD

[Registration No. 196101000252 (4295-W)]

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Requisition Form

Dear Shareholder,

Thank you for your continuous support to the Company. We are pleased to inform that the printed copy of the 2024 Annual Report of the Company is available upon request.

Should you require a printed copy of the 2024 Annual Report and/or Circular to Shareholders, kindly complete this form provided below and send it by post, e-mail, hand or fax to the following:-

Address : Securities Services (Holdings) Sdn. Bhd. Level 7, Menara Milenium, Jalan Damanlela, Pusat Bandar Damansara, Damansara Heights, 50490 Kuala Lumpur. Telephone No. : +603-2084 9000 Fax No. : +603-2094 9940 / +603-2095 0292 Email Address : info@sshsb.com.my

Alternatively, you may log on to the website of our Share Registrar as follows:-

Step 1 - Please visithttps://www.sshsb.com.my/new/requestarep.aspx Step 2 - Please type our Company's name and complete the on-line request form Step 3 - Please click "Send" button to submit your request

A printed copy of the 2024 Annual Report and/or Circular to Shareholders will be sent to you by ordinary post within four (4) market days from the date of receipt of your written request.

To be completed by shareholder:

Please send to me/us a printed copy of the following documents as checked [ √ ]:

Annual Report 2024

Circular to Shareholders

CONTACT DETAIL OF SHAREHOLDER Name of Shareholder : NRIC No. /Passport No./Company No. : CDS Account No. : Correspondence Address :

Telephone No. :



____________________________________

Signature Date: