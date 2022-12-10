Ajinomoto Malaysia : The Official Opening of Ajinomoto (M) Berhad's New Factory in Bandar Enstek Halal Hub, Negeri Sembilan

Ajinomoto (M) Berhad (AMB) officially opened its new eco-friendly factory today on a 46 acre site in Bandar Enstek Halal Hub, in conjunction with the celebration of its 60th Anniversary in Malaysia. The opening ceremony was officiated by DYMM Yang di-Pertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir. In attendance were State Executive Council of Negeri Sembilan YB Dato' Hj. Ismail Bin Hj. Ahmad (representing Menteri Besar of Negeri Sembilan YAB Dato' Seri Haji Aminuddin Bin Harun), the Ambassador of Japan to Malaysia, H.E Katsuhiko Takahashi, the President & Chief Executive Officer of Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Mr.Taro Fujie, and AMB's Chairman, YBhg. Tan Sri Dato' Teo Chiang Liang and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tomoharu Abe.



Umami Seasoning AJI-NO-MOTO® was first discovered and produced more than 100 years ago by Ajinomoto Co. Inc. in Japan. AMB started its business operations to distribute imported Umami Seasoning AJI-NO-MOTO® in Kuala Lumpur in 1961 and was one of the very first Japanese companies to set up in Malaysia. In 1965, following the completion of its factory on a 25 acre site in Jalan Kuchai Lama, the Company commenced the production of halal certified Umami Seasoning AJI-NO-MOTO® locally.



"AMB's new factory which relocated from Jalan Kuchai Lama to Bandar Enstek is a 'smart factory' and Certified Green Building. Advanced technology that optimises operations through automation and digitalisation are incorporated to improve efficiency and productivity. The new factory is designed to provide employees a conducive and work-friendly environment, with recreational facilities. In addition, the new factory also promotes customer engagement and environmental sustainability," said Mr. Tomoharu Abe, the Company's Managing Director/CEO. The new factory premises currently occupies around 60% of the 46 acres and has ample space for future expansion.



Following the new factory relocation, AMB established its Corporate Headquarters at Technology Park Malaysia (TPM), Bukit Jalil.



The Company's current range of consumer products include its popular Umami Seasoning AJI-NO-MOTO®, flavour seasoning TUMIX®, Rasa Sifu™, AJI-SHIO®, menu specific seasoning SERI-AJI®, aminoVITAL®, PAL SWEET. Its range of industrial products for food manufacturers are "TENCHO" and ACTIVA®. It is AMB's aim to become a Global Halal Production and Specialty Ingredients Centre to meet the increasing demand for halal food seasonings and products both locally and globally.

AMB continues to uphold and strengthen the Ajinomoto Group Creating Shared Value (ASV) global philosophy. The new factory has facilities to enhance community and customer engagements such as for factory tours, cooking classes and industrial customer solution-based workshops.



As a responsible corporate citizen and supporter of ESG, AMB and its new factory will continue to address global warming and environmental issues. The Company has successfully reduced Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions by changing the heat source from fuel oil to natural gas, and using renewable energy from the installed solar panels. All these initiatives underpin Ajinomoto Group's global sustainability strategy to promote better health and life, and to reduce environmental impacts.



The Chairman of AMB, Tan Sri Teo Chiang Liang added "2022 has been a challenging but very auspicious year for Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad, Ajinomoto Co. Inc, Japan and the AJI-NO-MOTO® brand as the Company celebrates the achievement of two significant milestones. First is the official opening of its new state-of-the-art eco-friendly halal certified factory despite the challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic at home and globally, and secondly is the Company's 60th Anniversary celebrations. On this occasion, it is my honour to extend my heartfelt felicitations to Ajinomoto Japan, Ajinomoto (M) Berhad's Board members, shareholders and employees. Please allow me to also thank the Government's regulatory bodies for their support".



Moving forward, AMB with its new factory strives to be a "Global Customer-Centric Halal Food Company" to contribute in resolving People's Food and Health Issues through its Specialties and Innovative Solutions.



For more info, visit: https://www.ajinomoto.com.my/ or www.facebook.com/MyAjinomoto

