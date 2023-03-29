Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  Ajinomoto (Malaysia)
  News
  7. Summary
    AJI   MYL2658OO002

AJINOMOTO (MALAYSIA)

(AJI)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-03-27
15.56 MYR   +5.99%
Ajinomoto Malaysia : "Bersahur bersama Seri-Aji®" Campaign is Back
PU
Ajinomoto Malaysia : Co., Inc. Becomes a Premium Partner of the 32nd SEA Games and the 12th ASAEN Para Games to Be Held in Cambodia
PU
Ajinomoto Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Ajinomoto Malaysia : “Bersahur bersama Seri-Aji®” Campaign is Back

03/29/2023 | 02:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As Ramadan approaches, many Muslim families will begin their routine of rising as early as 4.30 a.m. to prepare meals for Sahur. In preparation for fasting the entire day, the majority of them would make simple and hearty meals such as fried rice and fried noodles to retain their energy until Iftar.

Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Berhad's (AMB) Seri-Aji® Sahur Campaign returns as part of The Ajinomoto Group's Creating Shared Value (ASV) initiative to promote the delicious, well-balanced quick and easy fried rice recipe for families everywhere to enjoy.

Through the campaign, AMB hopes to share the goodness of the holy month with the public, starting with educating the less fortunate community on the importance of eating a well-balanced meal for Sahur during Ramadan. Additionally, AMB will contribute essential ingredients for the preparation of balanced meals such as Seri-Aji® products, rice, chicken, anchovies, and dates to the local orphanages so they can start their day with a hearty and comprehensive meal for Sahur. We will also visit one of the local orphanages in the first week of Ramadan to enjoy Sahur with the children.

AMB is organising a series of activities in spirit of celebrating the arrival of Ramadan with fellow Malaysians observing the holy month. The "Bersahur Bersama Seri-Aji® Buy and Win" contest allows you to stand a chance to win your share of the RM20,000 total prize, including cash prizes, cookware and a cookie jar while preparing meals during Sahur for your family! Not only that, Ajinomoto Malaysia will also be sharing Seri-Aji® product recipes with Malaysians for their Sahur preparation during Ramadan. The dishes featured are not only quick and simple to prepare, but also well-balanced and delicious.

With this initiative, AMB hopes that fellow Malaysians will be able to enjoy delicious quick and easy meals and continue to "Eat Well, Live Well" with Ajinomoto. Moreover, AMB will continue to strive towards becoming a "Global Customer-Centric Halal Food Business" to contribute to the resolution of the food and health issues through Our Specialities and Innovation Solutions.

For more information, please visit www.ajinomoto.com.my or our Facebook page @MyAjinomoto.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ajinomoto (M) Bhd published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 06:45:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
