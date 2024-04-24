KUALA LUMPUR, 23 APRIL 2024 - Ajinomoto Malaysia Berhad (AMB) is proud to announce its collaboration with the Malaysian Recycling Alliance (MAREA) to advance sustainable practices in Malaysia. This partnership underscores AMB's commitment to environmental stewardship and its dedication to contributing to a sustainable future for Malaysia and beyond.

One of the key objectives of the partnership is to participate in policy development and provide thought leadership to create the right conditions for developing and implementing an effective Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR)¹ policy in Malaysia. AMB aims to contribute to the creation of a sustainable future for Malaysia and all nations.

Under its FY30 Roadmap, AMB targets 100% recyclability for its packaging materials. The company recognises the importance of including the recovery process as part of EPR and is committed to collaborating with MAREA in this regard. AMB sees the voluntary EPR programme as an essential step in aligning with the direction from Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Japan ("Ajinomoto Co."), to achieve zero plastic waste by 2030.

In line with our fourth ESG pillar (Empowering People), AMB is committed to empowering our stakeholders and the general public, from suppliers to employees, customers, and local communities. Joining MAREA promises substantial benefits, both in initiating the EPR program and enhancing our social impact.

In conclusion, AMB's efforts to set up an EPR programme are in line with the direction set by Ajinomoto Co. through the Project Zero Handbook and future legal requirements from the Malaysian government. The company's decision to join MAREA is a significant step towards catalysing these efforts and driving sustainable practices in Malaysia.

*Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) ¹

The approach in which producers take responsibility for the disposal of products they produce.